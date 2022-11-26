ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISN

Man shot at Milwaukee gas station, dies at hospital

MILWAUKEE — A 20-year-old man was shot at a gas station at Vel Phillips Drive and West North Avenue, which is across the street from America's Black Holocaust Museum. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he died. Police are...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee stabbing; man wounded near 13th and Cleveland, stabber sought

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police searching for the person who stabbed a 33-year-old man on the city's south side on Monday evening, Nov. 28. Officials say around 6:30 p.m. Monday, a fight broke out. During that fight, the victim was stabbed. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal shooting near Vel Phillips and North

MILWAUKEE - A man, 20, died after a Milwaukee shooting Monday night, Nov. 28 near Vel Phillips and North. Police said the man died at the hospital after the shooting around 7:30 p.m. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. Anyone with any additional information is asked to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Man killed at Milwaukee cellphone store over weekend

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a Milwaukee man at a cellphone store. The altercation happened Saturday evening at the Metro by T-Mobile near Hopkins Street and Courtland Avenue. The medical examiner identifies the man as 37-year-old Tyrus King. An autopsy is still pending, but police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls Woodman's theft; $200+ worth of meat stolen

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred at Woodman's Food Market on Nov. 26. Police say two unknown suspects, one male and one female, stole $243.64 worth of meat products. The suspects left in a white GMC Savana with Wisconsin registration plate AKR8729 without paying or attempting to pay.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis police pursuit ends in crash; vehicle stolen

MILWAUKEE - One person was taken into custody Monday morning, Nov. 28 following a police pursuit that began in West Allis and ended in a crash in Milwaukee. The vehicle was reported stolen. According to police, around 12:30 a.m. a West Allis officer attempted a traffic stop in the area...
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Sheboygan Police Identify Sunday Hit and Run Victim

The Sheboygan Police Department has identified the man who died Sunday night following the Holiday Parade. 69-year-old Terry J. Rozanski was crossing the street at the intersection of North 9th Street and New York Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle. Rozanski was taken to Theda Care Hospital in...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WISN

'I'm a survivor': Burlington woman attacked by stranger in her driveway

BURLINGTON, Wis. — A Burlington woman survived an attack by a stranger in her own driveway. Burlington police say it happened on Madison Street on Nov. 16. She does not wish to be identified by name but told WISN 12 News reporter Kendall Keys when her fight or flight response kicked in, she chose to fight for her life.
BURLINGTON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Critically missing Milwaukee man found safe

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department says they have located a critical missing man. Abel Vilches-Moreno has been found safe. There was concern after he was last seen near 7th and Arthur on Nov. 28. He is described as a 70-year-old Hispanic man, 5'00" tall, 130 pounds, gray hair and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police pursuit, crash; driver arrested

MILWAUKEE - One person was taken into custody Sunday morning, Nov. 27 following a police pursuit and crash in Milwaukee. It began around 1 a.m. near Buffum and Meinecke. According to police, an officer observed a vehicle that was taken in burglary and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop, fled and a vehicle pursuit ensued.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee gas station beating, not guilty plea

Marvin Millner, one of two men charged in connection with the beating death of Rodney Surprise at a Milwaukee gas station in October pleaded not guilty Monday. Surprise also had his car stolen during the crime.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee homicide near Hopkins and Courtland, 2 arrested

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 37, died from injuries suffered in a fight near Courtland and Hopkins Saturday evening, Nov. 26. Milwaukee police said two people were arrested in connection with this homicide. The victim died at the hospital. Anyone with information is asked to please contact Milwaukee police at...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy