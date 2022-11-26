ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre Daily

Low-fuel light leads NC couple to huge lottery prize. ‘We both were screaming’

After a day full of Black Friday shopping for Christmas gifts, Laura Keen and her boyfriend had to make a stop for gas when their truck’s low-fuel light turned on. When they stopped at a 7-Eleven in Kernersville, North Carolina, Keen went inside to grab a coffee and a $30 Millionaire Maker ticket, she told lottery officials, according to a Nov. 29 news release. Back in the truck, she scratched the ticket.
KERNERSVILLE, NC
Refinery29

A Week In Winston-Salem, NC, On A $202,000 Joint Income

Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar. Today: a payroll and benefits director who has a joint income of $202,000 per...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Archdale furniture company lays off employees without warning

ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — Employees at an Archdale furniture company had their benefits terminated without warning or notice. The employee parking lot at UFI in Asheboro normally would be filled with cars. Around 11 a.m. on Monday, it was empty about a week after thousands of employees including 500 here in the Triad got a […]
ASHEBORO, NC
abc45.com

One Suspect Caught, One on the Loose From Thomasville Armed Robbery

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — One suspect is in custody and one is still at large from a robbery on Monday night. At roughly 8:15 p.m., Thomasville Police were called to the Dollar General at 1602 Lexington Avenue, for an armed robbery. Employees said that two Black males entered the store, showed a firearm and demanded money. One suspect struck and employee in the head with the firearm. The employee was not seriously injured.
THOMASVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Dynamic duo is looking for a family to romp and cuddle with!

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — This dynamic duo is ready for a home! Connie and Jack are a pair of cute little two-month-old chihuahua mix puppies. They’re working on house training and crate training and getting spoiled! They love romping and cuddling. Because they’re small, they would do best in a home with older children. You […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Your car was recalled, now what?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ford says "a cracked fuel injector" could cause a "potential under hood fire" in some 2020 to 2023 Bronco Sports and Escapes. That's why the company is recalling certain models. Only about half a million people have those cars, but it's brought up a lot of good questions on social media about what happens if your car gets recalled.
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTV

Deputy spots truck reported to be stolen, driver charged

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Rowan County made quick work of a case involving a truck reportedly stolen from a local business. Deputies were called to Bunce Buildings on Statesville Blvd. on Friday after the owner said someone had stolen a faded blue Chevrolet 1500 truck. The owner also said a gun that was in the truck was missing.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

