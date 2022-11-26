ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Night’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Idaho Lottery’s “Pick 3 Night” game were:

9-4-9

(nine, four, nine)

