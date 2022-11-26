Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Troubadours' Christmas Concert coming to Greensboro's Carolina Theatre December 2ndThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Lexington: The Dispatch purchased by, Kentucky based, Paxton Media GroupThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State’s season comes to a close with 6-5 loss in penalty kicks to No. 12 UNC GreensboroThe LanternGreensboro, NC
Mom of two says she pays for her teen's phone so will spy on them whenever she wantsAabha GopanGreensboro, NC
Lexington: M&T pawn and gun store robberyThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
Related
WXII 12
'I was screaming': Winston-Salem woman wins $1 million thanks to low fuel light
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem woman has a lot to be thankful for, including a full tank of gas and one very lucky lottery ticket. Laura Keen won $1 million after stopping with her boyfriend to get gas at the 7-Eleven on South Main Street in Kernersville after a day of Christmas shopping.
Centre Daily
Low-fuel light leads NC couple to huge lottery prize. ‘We both were screaming’
After a day full of Black Friday shopping for Christmas gifts, Laura Keen and her boyfriend had to make a stop for gas when their truck’s low-fuel light turned on. When they stopped at a 7-Eleven in Kernersville, North Carolina, Keen went inside to grab a coffee and a $30 Millionaire Maker ticket, she told lottery officials, according to a Nov. 29 news release. Back in the truck, she scratched the ticket.
This NC city tops list for biggest rent increase
If you've been looking for an apartment in the Piedmont Triad, you've probably noticed rent has gone up significantly.
1 injured, US 29 North reopen after being closed following crash in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: All lanes of US 29 North in Greensboro are now reopen. Emergency crews were on the scene of a crash involving injuries, according to Greensboro police. Both lanes of US Highway 29 North between Wendover Avenue and Lindsay Street in Greensboro were closed. One person...
Guilford County man wins $150,000 prize off scratch-off ticket
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A man from Greensboro is celebrating after a multiplied $5 scratch-off ticket won him a $150,000 prize. Eddie Purdue stopped at the Stanly Tobacco & Vapes on Landmark Center Boulevard for a Cashword Multiplier ticket. Purdue claimed his prize Monday at the lottery headquarters in...
Mike's Vegan Cookout restaurant coming soon to Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — When people hear about vegan food, some folks turn up their noses. If you've ever met, Mike Roach, he'd say you'd be dead wrong if you tasted his version of vegan. He'll even tell you how much it's saved his life!. Entrepreneur, Mike Roach, said his...
Refinery29
A Week In Winston-Salem, NC, On A $202,000 Joint Income
Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar. Today: a payroll and benefits director who has a joint income of $202,000 per...
Greensboro college student refuses to pay after parking enforcement company boots her car
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Addison Middleton has made the drive dozens of times. One of her best friends lives at the Fulton Place apartments in Greensboro, so Middleton is often visiting. Every time she visits, Middleton parks in a dirt lot on the property which is apparently for guests or...
How your Giving Tuesday donations can help keep Greensboro non-profits running
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The spending for Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday has been going on all weekend, as people hunt for those low prices on holiday gifts amid rising inflation. Non-profits are also dealing with those inflated prices and that's where your help is needed. Non-profits...
Archdale furniture company lays off employees without warning
ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — Employees at an Archdale furniture company had their benefits terminated without warning or notice. The employee parking lot at UFI in Asheboro normally would be filled with cars. Around 11 a.m. on Monday, it was empty about a week after thousands of employees including 500 here in the Triad got a […]
Firefighters save Burlington home after piece of clothing got too hot, set other clothes on fire
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A house caught fire in Burlington after an article of clothing got too hot in the dryer and started smoldering. According to the Burlington Fire Department, they responded to a house fire on Herman Blue Court just after midnight on Tuesday. They arrived on the scene around four minutes after being […]
Best and worst places for singles? You may be surprised how North Carolina’s cites ranked
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If you are single and living in North Carolina, we can tell you what the best city is for you, but you might be more concerned about the worst. WalletHub, the online financial portal that analyzes data about our lives and trends, has crunched the numbers and determined the best places […]
abc45.com
One Suspect Caught, One on the Loose From Thomasville Armed Robbery
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — One suspect is in custody and one is still at large from a robbery on Monday night. At roughly 8:15 p.m., Thomasville Police were called to the Dollar General at 1602 Lexington Avenue, for an armed robbery. Employees said that two Black males entered the store, showed a firearm and demanded money. One suspect struck and employee in the head with the firearm. The employee was not seriously injured.
Drive-by shooting into NC home injures 1, police say
Police say the victim was standing inside a home on Hemlock Drive when an unknown vehicle drove by and someone in the car fired into the home.
NC teen fights painful ‘suicide disease’
Doctors discovered Salem Collins had Complex Regional Pain Syndrome, or CRPS, after pain spread throughout her body following an ankle injury.
Dynamic duo is looking for a family to romp and cuddle with!
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — This dynamic duo is ready for a home! Connie and Jack are a pair of cute little two-month-old chihuahua mix puppies. They’re working on house training and crate training and getting spoiled! They love romping and cuddling. Because they’re small, they would do best in a home with older children. You […]
Your car was recalled, now what?
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ford says "a cracked fuel injector" could cause a "potential under hood fire" in some 2020 to 2023 Bronco Sports and Escapes. That's why the company is recalling certain models. Only about half a million people have those cars, but it's brought up a lot of good questions on social media about what happens if your car gets recalled.
WXII 12
Ground breaking initiative to build more than 400 affordable homes in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The housing authority of Winston-Salem announced the groundbreaking of new affordable homes in town on Monday. The event will take place at the site of the former Brown Elementary School, located at Highland Avenue and Eleventh Street, on Dec. 6 starting at 3 p.m. Choice Neighborhood...
WBTV
Deputy spots truck reported to be stolen, driver charged
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Rowan County made quick work of a case involving a truck reportedly stolen from a local business. Deputies were called to Bunce Buildings on Statesville Blvd. on Friday after the owner said someone had stolen a faded blue Chevrolet 1500 truck. The owner also said a gun that was in the truck was missing.
Top cat: Scrappy the tabby ‘adopted’ an NC fire station
For more than 15 years, Scrappy has pawed his way into the hearts of firefighters and visitors.
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
43K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 3