NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 29, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — After, Inc. announced today its ongoing commitment to a sustainable future, detailing its multi-year strategy and initiatives on its website. Given its history as a post-sale technology and solutions partner to the world’s top manufacturers and retailers – and its recent purchase of Accentf(x) Marketing with its Lettershop facility – After is now one of the largest multi-channel Warranty Marketing and Database Management providers in the country. With that growth also comes the responsibility to invest in a sustainable future.

NORWALK, CT ・ 16 HOURS AGO