Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Month: 7, Day: 20, Year: 39. (Month: seven; Day: twenty; Year: thirty-nine) Copyright...
North Platte Telegraph
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Lincoln Journal Star. November 27, 2022. Editorial: A month in, casino shows revenue potential. In 2020, proponents of the initiative that would allow casinos at the state’s horseracing tracks made a convincing argument that providing gambling there would keep the cash wagered and the tax dollars it generates in Nebraska rather than seeing it cross the Missouri River to Iowa casinos.
North Platte Telegraph
Tuesday, November 29 weather update for Nebraska and western Iowa
Full details on Tuesday's wintry weather across Nebraska. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for much of Nebraska and western Iowa today as freezing rain, sleet, and snow move over. Find out how much will fall and when it will all end here.
North Platte Telegraph
State hopes UNL study will help explain wild turkey population decline
OMAHA — Hunters and conservationists hope a new study of Nebraska’s declining number of wild turkeys will help determine how to help the roaming gobblers rebound. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is funding the study with $1.8 million in fees from gun, ammo and hunting permit sales, said Luke Meduna, who heads the agency’s big game program.
North Platte Telegraph
Full details on Tuesday's wintry weather across Nebraska
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for much of Nebraska and western Iowa today as freezing rain, sleet, and snow move over. Find out how much will fall and when it will all end in our updated forecast video. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts |...
North Platte Telegraph
Hilgers plans to resign from Legislature on Jan. 3; senators convene next morning
Speaker Mike Hilgers said he’ll stay in the Legislature as long as he can before moving into the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office early next year. Hilgers submitted a letter of resignation to Gov. Pete Ricketts on Tuesday outlining his plan to formally resign from the Legislature at midnight on Jan. 3, 2023.
North Platte Telegraph
Hawaii volcanic eruption draws spectators
Spectators gathered in Hilo, Hawaii on Monday night, to watch the Mauna Loa volcano erupt for the first time in nearly 40 years. Lava is shooting into the air and flowing downhill on Hawaii's Big Island. For now, lava is not threatening any homes or communities and no evacuation orders have been issued. Lava could eventually reach neighborhoods on the eastern side of the Big Island though it could take a week or more for molten rock to reach populated areas. Mauna Loa is spewing sulfur dioxide and other volcanic gases which combine with other particles to form volcanic smog, or vog. State health officials are urging people to cut back on outdoor exercise and other activities that cause heavy breathing.
Comments / 0