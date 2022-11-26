Read full article on original website
amherstindy.org
Letter: The Scientific Consensus: PFAS In Synthetic Turf Is A Serious Public Health Hazard
The following letter was sent to the Amherst Town Council, Town Manager, Board of Health, and Water Supply Protection Committee on November 29, 2022. Rumors swirl that the Town Council is planning to reconsider its vote to deny allocating funds to install a synthetic turf field at the high school. And I read this morning that Amherst Forward has charged that your prior vote to deny those funds was based on questionable data on health risks.
Let it Snow! Ten Snowiest Cities and Towns in Massachusetts
Were just a little over three weeks out from the Christmas holiday and Massachusetts residents are looking at a week of 40 degree plus temperatures. After a crazy hot summer which brought a drough to most Massachusetts communities, residents are still enjoying above average December temperatures. There has been one occasion of measurable snowfall for some western Massachusetts communities, but dry so far for the most part.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties November 27, 2022 edition
Adrienne N. Lachappelle, Adrienne N. Brodowski and Michael W. Lachappelle to Campbell Drive LLC, 24 Campbell Drive, $300,000. Campagnari Construction LLC, receiver, Agawam Town and Catherine Carrier to Campagnari Construction LLC, 20 Ottawa St., $151,000.
iBerkshires.com
Friends of the Pittsfield Senior Center Seek Volunteers
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Friends of the Senior Center is in need of more volunteers so it can provide more opportunities at the Ralph J. Froio Senior Center. "The Senior Center is a structure that is financed by the city of Pittsfield, but it's the friends that really support all the extra activities that take place in the Senior Center," said Friends' Treasurer Lea Morgan said.
‘There used to be waiting lists:’ Shortage of nurses, staff, plague hospitals in post-COVID recovery
Westfield State University has 130 students in its pre-licensure nursing program but could double that to 260, much to the relief of staff-starved hospitals in the Pioneer Valley and across the state. If only it had the students signing up for courses that lead, upon graduation, to jobs paying at...
NHPR
Once a haven for people sleeping outside, after fire, Pittsfield library bans loitering
After a fire broke out Nov. 21, the Berkshire Athenaeum, the public library in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, has changed its policy that allowed people to sleep near the building. Previously, the library had been a kind of haven for those without homes who sleep outside. The library entrance is topped by...
Framingham Police Arrest 4 For Breaking & Entering into Apartment
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police charged 4 individuals with breaking & entering after they were found inside an apartment in downtown Framingham. Police were called to Irving Square Apartments at 75 Irving Street at 8;37 a.m. on November 22. “Management notified police that several individuals were inside of an apartment...
MassLive.com
Four-bedroom home in Springfield sells for $253,800
Salomi Stewart bought the property at 156 Buckingham Street, Springfield, from Todd W Crosset and Anne E Richmond on Nov. 2, 2022, for $253,800 which works out to $110 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms sits on a 7,645 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently...
Car flipped onto its roof on I-391 in Chicopee
Traffic was backed up on I-391 south in Chicopee Monday afternoon after a car flipped onto its roof.
Homeward Bound: Missing New Hampshire dog found in Massachusetts a month after it disappeared
A dog that has been missing for almost a month was finally reunited with its owner- in another state. After escaping his Marlow, New Hampshire home and traveling across state lines, Bear the black lab was spotted roaming the town of Orange earlier this week. The North Quabbin Regional Animal Control tried unsuccessfully to trap the dog for a few days before Bear finally took the bait Tuesday morning.
Three-bedroom home sells for $217,000 in Ludlow
Revampit Llc bought the property at 38 Stivens Terrace, Ludlow, from David J Ziemian and Susan M Tenerowicz on Nov. 3, 2022, for $217,000 which represents a price per square foot of $140. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The unit sits on a 0.7-acre lot. Additional houses...
See the Pictures, People and Places that Inspired Nearby Alice’s Restaurant
As long as I can recall and probably longer the Arlo Guthrie song "Alice's Restaurant" has been a key ingredient each Thanksgiving, but did you know the story that inspired the lyrics took place about an hour from the Capital Region?. "Alice's Restaurant", which is actually called "Alice's Restaurant Massacree",...
PHOTOS: Suspect allegedly stole from Westfield package store
The Westfield police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person who allegedly stole from a package store.
spectrumnews1.com
New facilities at Bousquet Mountain Ski Area
PITTSFIELD, Mass. - The oldest existing ski area in the Berkshires is welcoming people for another season. Kevin McMillan is excited for visitors to enjoy the brand new facilities at Bousquet Mountain Ski Area. What You Need To Know. Bousquet Mountain Ski Area in Pittsfield, MA was establised in 1932.
Accident on I-91 North sends four to hospital
The Springfield Fire Department went to an accident on I-91 North in Chicopee early Thursday night.
Two arrested at Chicopee football Sword game, firearm located
Two teenagers were arrested after police broke up a large disturbance during the annual Chicopee football Sword game.
Holyoke police seek public information about General Cleaners fire
HOLYOKE — Holyoke police investigators are reaching out to city residents seeking information about a fire in the General Cleaners location at 361 South St. early Friday morning. Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty said firefighters responded to the South Street scene at about 3 a.m. following a report of smoke...
westernmassnews.com
Man rescued from Lake Warner in Hadley
HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A man is safe after being rescued from a Hampshire County lake Saturday night. Shortly before 6 p.m., Hadley Police responded to reports of a missing man who left to go canoeing earlier in the day and had not returned home. Police then went to the...
Sean “Diddy” Combs purchases Greenfield cannabis company
Rapper, businessman, and entrepreneur Sean Diddy Combs has purchased Patriot Care, a Greenfield cannabis company, through the purchase of the parent company Colombia Care.
WCAX
Arrest in 2-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man wanted in connection with a two-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont was captured in Burlington. Burlington police say it started two days ago in Orange, Massachusetts, when David Oleson, 38, of Vermont, rolled his truck, then stole another truck and escaped to Vermont.
