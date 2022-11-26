Read full article on original website
WASHINGTON 77, SEATTLE 66
Percentages: FG .329, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 10-40, .250 (Tyson 4-12, Grigsby 2-6, Rajkovic 2-7, Penn 1-1, Schumacher 1-8, Williamson 0-2, Lloyd 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Chatfield, Reiley, Williamson). Turnovers: 14 (Grigsby 3, Rajkovic 3, Reiley 3, Schumacher 2, Chatfield, Lloyd, Tyson). Steals: 5...
TCU 60, Incarnate Word 33
TCU (3-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 45.833, FT .588. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Taiwo 4-7, Makolo 1-1, Manumaleuga 1-2, Fisher 0-2, Goetz 0-1, Roberson 0-1, Godfrey 0-3) Blocked Shots: 4 (Morris 2, Makolo 1, Manumaleuga 1) Turnovers: 15 (Fisher 3, Makolo 2, Goetz 2, Godfrey 2, Manumaleuga 2, Roberts 2, Morris 1,...
CAL POLY 62, PACIFIC 58
Percentages: FG .412, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Fleming 2-5, Stevenson 1-1, Taylor 1-3, Sanders 1-4, Hunter 1-5, Franklin 0-1, Koroma 0-1, Pierce 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Pierce). Turnovers: 13 (Hunter 3, Koroma 3, Sanders 3, Stevenson 2, Fleming, Taylor). Steals: 7 (Sanders...
Phoenix 122, Sacramento 117
Percentages: FG .532, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Lee 3-7, Shamet 2-5, Washington Jr. 1-2, Craig 1-3, Payne 1-3, Booker 1-6, Bridges 1-6). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Bridges 3, Biyombo 2, Landale, Washington Jr.). Turnovers: 17 (Booker 6, Biyombo 2, Bridges 2, Lee 2,...
Indiana 116, L.A. Lakers 115
Percentages: FG .410, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 17-49, .347 (Nembhard 4-7, Nesmith 4-7, Haliburton 3-7, Mathurin 3-8, Smith 1-3, Hield 1-6, Turner 1-7, Brissett 0-1, Johnson 0-1, McConnell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 10 (Turner 3, Nembhard 2, Haliburton, Jackson, McConnell, Nesmith, Smith). Turnovers: 9 (Mathurin...
Washington St. 61, S. Dakota St. 41
WASHINGTON ST. (5-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 40.741, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Teder 3-7, Motuga 1-2, Leger-Walker 1-5, Wallack 0-3, Gardner 0-1, Tuhina 0-3) Blocked Shots: 2 (Murekatete 1, Wallack 1) Turnovers: 12 (Leger-Walker 5, Murekatete 3, Tuhina 2, Motuga 1, Teder 1) Steals: 5 (Tuhina 2, Leger-Walker 1, Teder...
Memphis takes home win streak into matchup with North Alabama
North Alabama Lions (4-3) at Memphis Tigers (4-2) BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts North Alabama looking to prolong its three-game home winning streak. The Tigers are 1-0 in home games. Memphis ranks fourth in the AAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 63.8 points while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting. The Lions...
No. 19 Kentucky Creeps Past Bellarmine 60-41 in Bland Performance
Kentucky's Thanksgiving hangover extended a few extra days, as the Wildcats sleepwalked to a 60-41 win over a game Bellarmine team. It was a tale of two halves for the No. 19 Cats. 56.5 percent shooting in the second half halted a very realistic upset attempt from the Knights out of ...
Samford meets DePaul team crippled by injuries
When Tony Stubblefield and his staff put together DePaul’s nonconference schedule, the goal was to have eight games to prepare
USA Today Women's Top 25 Poll
The top 25 teams in the USA Today women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:. 1. South Carolina (32)6-08001. 2. Stanford8-17612. 3. Connecticut5-07433. 4. Indiana7-06835.
College football transfer portal tracker for 2023: Updates
Quarterbacks Hudson Card, Connor Bazelak and Cade McNamara are among the players who plan to enter the portal. We provide live updates.
Why the latest College Football Playoff ranking matters
Georgia, Michigan, TCU and USC, as expected, made up the top four, while Ohio State and Alabama are in position should any of them slip up.
USC joins Georgia, Michigan, TCU in CFP's latest top four
Fresh off their win over Notre Dame, USC joined Georgia, Michigan and TCU in the top four of the latest College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday, and with wins in their conference title games, all four would remain in the top four of the final release.
