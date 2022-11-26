Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Sasha Banks Gets New Trademarks Filed Under Soulnado Inc. Brand
– PWInsider reports that Sasha Banks’ Soulnado Inc. applied for some trademarks on November 10 for the following terms:. Banks previously created Soulnado earlier this year, based on her real name, Mercedes Varnado. PWInsider notes that the filings were handled by attorney Michael Dockins, who handles a number of trademark filings for professional wrestling talents.
wrestleview.com
WWE SmackDown Superstar Gets A New Name
Sarah Logan will now be known Valhalla. The name of Valhalla was used in a number of vignettes promoting Logan and The Viking Raiders’ return to WWE television starting back on the October 7 episode of SmackDown. Logan made her return alongside the Raiders on back on the November 11 episode.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former WWE Star Compares Backstage Influence Of The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels
During an appearance on the Monte and The Pharoah podcast, Dennis Knight, who performed as Mideon and Phineas I. Godwinn throughout the Attitude Era, talked about The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels. The former WWE star was also part of the backstage group the Bone Street Krew, which The Undertaker led.
wrestleview.com
Medical update on WWE Superstar Randy Orton
According to a new report from Fightful Select on Friday, WWE Superstar Randy Orton underwent fusion surgery on his lower back recently. It is not known exactly when he underwent the surgery. However, his wife posted a photo of back on November 14 with herself with Randy a hospital room. Fightful Select also notes in their report that there are currently are no creative plans for Orton, or a timeline of when he might return.
wrestleview.com
WWE Hall of Famer returns to the ring for the first time in 12 years, wins trios match
WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat wrestled on Sunday night at the Big Time Wrestling event held at the Dalton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. Steamboat, who wrestled for the first time in 12 years, teamed with ROH, AAA and NJPW World Tag Team Champions FTR in a trios match against Nick Aldis, Jay Lethal and Brock Anderson (with Arn Anderson). Steamboat and FTR picked up the win when they applied figure four leg-locks on Aldis, Lethal and Anderson, making all of them tap out.
stillrealtous.com
Major WWE Star Returns On SmackDown
We’re heading into Survivor Series weekend and this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown kicked off in a big way. The show started with Damage CNTRL, Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley in the ring. Bayley was cutting a promo, but Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss and Mia Yim...
itrwrestling.com
Ex-WWE Manager Believes The Undertaker’s Entrance Was Superior To His Matches At Times
The Undertaker is one of the most legendary figures to ever compete in a WWE ring. Over the course of a three-decade career, The Phenom wowed audiences around the world with both his dark persona and athletic wrestling style that seemed to defy his 6ft 10in frame. Over the years,...
411mania.com
WWE News: Sneak Peek Of The Shield On This Is Awesome, Best of Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins Video, More
– WWE featured a sneak peek clip from Peacock’s This Is Awesome focusing on The Shield, described as:. WWE Superstars as well as members of The Shield themselves discuss the impactful debut of The Shield and how the landscape of WWE changed forever on the latest episode of This is Awesome, streaming today exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else.
PWMania
WWE Teases New Character Joining the Bray Wyatt Storyline (Video)
For weeks, it has been speculated that Bray Wyatt may have someone or several people working for or against him. Tonight on WWE Friday Night SmackDown, the question of whether it was Bray Wyatt or someone else who attacked LA Knight was raised. As many of you will recall, prior to the attack, Knight was being interviewed backstage, and someone in a mask could be seen in the background. The attack occurred following a commercial break, but Wyatt was never shown.
October 17, 2005 Observer Newsletter: Jim Ross removed from WWE television, No Mercy recap
Jim Ross removed from Raw announcing position, a recap of WWE No Mercy, and more.
PWMania
Sasha Banks Teases Wrestling Return With WWE and AEW References
Mercedes Varnado (also known as Sasha Banks in WWE) is keeping fans guessing about her future in the ring. She used some interesting hashtags in a new video post on her TikTok account. The video teases a possible return to the ring, and she wrote in the caption:. “Shes coming...
Yardbarker
Sasha Banks releases wrestling teaser video with AEW and WWE hashtags
Mercedes Varnado (also known as Sasha Banks in WWE) keeps fans speculating about her wrestling future. She included some fascinating hashtags in a new post with a video on her TikTok account. The video teases a potential in-ring return, and she wrote the following in the caption:. “Shes coming #luchalibre...
itrwrestling.com
WWE Star Ends Shocking 16-Month Streak During Survivor Series 2022
At Survivor Series 2022, AJ Styles took on Finn Balor in singles action for the first time in five years. In their last encounter at TLC 2017, Balor came out on top and the pair ended the match with a show of respect. The rivalry between the two has become...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Notes On WWE Pulling Talent From WrestleCade Due To Survivor Series, Other WrestleCade Notes
Fightful Select has released a new report regarding this weekend’s WrestleCade, and why certain WWE talents were pulled from the event. Full details are below. -WWE pulled Johnny Gargano, Karrion Kross, and Scarlett from WrestleCade in case they were needed for Survivor Series. However, WWE provided WWE Hall of Famer JBL as a replacement.
wrestleview.com
Former NXT talent reportedly worked as a producer at Survivor Series
According to Fightful Select and then F4WOnline, Former WWE talent Brian Kendrick reportedly worked as a producer at Saturday night’s WWE Survivor Series. It was said Kendrick was listed internally as a producer for the Women’s WarGames match and the SmackDown Women’s Title Match with Ronda Rousey defending against Shotzi.
October 12, 2005 Observer Newsletter: WWE attempts to bring in Mike Goldberg, Raw Homecoming
WWE's attempt to get Mike Goldberg to no-show UFC Fight Night fails, Raw Homecoming review, and more.
Comments / 0