Lynn, MA

Police Log: 11-26-22

By Daily Item Staff
 3 days ago
All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Erika Roasario , of 100 Willow St. was arrested for possession of a Class B drug with intent to distribute at 11:35 a.m. Friday.

Accidents

A report of a hit-and-run at 11:12 a.m. Thursday at 244 Broadway.; at 11:36 a.m. Thursday at 200 South Common St.; at 11:58 a.m. Thursday at 200 South Common St.; at 11:05 p.m. Thursday at 819 Western Ave.; at 5:08 a.m. Friday at 12 Commercial St.; at 8:07 a.m. Friday at 104 Hanover St.; at 9:52 p.m. Friday at 124 Central Ave.

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 5:40 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Broadway and Euclid Avenue; at 5:48 p.m. Thursday at 51 Lynnwood St.; at 8:07 p.m. Thursday at 151 Central Ave.; at 8:28 p.m. Thursday at 27 Linwood Road.; at 11:34 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Essex Street and Fayette Street.; at 11:33 a.m. Friday at 74 High Rock St.

Assaults

A report of an assault and battery with a deadly weapon at 9:13 p.m. Thursday at 4 Bailey St.

A report of a fight at 6:46 p.m. Thursday at 109 Childs St.

Thefts

A report of motor vehicle theft at 9:45 a.m. Friday at 35 Washington St.

A report of a robbery at 8:17 p.m. Thursday at 23 Lowell St.

A report of shoplifting at 12:27 p.m. Friday at 290 Broadway.; at 1:45 p.m. Friday at 780 Lynnway.

PEABODY

Accidents

A report of a hit-and-run at 6:42 a.m. Wednesday at 133 Main St.; at 3:54 p.m. Wednesday at 229 Andover St.

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 10:54 a.m. Friday at 84 Wallis St.; at 12:57 p.m. Wednesday at 474 Lowell St.; at 12:57 p.m. Wednesday at 326 Lowell St.; at 2:25 p.m. Wednesday at 210 Andover St.; at 8:39 p.m. Wednesday at 3100 Avalon Drive.; at 8:09 a.m. Thursday at 18 Walnut St.

Assaults

A report of a fight at 12:25 a.m. Thursday at 76 Walnut St.

Overdoses

A report of an overdose at 1:33 a.m. Wednesday at 18 Keys Drive.

Thefts

A report of larceny at 9:01 a.m. Friday at 1 Centennial Drive.

