Driver attempts to take vehicle at DWI scene, arrested by West Monroe Police for possessing warrant and firearm
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 28, 2022, at 7:51 PM, the West Monroe Police Department was attending to a DWI arrest and was awaiting the arrival of a driver for the vehicle. Once the driver, 38-year-old Jacob Hamilton Kottenrook, arrived at the scene, […]
Police discover Monroe woman unconscious in car allegedly under the influence of narcotics; taken into custody
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 28, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched to a residence on Hamilton Street in West Monroe, La. in reference to a woman unconscious in the driveway. Upon arrival, police located 29-year-old Sarah Ashley Terral unconscious in the driver’s seat […]
Louisiana woman accused of dragging police officer with vehicle after stealing items from Dillards; arrested
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 26, 2022, at approximately 5:03 PM, Monroe Police were dispatched for a theft that took place in Dillard’s located in the Pecanland Mall. The police learned that 47-year-old Twanna Lenoir allegedly took several polo shirts and boxer briefs without paying. […]
Richwood man accused of damaging victim’s vehicle; blames it on being drunk
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, November 26, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched due to a Damage to Property complaint. Once deputies arrived at the scene, they located the victim who mentioned that her driver’s side back window was shattered and a large […]
Traffic stop lands Lincoln Parish woman in jail for possessing meth; West Monroe Police say
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 28, 2022, West Monroe Police initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle that had a dark license plate cover. Police then made contact with the driver and advised him of the reason he was stopped. According to police, they […]
Former Lake Providence police officer accused of impersonating an officer to get out of traffic ticket; arrested
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, November 27, 2022, around 6:51 PM, Monroe Police were patrolling on Desiard Street in Monroe, La. when they observed a blue Lincoln Town Car with a blown headlight on the driver’s side. According to police, they initiated a traffic stop […]
West Monroe man crashes vehicle while under the influence of meth; arrested by State Police
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State Police were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on LA 34 near LA 3033 on Sunday, November 27, 2022. Upon arrival, bystanders informed troopers that the driver ran across a pasture and someone allegedly fired a gunshot. Authorities then pulled into […]
Still no clues in 2021 murder of man outside popular Monroe liquor store
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— A shooting just outside a popular liquor store in Monroe left one person dead in September 2021. No arrests have been made, leaving the family longing for answers and a murderer on the loose. It happened on September 4th in the 1600 block of Winnsboro Rd., taking the life of 34-year-old Rodrecas […]
Louisiana man attempts to fight off officers during arrest for possession of marijuana
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 26, 2022, officers were investigating a vehicle accident involving 36-year-old Patrick Blunt. Blunt was speaking with officers when they detected a strong odor of marijuana on his person. Officers attempted to place Blunt under arrest and read him his Miranda rights, but Blunt became enraged and resisted the officers’ […]
Union Parish traffic stop ends with driver hitting parked car and commercial building; suspect on the run
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 26, 2022, at 5:15 PM, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office attempted to initiate a traffic stop in Bernice, La. According to deputies, the driver then allegedly sped away at a high-speed to Spearsville, La. During the chase, the vehicle […]
UPSO searching for suspect after crashing into car and building
UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect following a traffic stop on Saturday around 5:15 p.m. Deputies said the suspect fled to Spearsville, where he allegedly hit a parked car and building. Deputies said the suspect then fled on foot to a nearby church.
Tallulah police officer involved in car crash; no fatalities reported
TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, November 27, 2022, the Tallulah Police Department confirmed that an officer from from the law enforcement agency was involved in a car accident. According to officials, no fatalities were reported. Tallulah Police will release more details at a later time. We will keep you updated once we receive more […]
Monroe Police Department requesting assistance locating/identifying suspect wanted for multiple charges
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Department is requesting assistance in identifying and locating the suspect pictured below. The suspect was last seen driving a black Chevrolet Impala and is wanted for aggravated battery, shoplifting, and resisting an officer. If anyone has information on the identify of this person or her location, you are urged […]
El Dorado Police Department investigate vehicle thefts and ATM robberies
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — A series of ATM and vehicle thefts reported in several southern states and the central United States is being investigated by the El Dorado Police Department in conjunction with several other law enforcement agencies. Local, state, and federal authorities in Arkansas believe the thefts were committed by an out-of-state criminal […]
LA 124 in Catahoula Parish to temporarily close on December 12th
CATAHOULA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development confirmed that LA 124 in Catahoula Parish will have intermittent closures lasting longer than an hour on Monday, December 12, 2022. The closure will take place from 9 am to 2 PM. According to reports, there will not be a detour route available.
State offices in 8 NELA parishes to close at Noon due to bad weather
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 29, 2022, at Noon, Commission of Administration, Jay Dardenne announced that state offices in Catahoula Parish, Concordia Parish, East Carroll Parish, Franklin Parish, Madison Parish, Richland Parish, Tensas Parish, and West Carroll Parish. All agency heads are responsible for determining that essential personnel should remain on duty, report […]
Town hall meeting providing answers for residents on Cheniere Lake bridge and dam construction
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - “I can’t go in and out without someone asking me about Cheniere. I’m ready to see it fixed too,” says Ouachita Parish Police Juror Jack Clampit. Residents were angry on how the Cheniere Bridge and Dam project has been handled. On...
Monroe man accused of stealing alcohol from beer distribution company on his birthday; taken into custody
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 23, 2022, Monroe Police observed 69-year-old Henry Scott Bradley outside of Autozone located on Winnsboro Road in Monroe, La. According to police, the store was recently burglarized. Upon contact, officers observed Bradley to allegedly be in possession of a cardboard […]
Claiborne Parish bridge project will close part of Louisiana 9 until spring 2025
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces a project to replace three bridges on Louisiana 9 over Middle Fork Bayou in Claiborne Parish. Work on this $13.7 million project between Homer and Summerfield is scheduled to begin on Thursday, December 1. This will require a closure of Louisiana 9...
Downtown West Monroe to host Christmas on the River 5k and Walk
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 3, 2022, Downtown West Monroe will be hosting the Christmas on the River 5k and Walk. The event will begin at 8:30 AM at Alley Park in Downtown West Monroe and the walk will commence at 8:45 AM. Participants can also wear their best Christmas attire for a […]
