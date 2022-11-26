Read full article on original website
Tamilia F Piper
3d ago
Suspect still loose but no threat after he/she has done shot someone. Really
Reply(1)
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
14news.com
DCSO: 1 man arrested after shooting through neighbors home
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3900 block of Ronnie Lake Road in reference to a firearm discharge. Deputies say when they arrived they found a gunshot through the glass door of a home and in a wall. According to a press release,...
Police investigating property damage in downtown Owensboro
(WEHT) - Owensboro Police are investigating reports of property damage in the downtown area possibly caused by shots from a bb or pellet gun.
14news.com
OPD investigating string of property damage reports
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police Department is investigating after they say they’ve received multiple reports of property damage. According to a press release, beginning around 8:30 p.m. Monday, officers began receiving reports of damage caused to windows at multiple businesses and homes. Officers say the damage is consistent...
wevv.com
Man identified after fatal wood chipper incident in Owensboro
Authorities in Daviess County, Kentucky, have identified the man who was killed in a wood chipper incident on Monday. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says the man was 46-year-old Joseph "Joey" Wesley Manire of Crofton. The sheriff's office says the incident unfolded in the Stonegate subdivision on Monday just before...
wevv.com
Numerous properties vandalized in downtown Owensboro; Police estimate thousands of dollars in damages
Police are looking for suspects after numerous properties were vandalized in downtown Owensboro Monday night, causing thousands in damages. The Owensboro Police Department says that beginning around 8:30 p.m. Monday, officers started getting reports of damage to widows at multiple businesses and homes. Police say the damage appears to have come from a bb or pellet gun.
104.1 WIKY
Evansville Teen Arrested Faces Numerous Charges
An Indiana State Trooper was out on patrol Sunday night when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused and continued on State Road 66 reaching 102 mph near Sharon Road. The driver, 18 year old...
Evansville homeowner finds shell casings overnight
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A southside Evansville resident woke up to a distressing discovery Saturday morning, which ended with police getting involved. According to a media report, officers responded to the home along Rheinhardt Avenue for “found property”. The homeowner spoke with officers and showed them 9mm shell casings that were found in front of […]
Gun drawn during fight in Evansville, deputies say
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A domestic dispute ended with a man behind bars Sunday morning in Evansville. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the 4800 block of Lakeside Drive shortly before 6 o’clock Sunday morning. The caller told police she had gotten into a fight with her boyfriend earlier that morning and […]
Evansville Police help blind veteran who lost everything
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– What began as a disappointment turned into a blessing. Now, a local blind veteran is thanking the Evansville Police Department for going above and beyond. Ron Williams walked to a gas station down the road from where he lives. He came home 20 minutes later to nothing. “Cups, plates, silverware, everything was […]
14news.com
DCSO: Man identified in fatal wood chipper accident
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One person is dead after an equipment accident in the Stonegate neighborhood of Owensboro. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to “traumatic injury” at a home. Officials say a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee became tangled...
Evansville woman charged with rape and other charges set to stand trial
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville woman charged with rape and other charges from a 2021 investigation is set to stand trial starting Monday. Heidi Carted was arrested last year after Evansville Police say they found a woman shackled and raped inside a home in the 1800 block of Stinson Avenue. Police also found a […]
wrul.com
Boshears And Holland Arrested On Multiple Chargers
Two White County residents are being held in the White County Jail on multiple charges. On November 27th, officers with the Carmi Police Department arrested 24 year old Evan Boshears and 25 year old Senekqua Holland of Burrell Street. Boshears is being charged with 2 counts of Unlawful use of...
Police: Two shot at one another on Clay Street
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A shooting occurred at the 600 block of Clay Street on Friday night. Henderson Police say Issac Beck,18, and Davion Hannah, 21, were arrested. Police say the two were shooting at each other, but no one was hurt. Beck was charged with: Assault, 1st degree Wanton Endangerment-1st degree Hannah was charged […]
14news.com
Ray Tate new court date set in Wayne Co.
WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - In Wayne County, another court date was set to discuss Ray Tate’s motion to withdraw his guilty plea. Back in April, Tate plead guilty to murdering Deputy Sean Riley in December of 2021, and was sentenced to life in prison. A few weeks later...
104.1 WIKY
Worker Killed On The Job In Owensboro Identified
Daviess County Deputies were called to the Stonegate neighborhood in Owensboro Monday afternoon. It was for a tree trimming employee with a traumatic injury. The worker had partially fallen into a wood chipper. The man was pronounced dead by the Daviess County Coroner. He has been identified as 46 year...
14news.com
Police: Man fires shot inside apartment while threatening victim, steals her car
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man has been arrested on a long list of charges after an incident police say happened earlier this month. Justin Osborne, 27, was booked into jail early Sunday morning. Police say they were called to an apartment on Mesker Park Drive on Nov. 17. They...
14news.com
Monday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - An Evansville woman facing rape and criminal confinement charges is set to go to trial today. Heidi Carter was arrested in October of last year after a man was killed on Stinson Avenue. Authorities say a dirt bike driver was seriously hurt during a crash Saturday. It happened...
14news.com
Boonville man hospitalized after tree stand incident
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a tree stand accident after they say a man fell. According to a press release, that accident happened Wednesday, November 23 around 2 p.m. Officials with the Indiana Department of Natural resources say Warrick County Dispatch received a call about...
Evansville felon sentenced for illegal possession of a firearm
(WEHT) - An Evansville man was sentenced to 7 years and 8 months in federal prison on Monday after pleading guilty to illegal possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon.
Woman “felt like she was a hostage” after domestic incident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says on November 25, officers responded to the 100 block of South Weinbach Avenue in reference to a person with a gun. Police say the victim stated to dispatch her boyfriend, later identified as Deaunte Mcnary, had beat her up and was holding her hostage inside […]
Comments / 6