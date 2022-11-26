Read full article on original website
Mother-In-Law With Two Broken Wrists Is Told To Leave Wedding Because She Wore WhiteC. Heslop
Police Resort To YouTube For Help With Cold CaseStill UnsolvedNewport News, VA
Update: Walmart Manager Who Killed Six Employees Had Manifesto on His PhoneJoel Eisenberg
Three Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
People Still Live in This 400 Year Old Virginia CityTy D.Hampton, VA
U.S. gun death rates hit highest levels in decades, study shows
The U.S. gun death rate last year hit its highest mark in nearly three decades, and the rate among women has been growing faster than that of men, according to study published Tuesday.
GMO Research Travel Survey 2022: Travel Industry Sees Strong Growth
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- In a recent travel survey conducted by GMO Research (TOKYO: 3695), results show that with borders opening up again, Asia is beginning to see healthy travel patterns. While the region is still not at pre-pandemic levels, and travellers are still cautious, the interest in overseas travel has significantly increased. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005432/en/ Asians Resuming International Travel? – October 2022: International Travel Survey with 10 Asian Markets - (Graphic: Business Wire)
Elon Musk's Twitter lifts rule against Covid misinformation
Twitter said it has stopped enforcing a policy intended to prevent the spread of Covid misinformation, as new owner Elon Musk -- who has clashed previously with US officials over pandemic safety rules -- continues to remake its content moderation policies. During the pandemic, Twitter took to labeling misleading tweets about Covid and booting users who persisted in spreading such misinformation.
Twitter ends enforcement of COVID misinformation policy, much to experts' dismay
Twitter is no longer enforcing its policy against misinformation about COVID-19.
Disappointment in Tehran after World Cup loss to US
Iranians had been hoping for a repeat of their 1998 World Cup victory over the United States but their 1-0 defeat in Qatar on Tuesday plunged Tehran into disappointed silence as they exited the tournament. A US goal in the 38th minute however soon put a damper on hopes of a repeat of Iran's 1998 win.
Biden, Macron ready to talk Ukraine, trade in state visit
WASHINGTON (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Washington on Tuesday for the first state visit of Joe Biden’s presidency — a revival of diplomatic pageantry that had been put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Biden-Macron relationship had a choppy start. Macron briefly recalled France’s ambassador to the United States last year after the White House announced a deal to sell nuclear submarines to Australia, undermining a contract for France to sell diesel-powered submarines. But the relationship has turned around with Macron emerging as one of Biden’s most forward-facing European allies in the Western...
Oath Keepers' Rhodes guilty of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy
WASHINGTON (AP) — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was convicted Tuesday of seditious conspiracy for a violent plot to overturn President Joe Biden’s election, handing the Justice Department a major victory in its massive prosecution of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. A Washington, D.C., jury found Rhodes guilty of sedition after three days of deliberations in the nearly two-month-long trial that showcased the far-right extremist group’s efforts to keep Republican Donald Trump in the White House at all costs. Rhodes was acquitted of two other conspiracy charges. A co-defendant — Kelly Meggs, who led the antigovernment group’s Florida chapter — was also convicted of seditious conspiracy, while three other associates were cleared of that charge. Jurors found all five defendants guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding: Congress’ certification of Biden’s electoral victory. The verdict, while mixed, marks a significant milestone for the Justice Department and is likely to clear the path for prosecutors to move ahead at full steam in upcoming trials of other extremists accused of sedition.
