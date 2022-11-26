The Kenai National Wildlife Refuge announces that the Refuge opened Christmas tree cutting from Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24 through Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25. Trees are free for personal use with a limit of one per household and may not be taller than 20 feet. Trees may be taken anywhere on the Refuge with hand tools, except within 150 feet of a road, lake, stream, trail, campground, or picnic area. No tree cutting is permitted in the Refuge Headquarters/Visitor Center area and along Ski Hill Road. The public is requested to trim the stumps as close to the ground as possible for aesthetic reasons.

KENAI, AK ・ 3 DAYS AGO