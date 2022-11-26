Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Darrell Brooks- aka Mathboi Fly- Disproves his own ArgumentGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Choking student saved by a fellow 4th grader using HeimlichMuhammad Junaid MustafaRacine, WI
Cream City Classic from 11/26 to 11/28Adrian HolmanMilwaukee, WI
WISN
Man shot at Milwaukee gas station, dies at hospital
MILWAUKEE — A 20-year-old man was shot at a gas station at Vel Phillips Drive and West North Avenue, which is across the street from America's Black Holocaust Museum. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he died. Police are...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee stabbing; man wounded near 13th and Cleveland, stabber sought
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police searching for the person who stabbed a 33-year-old man on the city's south side on Monday evening, Nov. 28. Officials say around 6:30 p.m. Monday, a fight broke out. During that fight, the victim was stabbed. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Man dead after being shot near North and Vel R. Phillips
A 19-year-old man is dead after being shot near North and Vel R. Phillips in Milwaukee on Monday. Police say the homicide happened around 7:30 p.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Timothy Olson arrested by Franklin police; suspected of kidnapping, ID theft
FRANKLIN, Wis. - Timothy Olson, a person of interest in a death investigation in South Milwaukee, has been arrested by Franklin police. The arrest came around 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29 – hours after Olson was spotted at a business on S. 27th Street in Franklin Monday night.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee theft; deputies seek man who stole from unlocked vehicle
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies are searching for a man who they say entered an unlocked vehicle, stole items, and then charged more than $400 worth of goods on the victim's credit card. Officials say the crime happened around 3 p.m. on Oct. 3. The man entered the unlocked...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting near Vel Phillips and North
MILWAUKEE - A man, 20, died after a Milwaukee shooting Monday night, Nov. 28 near Vel Phillips and North. Police said the man died at the hospital after the shooting around 7:30 p.m. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. Anyone with any additional information is asked to...
Racine dating app suspect spotted at local business, police say
The man wanted by several different police departments for allegedly drugging and stealing from women at bars was spotted on Monday in Franklin, police say.
Stolen car chase: Milwaukee man, teen arrested in West Allis
A Milwaukee man and teenager were arrested after leading West Allis police on a pursuit in a stolen car early Monday morning.
WISN
Man killed at Milwaukee cellphone store over weekend
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a Milwaukee man at a cellphone store. The altercation happened Saturday evening at the Metro by T-Mobile near Hopkins Street and Courtland Avenue. The medical examiner identifies the man as 37-year-old Tyrus King. An autopsy is still pending, but police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls Woodman's theft; $200+ worth of meat stolen
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred at Woodman's Food Market on Nov. 26. Police say two unknown suspects, one male and one female, stole $243.64 worth of meat products. The suspects left in a white GMC Savana with Wisconsin registration plate AKR8729 without paying or attempting to pay.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis police pursuit ends in crash; vehicle stolen
MILWAUKEE - One person was taken into custody Monday morning, Nov. 28 following a police pursuit that began in West Allis and ended in a crash in Milwaukee. The vehicle was reported stolen. According to police, around 12:30 a.m. a West Allis officer attempted a traffic stop in the area...
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Police Identify Sunday Hit and Run Victim
The Sheboygan Police Department has identified the man who died Sunday night following the Holiday Parade. 69-year-old Terry J. Rozanski was crossing the street at the intersection of North 9th Street and New York Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle. Rozanski was taken to Theda Care Hospital in...
CBS 58
Dozens of citations, but no arrests: City of Milwaukee sues another 'egregious reckless driver'
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The city of Milwaukee has filed a lawsuit against a second "egregious reckless driver," in an effort to hold drivers accountable who endanger public safety. MPD says LaShawn Thomas has racked up 37 citations in the past five years,13 of them this year alone. Thomas was...
WISN
'I'm a survivor': Burlington woman attacked by stranger in her driveway
BURLINGTON, Wis. — A Burlington woman survived an attack by a stranger in her own driveway. Burlington police say it happened on Madison Street on Nov. 16. She does not wish to be identified by name but told WISN 12 News reporter Kendall Keys when her fight or flight response kicked in, she chose to fight for her life.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Critically missing Milwaukee man found safe
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department says they have located a critical missing man. Abel Vilches-Moreno has been found safe. There was concern after he was last seen near 7th and Arthur on Nov. 28. He is described as a 70-year-old Hispanic man, 5'00" tall, 130 pounds, gray hair and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police pursuit, crash; driver arrested
MILWAUKEE - One person was taken into custody Sunday morning, Nov. 27 following a police pursuit and crash in Milwaukee. It began around 1 a.m. near Buffum and Meinecke. According to police, an officer observed a vehicle that was taken in burglary and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop, fled and a vehicle pursuit ensued.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee gas station beating, not guilty plea
Marvin Millner, one of two men charged in connection with the beating death of Rodney Surprise at a Milwaukee gas station in October pleaded not guilty Monday. Surprise also had his car stolen during the crime.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide near Hopkins and Courtland, 2 arrested
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 37, died from injuries suffered in a fight near Courtland and Hopkins Saturday evening, Nov. 26. Milwaukee police said two people were arrested in connection with this homicide. The victim died at the hospital. Anyone with information is asked to please contact Milwaukee police at...
Fake shooting threat at Greendale Middle School, student ID'd as suspect
A student at Greendale Middle School may face criminal charges after police say the person threatened to "shoot up" the school in a social media post.
WISN
Milwaukee police pursuit of stolen car ends in crash on Marquette campus
MILWAUKEE — A Saturday afternoon stolen car chase ended on Marquette University's campus, near North 16th Street and West Wisconsin Avenue. Witness Paul Laatsch told WISN 12 News reporter Kendall Keys he watched the chase end while he waited at a bus stop. "It spun around several times in...
