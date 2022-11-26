Family of local 5-year-old boy in Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh asks public to send him cards

GREENSBURG, Pa. — A routine surgery led to complications for 5-year-old Conor Watson, keeping him in Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh for the last 38 days.

According to Watson’s mother, Amanda, he was born with a congenital heart defect and is currently recovering from his third open-heart surgery.

Now, with his 6th birthday and Christmas approaching in a few short weeks, Watson is asking that the public send cards to Children’s, to brighten his days while he’s on the mend.

“Those types of things are always wonderful,” said Amanda Watson.

The Olde Spitfire Grille in Greensburg is also helping Watson.

On Saturday, at 1517 Broad St, Greensburg PA 15601, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., the restaurant will host a spaghetti dinner fundraiser to benefit the family.

The public is welcome to attend.

“It’s hard seeing him like that but we are hoping to have him home before Christmas,” said Watson’s father, Bryan. “We are just asking the community to keep praying for him.”

If you’re interested in sending him a card, click here for instructions. Conor’s hospital room number is 708.

