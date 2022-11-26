Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
Major Update On Randy Orton WWE Return
There is a major update on Randy Orton’s WWE return. Since May 2022, Randy Orton has been out of action with a back injury that was considered significant enough for him to miss the rest of the year. Orton last competed on May 20 edition of WWE SmackDown, losing...
ewrestlingnews.com
Roman Reigns Names WWE Opponent He Was Most Nervous To Face
In an interview with The Ringer, Roman Reigns noted that he was the most nervous when facing his cousin Jey Uso at WWE Clash of the Champions 2020. The reason for that is due to him believing Jey could be a main-eventer and his desire to make him look good. He said,
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Calls WWE Star’s Career “Dead Two Weeks Ago” At Press Conference
At tonight’s WWE Survivor Series WarGames post-event press conference, Triple H had some very interesting comments about one WWE star. When going over the matches that occurred on the night other than the titular WarGames outings, Triple H shared some thoughts on one star. Clearly using a sarcastic (albeit...
wrestlinginc.com
Braun Strowman Suffers First Loss Since WWE Return, SmackDown World Cup Finals Set
In an upset of monstrous proportions, Braun Strowman suffered a pinfall loss to Ricochet in the semi-final of the "SmackDown" World Cup on Friday's show, his first defeat since returning to WWE in September. As a result, Ricochet advanced to the final of the tourney, where he will wrestle Santos Escobar, who defeated Butch in the other semi-final bout earlier in the show.
wrestleview.com
Big Title Change At WWE Survivor Series
Austin Theory is the new WWE United States Champion. Theory defeated Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley in a three-way to win the Championship for a second time at Saturday’s Survivor Series WarGames event. Rollins had held the U.S. Title for 47 days, defeating Lashley on the October 10 episode...
NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit
Erin Andrews showed out on Thanksgiving Day. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter worked yet another Thanksgiving game, as she had to spend the holiday away from friends and family - at least during game time. Prior to kickoff, Andrews took a photo with her husband, former NHL player Jarret...
ewrestlingnews.com
Raquel Rodriguez Suffers ‘Broken Arm’ On WWE SmackDown
If you believe WWE, Raquel Rodriguez is suffering from a “broken arm” injury. During this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Rodriguez prior to her scheduled tag team match with Shotzi against the two women. In a backstage segment, the two slammed Rodriguez’s arm into a crate. While it was initially announced that Raquel was taken to a local hospital, that wasn’t the case.
wrestlinginc.com
Mandy Rose Wants A Match With This WWE Hall Of Famer
Mandy Rose has been the "NXT" Women's Champion since October 26, 2021 — making her just the third woman to hold a title continuously for a full year. She retained her title on the November 15 episode of "NXT," outlasting Alba Fyre in a Last Woman Standing Match, albeit with a little bit of help from Isla Dawn. Still, she is the longest-reigning "NXT" Women's Champion in history and isn't looking to slow down anytime soon. On that episode, though, some may say she made her entrance dressed similarly to how WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella used to present — so much so that the Bella twins even responded to it. And while the champ doesn't see it that way, she always knew the internet was going to go there.
wrestlinginc.com
Result Of Team Bianca Vs. Team Damage CTRL Survivor Series: WarGames Match
Saturday night's WWE Survivor Series: WarGames is the final main roster premium live event of the year for WWE. Tonight's premium live event is also the first-ever WarGames matches on the main roster. The event kicked off with the Women's WarGames match, Team Bianca ("Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sami Zayn Reportedly Challenging Roman Reigns At WWE Elimination Chamber In Montreal
Earlier today, a report surfaced stating that WWE superstar Kevin Owens would be challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal championship at this January’s Royal Rumble premium live event from Texas, a bout that will continue the ongoing storyline between the Bloodline, Sami Zayn, and Owens, which had another chapter added at last night’s Survivor Series premium live event. However, it also seems like the hottest act in the storyline, Zayn, will be getting his own main event showdown against the Tribal Chief.
CBS Sports
2022 WWE Survivor Series WarGames results, recap, grades: Sami Zayn turns on Kevin Owens, aids The Bloodline
A stellar, story-rich WarGames match between Team Bloodline and Team Brawling Brutes closed out Survivor Series on a high note. Sami Zayn may not be blood, but he is very much part of The Bloodline. Zayn chose family over friendship at WWE Survivor Series WarGames, playing a pivotal role in his team's victory over Kevin Owens and company at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on Saturday night.
webisjericho.com
Brock Lesnar Apparently Refused To Wrestle Former Universal Champion
Very few wrestlers have ever had enough power to tell Vince McMahon who they were and weren’t prepared to wrestle, yet Brock Lesnar, during his second run with WWE, certainly had that power. And now, while discussing AJ Styles vs. Lesnar from Survivor Series 201, Road Dogg would reveal on his podcast that contrary to popular belief, Lesnar never refused to work with Jinder Mahal at this event. However, he would let slip that Lesnar did refuse to work with Kevin Owens, although no reason was given.
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Separating Himself From Vince McMahon’s Booking By Giving WWE Superstars More Freedom
Triple H is regarded as one of the all-time greats in the pro wrestling world, and it’s not hard to see why. In fact, his influence grows stronger with each passing day, as he is now in control of WWE’s creative direction. Triple H is also separating himself from Vince McMahon’s booking by giving superstars more freedom.
ComicBook
New United States Champion Crowned at WWE Survivor Series 2022
Austin Theory became a two-time United States Champion at WWE's Survivor Series WarGames on Saturday night, stealing a pin in a triple threat with Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley. Late in the match, Rollins vaulted over a prone Theory to nail a Curb Stomp on Lashley. He then attempted a Superplex into a Falcon Arrow on Theory, only for Lashley to knock the wind out of him with a Spear. Theory fell on top of Rollins and picked up the victory before Lashley could break up the pin.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Talks Between WWE And Sasha Banks
Last night's WWE Survivor Series WarGames event saw the crowd loudly call for Sasha Banks, according to some people who were at the show. However, the chants were reportedly piped down by WWE's production team due to the current relationship between both parties. On the latest edition of "Wrestling Observer...
411mania.com
Bianca Belair Says She Had To Fix Her Gear When It Split Before WWE Crown Jewel
Bianca Belair makes her own gear, and she had to do a fix to her ring outfit before WWE Crown Jewel. Belair faced Bayley and successfully defended her Raw Women’s Championship at the Saudi Arabia PPV, and during a conversation with The MagaCast she talked about how her gear split before the PPV. You can check out the highlights below (per Fightful):
"Michael says, ‘OK, that’s it'" — Michael Jordan beat his best friend in a 1-on-1 game with an immobilized leg
George Koehler learned the hard way never to understimate MJ.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Superstar Gets Name Change
WWE has been making changes recently to the names of certain stars on the roster and now it seems that another wrestler has left their old name behind. This week on Friday Night SmackDown, Hit Row faced off against The Viking Raiders with Sarah Logan, and Sarah debuted her new ring name Valhalla. WWE has since updated her profile on WWE.com which now indicates she will be using the Valhalla name moving forward.
MMAmania.com
Alex Pereira admits there was one UFC fighter who scared him: ‘I thought he was going to kill me’
Alex Pereira looks like a giant slab of stone brought to life to kill people as part of an evil curse. But, even he gets afraid when it comes to cage fighting. In a recent interview, UFC’s newly-minuted Middleweight champion revealed that he’d never been more afraid in a fight than when he had to face Sean Strickland at UFC 276 this past summer.
Kevin Owens Has A Message For Sami Zayn, FTR Retain | WWE SD x AEW Recap
Here is your post SmackDown and Rampage fight size update for November 25, 2022. - Kevin Owens approached Sami Zayn backstage and wondered what would happen if Zayn did something that upset The Bloodline. While Jey Uso secretly listened in the background, he noted that he has had to bail Zayn out plenty of times in the past. Owens told Zayn to strike first, rather than waiting for The Bloodline to turn on him. Jey then confronted Zayn, who lied about his conversation with Owens.
