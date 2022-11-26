ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

Davis' 18 lead UC Irvine past Nicholls State 83-56

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0jNxcQxA00

DJ Davis scored 18 points as UC Irvine beat Nicholls State 83-56 on Friday night.

Davis shot 7 for 12, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Anteaters (5-1). Dawson Baker scored 13 points while shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line. Justin Hohn shot 4 of 6 from the field and 2 for 5 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Micah Thomas led the Colonels (1-4) in scoring, finishing with 11 points and three steals. Emanuel Littles added 10 points and six rebounds for Nicholls State. Latrell Jones also had nine points.

———

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC News

ABC News

923K+
Followers
195K+
Post
528M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy