Amherst, MA

Letter: The Scientific Consensus: PFAS In Synthetic Turf Is A Serious Public Health Hazard

The following letter was sent to the Amherst Town Council, Town Manager, Board of Health, and Water Supply Protection Committee on November 29, 2022. Rumors swirl that the Town Council is planning to reconsider its vote to deny allocating funds to install a synthetic turf field at the high school. And I read this morning that Amherst Forward has charged that your prior vote to deny those funds was based on questionable data on health risks.
AMHERST, MA
WNAW 94.7

Let it Snow! Ten Snowiest Cities and Towns in Massachusetts

Were just a little over three weeks out from the Christmas holiday and Massachusetts residents are looking at a week of 40 degree plus temperatures. After a crazy hot summer which brought a drough to most Massachusetts communities, residents are still enjoying above average December temperatures. There has been one occasion of measurable snowfall for some western Massachusetts communities, but dry so far for the most part.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iBerkshires.com

Friends of the Pittsfield Senior Center Seek Volunteers

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Friends of the Senior Center is in need of more volunteers so it can provide more opportunities at the Ralph J. Froio Senior Center. "The Senior Center is a structure that is financed by the city of Pittsfield, but it's the friends that really support all the extra activities that take place in the Senior Center," said Friends' Treasurer Lea Morgan said.
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Four-bedroom home in Springfield sells for $253,800

Salomi Stewart bought the property at 156 Buckingham Street, Springfield, from Todd W Crosset and Anne E Richmond on Nov. 2, 2022, for $253,800 which works out to $110 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms sits on a 7,645 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Homeward Bound: Missing New Hampshire dog found in Massachusetts a month after it disappeared

A dog that has been missing for almost a month was finally reunited with its owner- in another state. After escaping his Marlow, New Hampshire home and traveling across state lines, Bear the black lab was spotted roaming the town of Orange earlier this week. The North Quabbin Regional Animal Control tried unsuccessfully to trap the dog for a few days before Bear finally took the bait Tuesday morning.
MARLOW, NH
MassLive.com

Three-bedroom home sells for $217,000 in Ludlow

Revampit Llc bought the property at 38 Stivens Terrace, Ludlow, from David J Ziemian and Susan M Tenerowicz on Nov. 3, 2022, for $217,000 which represents a price per square foot of $140. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The unit sits on a 0.7-acre lot. Additional houses...
LUDLOW, MA
spectrumnews1.com

New facilities at Bousquet Mountain Ski Area

PITTSFIELD, Mass. - The oldest existing ski area in the Berkshires is welcoming people for another season. Kevin McMillan is excited for visitors to enjoy the brand new facilities at Bousquet Mountain Ski Area. What You Need To Know. Bousquet Mountain Ski Area in Pittsfield, MA was establised in 1932.
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Man rescued from Lake Warner in Hadley

HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A man is safe after being rescued from a Hampshire County lake Saturday night. Shortly before 6 p.m., Hadley Police responded to reports of a missing man who left to go canoeing earlier in the day and had not returned home. Police then went to the...
HADLEY, MA
WCAX

Arrest in 2-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man wanted in connection with a two-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont was captured in Burlington. Burlington police say it started two days ago in Orange, Massachusetts, when David Oleson, 38, of Vermont, rolled his truck, then stole another truck and escaped to Vermont.
BURLINGTON, VT

