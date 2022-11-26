Macron to become first French president in more than 45 years to visit New Orleans

French President Emmanuel Macron will visit New Orleans next week during his brief trip to the United States, becoming the first French president to travel to the once-French city in more than 45 years.

Macron is only the third French president to visit the former colony of Louisiana, after Charles de Gaulle in 1941 and Valéry Giscard d’Estaing in 1976, according to the French newspaper Le Figaro.

He will meet with Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) to discuss climate issues and is reportedly set to announce a fund to support French-language education in American schools, per Le Figaro.

Macron will also take a tour of New Orleans’s famous French Quarter.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals from BestReviews:

His first two days in the U.S. will spent in Washington, meeting with President Biden, Vice President Harris and other top officials.

Macron last paid a visit to the U.S. in 2018 during former President Trump’s administration.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.