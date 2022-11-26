Udeze leads New Mexico over Jacksonville State 79-61
Morris Udeze's 22 points helped New Mexico defeat Jacksonville State 79-61 on Friday night.
Udeze added six rebounds for the Lobos (4-0). Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 12 points and added six rebounds. KJ Jenkins scored 10.
Skyelar Potter finished with 13 points for the Gamecocks (2-3). Peyton Daniels added 10 points and two blocks, while Demaree King scored nine.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
