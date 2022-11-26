ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

MyArkLaMiss

Driver attempts to take vehicle at DWI scene, arrested by West Monroe Police for possessing warrant and firearm

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 28, 2022, at 7:51 PM, the West Monroe Police Department was attending to a DWI arrest and was awaiting the arrival of a driver for the vehicle. Once the driver, 38-year-old Jacob Hamilton Kottenrook, arrived at the scene, […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Police discover Monroe woman unconscious in car allegedly under the influence of narcotics; taken into custody

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 28, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched to a residence on Hamilton Street in West Monroe, La. in reference to a woman unconscious in the driveway. Upon arrival, police located 29-year-old Sarah Ashley Terral unconscious in the driver’s seat […]
WEST MONROE, LA
WKRG News 5

Louisiana woman accused of dragging police officer with vehicle after stealing items from Dillards; arrested

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 26, 2022, at approximately 5:03 PM, Monroe Police were dispatched for a theft that took place in Dillard’s located in the Pecanland Mall. The police learned that 47-year-old Twanna Lenoir allegedly took several polo shirts and boxer briefs without paying. […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Former Lake Providence police officer accused of impersonating an officer to get out of traffic ticket; arrested

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, November 27, 2022, around 6:51 PM, Monroe Police were patrolling on Desiard Street in Monroe, La. when they observed a blue Lincoln Town Car with a blown headlight on the driver’s side. According to police, they initiated a traffic stop […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe man crashes vehicle while under the influence of meth; arrested by State Police

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State Police were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on LA 34 near LA 3033 on Sunday, November 27, 2022. Upon arrival, bystanders informed troopers that the driver ran across a pasture and someone allegedly fired a gunshot. Authorities then pulled into […]
WEST MONROE, LA
WKRG News 5

Louisiana man attempts to fight off officers during arrest for possession of marijuana

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 26, 2022, officers were investigating a vehicle accident involving 36-year-old Patrick Blunt. Blunt was speaking with officers when they detected a strong odor of marijuana on his person. Officers attempted to place Blunt under arrest and read him his Miranda rights, but Blunt became enraged and resisted the officers’ […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish traffic stop ends with driver hitting parked car and commercial building; suspect on the run

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 26, 2022, at 5:15 PM, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office attempted to initiate a traffic stop in Bernice, La. According to deputies, the driver then allegedly sped away at a high-speed to Spearsville, La. During the chase, the vehicle […]
UNION PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

UPSO searching for suspect after crashing into car and building

UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect following a traffic stop on Saturday around 5:15 p.m. Deputies said the suspect fled to Spearsville, where he allegedly hit a parked car and building. Deputies said the suspect then fled on foot to a nearby church.
UNION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Tallulah police officer involved in car crash; no fatalities reported

TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, November 27, 2022, the Tallulah Police Department confirmed that an officer from from the law enforcement agency was involved in a car accident. According to officials, no fatalities were reported. Tallulah Police will release more details at a later time. We will keep you updated once we receive more […]
TALLULAH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police Department requesting assistance locating/identifying suspect wanted for multiple charges

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Department is requesting assistance in identifying and locating the suspect pictured below. The suspect was last seen driving a black Chevrolet Impala and is wanted for aggravated battery, shoplifting, and resisting an officer. If anyone has information on the identify of this person or her location, you are urged […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

El Dorado Police Department investigate vehicle thefts and ATM robberies

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — A series of ATM and vehicle thefts reported in several southern states and the central United States is being investigated by the El Dorado Police Department in conjunction with several other law enforcement agencies. Local, state, and federal authorities in Arkansas believe the thefts were committed by an out-of-state criminal […]
EL DORADO, AR
MyArkLaMiss

State offices in 8 NELA parishes to close at Noon due to bad weather

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 29, 2022, at Noon, Commission of Administration, Jay Dardenne announced that state offices in Catahoula Parish, Concordia Parish, East Carroll Parish, Franklin Parish, Madison Parish, Richland Parish, Tensas Parish, and West Carroll Parish. All agency heads are responsible for determining that essential personnel should remain on duty, report […]
CATAHOULA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man accused of stealing alcohol from beer distribution company on his birthday; taken into custody

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 23, 2022, Monroe Police observed 69-year-old Henry Scott Bradley outside of Autozone located on Winnsboro Road in Monroe, La. According to police, the store was recently burglarized. Upon contact, officers observed Bradley to allegedly be in possession of a cardboard […]
MONROE, LA

