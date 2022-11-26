ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MMAWeekly.com

Angela Hill shows off ‘fight week abs’ ahead of UFC Orlando

No. 12 ranked strawweight Angela Hill appears to be in excellent shape heading into her UFC on ESPN 42 bout against No. 13 ranked Emily Ducote. Hill (14-12) is coming off a unanimous decision win over Lupita Godinez at UFC on ESPN 41 in August. She hopes to build upon the win and start a winning streak.
ORLANDO, FL
MMAmania.com

Cris Cyborg reacts to Kayla Harrison’s upset loss at PFL World Championships

On Friday night at the 2022 PFL World Championships, 8 to 1 favorite Kayla Harrison lost to Larissa Pacheco in the women’s lightweight finals via unanimous decision. It was a pretty shocking outcome given Harrison had already beaten Pacheco twice in the past. Going into the event, Harrison winning a third million dollar tournament was all but guaranteed.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

New PFL champ Larissa Pacheco hopes for future fights with Kayla Harrison

With a life-changing $1 million win now in her pocket, Larissa Pacheco already is thinking about future fights against a women’s combat sports legend. Pacheco (19-4) pulled off an all-time MMA upset this past Friday when she outworked Kayla Harrison (15-1) for a unanimous decision at the 2022 PFL Championships in New York. Harrison was a two-time PFL season winner and a huge favorite heading into the fight, which was her third against Pacheco. Harrison, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in judo, had two previous wins against the Brazilian.
NEW YORK STATE
BoxingNews24.com

Bivol says Canelo filled with excuses about loss

By Dan Ambrose: Dmitry Bivol sees through the excuses that Canelo Alvarez is trying to hide behind after his loss to him last May. To whittle down the excuses from Canelo, Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) says he’s still willing to fight him at 168 to help him with the weight.
MMAmania.com

Highlights: Watch Raul Rosas Jr’s brother score 12-second knockout, shoot his ‘Contender Series’ shot for 2023

There might be two Rosas brothers in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in 2023. Last weekend (Nov. 19, 2022) at Bear Fight FC 16 in California, Jessie Rosas — older brother of 17-year-old Octagon wunderkind Raul Rosas Jr. — knocked out Raymond Smith in just 12 seconds. It was a hectic 12 seconds, though, as Rosas landed a head kick followed by a punch and then some ground-and-pound until the referee stepped in.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Yardbarker

Matheus Nicolau Hopes Win Over Matt Schnell Puts Him in Title Contention

Matheus Nicolau is hoping that a victory at UFC on ESPN 42 will put him among the top contenders in the promotion’s flyweight division. Nicolau will take a three-fight UFC winning streak into his showdown with Matt Schnell at the Amway Center in Orlando, Fla., on Saturday. The bout is slated for the evening’s main card, which airs on ESPN and ESPN+ beginning at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.
ORLANDO, FL
MMAmania.com

Francis Ngannou will box ‘whether UFC likes it or not,’ expects Jon Jones fight in March if negotiations pan out

Francis Ngannou is sticking to his guns. The current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight kingpin has been sidelined since the start of 2022. Successfully earning his first career title defense against Ciryl Gane via unanimous decision (watch highlights), Ngannou entered the bout with some ligament damage to his knee and it only worsened throughout the five round war.
MMAmania.com

Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why UFC retirement promise is so important: ‘Mother, for me, is everything’

Khabib Nurmagomedov is never returning to active mixed martial arts (MMA) competition. UFC’s former Lightweight champion and controversial G.O.A.T. candidate has made that abundantly clear since he retired from the sport under his mother’s advice back in Oct. 2020 (watch it). Since then, he’s also admitted that his fire for the sport has diminished, but when push comes to shove, he can always fall back on the promise to his mother. No one is going to pressure him too much when he is respecting the wishes of the family matriarch, right?
BBC

MMA: Raul Rosas Jr to become the youngest UFC fighter in history

At 18 years old, Raul Rosas Jr is already a UFC record-breaker. After signing with the promotion in September, aged 17, the bantamweight became the youngest ever fighter to join the UFC. When the American faces Jay Perrin at UFC 282 in Las Vegas, Nevada, next week he will become...
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Video: Former UFC champ gets giant face tattoo, Instagram baffled

Cody Garbrandt now has permanent sideburns. The former UFC bantamweight champion recently unveiled his new ink on Instagram, completed by talented tattoo artist Sarah Lo, but a majority of his followers were baffled by the significance of the addition, as well as its unusual location. Here’s a sample:. —Ear...
MiddleEasy

Conor Mcgregor’s Recovery Spray Reaches Amazon’s Top 10 Seller’s List: ‘I Am Not Surprised’

Conor McGregor boasted about his product’s recent milestone on Amazon. “The Notorious” has been sued by his former teammate over a business deal conflict. Conor McGregor has been teasing his highly-anticipated UFC return but before that, some things have to be cleared first with USADA. While his comeback is being sorted out, “The Notorious” hit his stride in his business venture once again.
FanSided

FanSided

