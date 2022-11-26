Read full article on original website
Louisville hosts No. 22 Maryland following Reese's 24-point outing
Maryland Terrapins (6-0) at Louisville Cardinals (0-6) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisville -12.5; over/under is 135.5. BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Maryland plays the Louisville Cardinals after Julian Reese scored 24 points in Maryland's 95-79 victory against the Coppin State Eagles. The Cardinals are 0-3 in home games. Louisville is 0-3 in...
Charlotte 68, Davidson 66, OT
CHARLOTTE (6-2) Milicic 6-11 2-3 18, Khalifa 8-16 1-1 19, Gipson 2-5 1-2 5, Patterson 4-6 0-2 9, Threadgill 2-8 0-0 5, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Folkes 3-4 1-2 7, Aldrich 1-4 0-0 3, Braswell 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 27-58 5-10 68. DAVIDSON (6-2) Mennenga 8-13 5-9 21, Bailey 0-3...
STONY BROOK 89, ST. JOSEPH'S (LONG ISLAND) 48
ST. JOSEPH'S (LI)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .339, FT .000. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Turner 2-4, M.Hirdt 2-5, McNeely 2-6, Allen 1-3, Malloy 1-3, Connors 0-1, Hot 0-1, Nemickas 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Malloy, Turner). Turnovers: 10 (T.Hirdt 3, Allen 2, Sheehy 2, Bell, Connors, M.Hirdt).
CHARLESTON 75, OLD DOMINION 60
Percentages: FG .442, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 5-11, .455 (Jenkins 3-3, Baker 1-1, Long 1-1, C.Smith 0-1, Stines 0-1, Scott-Grayson 0-2, Stanley 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Fields 4). Turnovers: 14 (Jenkins 5, Stanley 3, Essien 2, Fields 2, C.Smith, Long). Steals: 6 (Long 2,...
MORGAN STATE 123, VIRGINIA-LYNCHBURG 59
Percentages: FG .344, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Pendleton 2-4, Willis 2-5, Bryant 1-4, C.Goode 1-5, Dunn 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Kaeley 2, Bush, Willis). Turnovers: 27 (Willis 7, Bush 6, C.Goode 6, Cook 4, Pendleton 2, Dunn, Walter). Steals: 3 (Pendleton 2,...
UMASS 73, SOUTH FLORIDA 67
Percentages: FG .474, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Luis 2-3, Leveque 2-4, Weeks 2-5, Dominguez 1-2, Fernandes 1-2, Cross 1-3, Diggins 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 8 (Leveque 3, Dominguez 2, Cross, Gapare, Martin). Turnovers: 20 (Cross 5, Luis 5, Fernandes 3, Weeks 3, Diggins,...
TCU 60, Incarnate Word 33
INCARNATE WORD (2-3) Perez 1-2 0-0 3, Storer 2-3 0-0 4, Bell 1-7 0-0 3, De Leon Negron 0-4 0-0 0, Terrell 1-5 1-2 3, Howell 0-1 1-2 1, Sanborn 0-3 1-2 1, Valcheva 0-4 0-0 0, Collins 3-7 2-2 8, Elliott 2-3 0-1 5, Simon 1-2 0-0 2, Wheeler 1-4 0-0 3, Totals 12-45 5-9 33.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 73, EAST CAROLINA 68
Percentages: FG .460, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Hallums 4-5, Brown 2-3, C.Jones 1-3, Gary 1-3, Edwards 1-4, Bates 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Wilson 3, Hallums). Turnovers: 9 (C.Jones 2, Edwards 2, Gary 2, Hallums 2, Everett). Steals: 8 (C.Jones 2, Edwards 2,...
NO. 16 ILLINOIS 73, SYRACUSE 44
Percentages: FG .278, FT .529. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Taylor 2-4, Bell 2-8, Williams 1-2, Girard 0-1, Mintz 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Edwards 3, Ajak, Torrence). Turnovers: 15 (Mintz 5, Edwards 4, Bell 2, Copeland, Girard, Torrence, Williams). Steals: 3 (Edwards 2, Brown). Technical...
No. 19 Kentucky hosts Bellarmine after Johnson's 20-point game
Bellarmine Knights (2-5) at Kentucky Wildcats (4-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kentucky -25; over/under is 139.5. BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine faces the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats after Ben Johnson scored 20 points in Bellarmine's 81-60 loss to the UCLA Bruins. The Wildcats are 4-0 in home games. Kentucky scores 87.2 points while...
N.Y. Knicks 140, Detroit 112
Percentages: FG .563, FT .762. 3-Point Goals: 16-35, .457 (Randle 6-13, Grimes 3-4, Brunson 2-2, Toppin 2-3, Barrett 2-5, Rose 1-2, McBride 0-1, Quickley 0-2, Reddish 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Robinson). Turnovers: 13 (Quickley 3, Randle 3, Robinson 2, Rose 2, Arcidiacono, Brunson, Sims).
Mississippi St. 94, Louisiana-Monroe 39
MISSISSIPPI ST. (6-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 55.385, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 8-18, .444 (Powe 2-3, Jordan 2-3, Weber 2-4, Al.Hayes 2-3, An.Hayes 0-1, Smith 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Gony 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (J.Carter 2, Gony 1) Turnovers: 18 (J.Carter 3, Smith 3, Johnson 3, Weber 2, Moore 2, Al.Hayes 1, Jordan...
Marquette uses suffocating defense to oust No. 6 Baylor
Olivier-Maxence Prosper poured in 24 points and Marquette’s defense did the rest as the Golden Eagles flew to a 96-70
Missouri rallies late to force OT, beats Wichita St. 88-84
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Noah Carter scored 20 points, D’Moi Hodge added 19 and undefeated Missouri rallied late to force overtime and then never trailed in the extra period to beat Wichita State 88-84 on Tuesday night for its eighth straight win. Carter had four points as Missouri...
Carolina 3, Pittsburgh 2
Pittsburgh1010—2 First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Crosby 12 (Guentzel, Joseph), 4:34. Second Period_2, Carolina, Necas 11 (Aho, Pesce), 5:45. 3, Carolina, Svechnikov 14 (Noesen, Aho), 17:38. Third Period_4, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 11 (Petry, Crosby), 19:02. Overtime_5, Carolina, Pesce 2 (Svechnikov, Jarvis), 2:20. Shots on Goal_Carolina 13-17-8-1_39. Pittsburgh 8-10-14-0_32. Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of...
USA Today Women's Top 25 Poll
The top 25 teams in the USA Today women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:. 1. South Carolina (32)6-08001. 2. Stanford8-17612. 3. Connecticut5-07433. 4. Indiana7-06835.
St. John's 95, LIU 68
LIU (1-5) Ndiaye 3-4 1-4 7, Burns 5-13 0-0 12, Greene 6-10 1-6 13, Johnson 7-11 0-0 17, Maletic 4-15 0-0 11, Delancy 1-2 4-6 6, Booker 0-2 2-4 2. Totals 26-57 8-20 68. Jones 7-13 0-0 14, Stanley 1-2 0-0 2, Soriano 8-10 0-0 16, Alexander 5-9 0-2 12, Curbelo 8-11 2-3 18, Storr 1-5 1-2 3, Pinzon 5-9 1-3 14, Addae-Wusu 1-2 0-0 2, King 1-3 0-0 2, Nyiwe 3-4 0-0 6, Keita 2-2 0-0 4, Traore 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 43-71 4-10 95.
Tuesday's Scores
Ballard Memorial 50, Heritage Christian Academy 15. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
