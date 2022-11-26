Downtown Coeur d’Alene parade, tree lighting ceremony returns

COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — The Christmas spirit is off to a bright start in the Inland Northwest. The 30th annual parade and tree lighting ceremony happened a few hours ago in Coeur d’Alene.

The weather didn’t keep people away. Large crowds gathered to kick off the Christmas spirit together.

“It’s not raining on my parade,” Lacy Garcia said.

A parade of Christmas characters took over downtown Coeur d’Alene. People of all ages bundled up with umbrellas in hand to kick off Christmas with a tradition that’s special for all ages.

“I think it’s great,” Garcia said. “This is a great thing that our small town CDA has done and they keep with their tradition. Even locals still come down here. Rain snow whatever. We’re here. It’s always a great spirit to kick off the holiday season.”

Garcia brought her two daughters for the first time to the parade. As a mom, she says seeing her daughters’ faces light up makes her life bright.

Fireworks filled the sky and people came together to celebrate the season and create new memories they won’t forget.

