ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Family of local 5-year-old boy in Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh asks public to send him cards

By Sarafina James, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27zs2H_0jNxbsRB00

GREENSBURG, Pa. — A routine surgery led to complications for 5-year-old Conor Watson, keeping him in Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh for the last 38 days.

According to Watson’s mother, Amanda, he was born with a congenital heart defect and is currently recovering from his third open-heart surgery.

Now, with his 6th birthday and Christmas approaching in a few short weeks, Watson is asking that the public send cards to Children’s, to brighten his days while he’s on the mend.

“Those types of things are always wonderful,” said Amanda Watson.

The Olde Spitfire Grille in Greensburg is also helping Watson.

On Saturday, at 1517 Broad St, Greensburg PA 15601, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., the restaurant will host a spaghetti dinner fundraiser to benefit the family.

The public is welcome to attend.

“It’s hard seeing him like that but we are hoping to have him home before Christmas,” said Watson’s father, Bryan. “We are just asking the community to keep praying for him.”

If you’re interested in sending him a card, click here for instructions. Conor’s hospital room number is 708.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KJnT6_0jNxbsRB00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 36

Tonya Aldridge
3d ago

if im not mistaken you can go on Childrens Hospital website an send them electronically and they will print them out for him. If i am wrong I apologize in advance. Im not trying to get cussed out by anyone bc ppl on this site can be very hostile for no reason.

Reply(1)
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: 3 people shot in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Police are investigating after three people were shot in McKeesport. According to Allegheny County 911, police and EMS units were called to the 500 block of Pirl Street at 1:42 p.m. McKeesport police told Channel 11 that all three victims’ injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening....
MCKEESPORT, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Driver reports delivery vehicle stolen in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating after a delivery driver reported her vehicle was stolen. The incident happened in the 500 block of Rosedale Street in Homewood Monday. A delivery driver told police she stopped to drop off a package when a male verbally threatened her, jumped into the vehicle and drove away.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

St. Mary's in New Kensington reopens 2 years after sustaining damage in tornado

Denise Zellefrow’s mother was baptized in this very church 100 years ago. Tillie Stelmach was married in it in 1953. Patty Solobak buried her husband here in 2012. Nearly everyone who attended the reopening of St. Mary of Czestochowa church in New Kensington on Sunday had a personal story about the 110-year-old building and the impact it had on their lives.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
111K+
Followers
142K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy