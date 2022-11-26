ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alaskapublic.org

Alaska News Nightly: Monday, November 28, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Monday on Alaska News Nightly:. State senators form a bipartisan majority coalition. Also, biologists work to...
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Gov. Mike Dunleavy: Alaska refunded the police

Since the beginning of civilization, the primary purpose of government has been to protect public safety. The Founders acknowledged this in the opening lines of the Declaration of Independence, when they wrote of the God-given rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. “To secure these rights,” they wrote, “governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

A big chill takes hold of Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Beautiful with bitter cold temperatures. Alaska is going to see a cold snap over the first part of the week as we head into some of the shortest daylight hours of the year. Clear skies associated with high pressure covers much of the mainland. Interior locations...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska Native Tlingit artist collaborates with big brands

House District race separated by just 4 votes could be certified Tuesday. The race is only separated by four votes, with Republican incumbent Tom McKay leading with 3,472 and Democrat challenger Denny Wells trailing with 3,468. Anchorage man sentenced in stabbing of 74-year-old woman at assisted living facility. Updated: 4...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Coldest stretch of air since January returns to Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Biting cold air has made a return to Southcentral Alaska, with many locations seeing daily highs nearly 20 degrees below average. This cold stretch comes after much of November has been sitting on the mild side. While we’re currently the 22nd-warmest November on record, the last few days of the month should help us drop several more spots.
ALASKA STATE
asumag.com

Anchorage (Alaska) district has proposed closing 6 elementary schools

The Anchorage (Alaska) district is recommending closure of six elementary schools in anticipation of a projected budget shortfall of nearly $68 million. The district is coping with a continued decline in enrollment and flat education funding from the state, reports the Anchorage Daily News. The schools targeted for closure:. Abbott...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskapublic.org

Alaska Energy Authority invests $4.9M in state’s largest solar farm

Residents of the Matanuska-Susitna Borough will get a lot more power from the sun next summer. That’s when construction is expected to finish in Houston on what will be the state’s largest solar farm, projected to produce enough energy to power 1,400 homes. The state-owned Alaska Energy Authority...
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Tom Sconce affair: Biden’s gender-fluid nuke waste officer on leave from Dept. of Energy; charged for theft of luggage

Samuel Brinton, the gender-bending activist who in 2020 advised Anchorage Assembly members on an ordinance banning “conversion therapy,” is said to be on leave from the Biden Administration while he faces legal problems stemming from his alleged theft of designer luggage from the baggage carousel at Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport.
ANCHORAGE, AK
radiokenai.com

Wasilla Man, With Ties To Kenai, Indicted On Federal Kidnapping And Firearm Charges

A federal grand jury in Alaska returned an indictment charging David Wayne Anderson with kidnapping and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Anderson, age 49 of Wasilla, was arrested on November 3rd by Alaska State Troopers and remains in custody at Anchorage Correctional Complex. Anderson also faces State of Alaska charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, sexual assault, sexual abuse of a minor, robbery, assault, misconduct involving a controlled substance and tampering with evidence.
WASILLA, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage School Board briefed on increasing classroom sizes as budget option

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage School Board members say they want to keep cuts out of the classroom, but that may prove difficult as they consider how to tackle a budget deficit of more than $60 million. On Monday, the district briefed board members on possible savings from increasing the PTR, or Pupil Teacher Ratio, which would increase class sizes to save money.
ANCHORAGE, AK
sewardjournal.com

Christmas Tree Cutting on the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge

The Kenai National Wildlife Refuge announces that the Refuge opened Christmas tree cutting from Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24 through Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25. Trees are free for personal use with a limit of one per household and may not be taller than 20 feet. Trees may be taken anywhere on the Refuge with hand tools, except within 150 feet of a road, lake, stream, trail, campground, or picnic area. No tree cutting is permitted in the Refuge Headquarters/Visitor Center area and along Ski Hill Road. The public is requested to trim the stumps as close to the ground as possible for aesthetic reasons.
KENAI, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

House District race separated by just 4 votes could be certified Tuesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A razor-thin margin of votes for Alaska State House District 15 has resulted in no official call for the race yet, but the final result is expected to be certified Tuesday, if not postponed by election officials. The race is only separated by four votes, with...
ALASKA STATE
Outsider.com

Alaska Wildlife Officials Euthanize Black Bear Sow and Three Cubs

Alaska Fish and Game officials were forced to put down a black bear sow and three cubs following a series of the animals visiting a neighborhood in East Anchorage. According to Alaska’s News Source, authorities stated that the four black bears had become habituated to humans and their food following frequent visits near Cheney Lake and Baxter Bog. “They had been operating in East Anchorage all summer,” Fish and Game biologist, Dave Battle, explained. “Getting into trash and birdseed and chickens and all sorts of things.”
ANCHORAGE, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy