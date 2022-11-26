Read full article on original website
Indigenous Yup'ik Translation Draws Tears of JoyGrant PerryAnchorage, AK
The People of Anchorage Don't Want Kroger-Albertson MergeBryan DijkhuizenAnchorage, AK
Exploring the old Anchorage Mansion.Rooted ExpeditionsAnchorage, AK
After Deadly Fire, Alaska Hotelier Indicted on $1.5 Million In Tax EvasionTaxBuzzAnchorage, AK
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Monday, November 28, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Monday on Alaska News Nightly:. State senators form a bipartisan majority coalition. Also, biologists work to...
Gov. Mike Dunleavy: Alaska refunded the police
Since the beginning of civilization, the primary purpose of government has been to protect public safety. The Founders acknowledged this in the opening lines of the Declaration of Independence, when they wrote of the God-given rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. “To secure these rights,” they wrote, “governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”
alaskasnewssource.com
A big chill takes hold of Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Beautiful with bitter cold temperatures. Alaska is going to see a cold snap over the first part of the week as we head into some of the shortest daylight hours of the year. Clear skies associated with high pressure covers much of the mainland. Interior locations...
alaskapublic.org
Voter approval of Alaska judges is hitting an all-time low, and justice system experts aren’t sure why
Most Alaskan voters, like Teresa Cortes of South Anchorage, weigh in on judicial retention votes. “Oh yeah, I don’t know any of the judges,” she said. “So normally, I vote yes on all of them – unless there’s one that stands out that I, you know, heard bad things from. Then I don’t vote.”
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Native Tlingit artist collaborates with big brands
House District race separated by just 4 votes could be certified Tuesday. The race is only separated by four votes, with Republican incumbent Tom McKay leading with 3,472 and Democrat challenger Denny Wells trailing with 3,468. Anchorage man sentenced in stabbing of 74-year-old woman at assisted living facility. Updated: 4...
One-time payment of $3,284 coming to Alaska residents
man holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Did you know that many, if not most, individuals in the state of Alaska will be receiving a payment of $3,284?
fox29.com
'RAWR!': Tyrannosaurus rex footprint discovered in remote Alaska national park
ANCHORAGE, Alaska - A gargantuan footprint discovered in a remote Alaska national park on November 28 turned out to be a Tyrannosaurus rex footprint. The exciting finding is the first evidence that the once-terrifying beasts roamed the region, according to park rangers. "RAWR!" Katmai National Park officials wrote on Twitter...
alaskasnewssource.com
Victims of Anchorage man accused of scamming 91 Alaskans out of more than $14M speak out
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Dozens of potential victims came forward to the Division of Banking and Securities following the publication by Alaska’s News Source of an alleged fraudulent multi-million-dollar investment scheme, DBS officials said. “Since your story aired, we are now in touch with people who have made investments...
alaskasnewssource.com
Coldest stretch of air since January returns to Southcentral
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Biting cold air has made a return to Southcentral Alaska, with many locations seeing daily highs nearly 20 degrees below average. This cold stretch comes after much of November has been sitting on the mild side. While we’re currently the 22nd-warmest November on record, the last few days of the month should help us drop several more spots.
asumag.com
Anchorage (Alaska) district has proposed closing 6 elementary schools
The Anchorage (Alaska) district is recommending closure of six elementary schools in anticipation of a projected budget shortfall of nearly $68 million. The district is coping with a continued decline in enrollment and flat education funding from the state, reports the Anchorage Daily News. The schools targeted for closure:. Abbott...
alaskasnewssource.com
The Anchorage School Board considers increasing class size to try and fill the budget gap
Since 2010, there have been 110 cases of laser strikes reported by pilots in the state, which pales in comparison to national rates that have grown exponentially in recent years. Your digital headlines for Nov. 28, 2022. Alaska Native Tlingit artist collaborates with big brands. Updated: 16 hours ago. James...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska Energy Authority invests $4.9M in state’s largest solar farm
Residents of the Matanuska-Susitna Borough will get a lot more power from the sun next summer. That’s when construction is expected to finish in Houston on what will be the state’s largest solar farm, projected to produce enough energy to power 1,400 homes. The state-owned Alaska Energy Authority...
Tom Sconce affair: Biden’s gender-fluid nuke waste officer on leave from Dept. of Energy; charged for theft of luggage
Samuel Brinton, the gender-bending activist who in 2020 advised Anchorage Assembly members on an ordinance banning “conversion therapy,” is said to be on leave from the Biden Administration while he faces legal problems stemming from his alleged theft of designer luggage from the baggage carousel at Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport.
alaskapublic.org
‘I watched it rapidly turn into absolute chaos’: Inside the deepening dysfunction at North Star psychiatric hospital
Nick Petito saw a lot in the six months he worked at North Star hospital in Anchorage. Petito wasn’t a therapist. He wasn’t a social worker. He was the maintenance manager, charged with fixing what was physically broken at Alaska’s only psychiatric hospital for children. It was...
radiokenai.com
Wasilla Man, With Ties To Kenai, Indicted On Federal Kidnapping And Firearm Charges
A federal grand jury in Alaska returned an indictment charging David Wayne Anderson with kidnapping and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Anderson, age 49 of Wasilla, was arrested on November 3rd by Alaska State Troopers and remains in custody at Anchorage Correctional Complex. Anderson also faces State of Alaska charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, sexual assault, sexual abuse of a minor, robbery, assault, misconduct involving a controlled substance and tampering with evidence.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage School Board briefed on increasing classroom sizes as budget option
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage School Board members say they want to keep cuts out of the classroom, but that may prove difficult as they consider how to tackle a budget deficit of more than $60 million. On Monday, the district briefed board members on possible savings from increasing the PTR, or Pupil Teacher Ratio, which would increase class sizes to save money.
sewardjournal.com
Christmas Tree Cutting on the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge
The Kenai National Wildlife Refuge announces that the Refuge opened Christmas tree cutting from Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24 through Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25. Trees are free for personal use with a limit of one per household and may not be taller than 20 feet. Trees may be taken anywhere on the Refuge with hand tools, except within 150 feet of a road, lake, stream, trail, campground, or picnic area. No tree cutting is permitted in the Refuge Headquarters/Visitor Center area and along Ski Hill Road. The public is requested to trim the stumps as close to the ground as possible for aesthetic reasons.
alaskasnewssource.com
House District race separated by just 4 votes could be certified Tuesday
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A razor-thin margin of votes for Alaska State House District 15 has resulted in no official call for the race yet, but the final result is expected to be certified Tuesday, if not postponed by election officials. The race is only separated by four votes, with...
Alaska Wildlife Officials Euthanize Black Bear Sow and Three Cubs
Alaska Fish and Game officials were forced to put down a black bear sow and three cubs following a series of the animals visiting a neighborhood in East Anchorage. According to Alaska’s News Source, authorities stated that the four black bears had become habituated to humans and their food following frequent visits near Cheney Lake and Baxter Bog. “They had been operating in East Anchorage all summer,” Fish and Game biologist, Dave Battle, explained. “Getting into trash and birdseed and chickens and all sorts of things.”
