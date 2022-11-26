Read full article on original website
Fans boo and throw beers as England draw 0-0 against USA in World Cup 2022
Fans booed and threw beer as England's dreams of claiming their first ever victory over the USA at a World Cup tournament were crushed with a 0-0 draw on Friday, 25 November.Though Gareth Southgate had warned warned his side to up their game after their win over Iran, he did not get his desired response.The goalless match means that Three Lions have failed to secure their place in the knockout phase, ahead of their group stage match against Wales next Tuesday.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
US frustrates England again at a World Cup in 0-0 draw
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — The United States frustrated England in a 0-0 draw on Friday for its second consecutive tie in the World Cup. The result might not match the U.S.’ famous 1-0 win from the 1950 tournament, but it was the latest occasion in which the Americans have defied the odds against the Three Lions.
World Cup roundup: Iran stuns Wales with late goals
Iran scored two goals in second-half stoppage time to hand Wales a devastating 2-0 loss in Group B action Friday
3 reasons why United States shut down England in World Cup draw
England's and the United States' World Cup group openers didn't hint at this outcome. The Three Lions strolled to a 6-2 triumph over Iran, while the U.S. ran out of steam in a disappointing 1-1 draw with Wales - but their meeting Friday drew a blank. Nil-nil, but not necessarily...
Virgil van Dijk blasts stinging criticism from Holland legend Marco van Basten after World Cup draw with Ecuador
VIRGIL VAN DIJK has hit back at criticism from Dutch legend Marco van Basten. The Liverpool defender skippered his country as they drew 1-1 with Ecuador yesterday. A point still leaves Louis van Gaal's men top of Group A going into matchday three - but Netherlands legend Van Basten, working as a pundit, was still unhappy after the game.
Mbappe scores 2, France reaches knockout stage of World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — France advanced, and Kylian Mbappe got them there. The French became the first defending champions to reach the round of 16 at the World Cup since Brazil in 2006, beating Denmark 2-1 Saturday with Mbappe scoring both goals. “Kylian is an extraordinary player. He has...
Germany salvages 1-1 draw against Spain at World Cup
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Only a win for Germany in the final group game will give the four-time World Cup champions a chance to avoid a second straight early elimination. At least they’re improving. Substitute Niclas Füllkrug scored in the 83rd minute Sunday to give Germany a...
Kudus scores 2, Ghana beats South Korea 3-2 at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Mohammed Kudus scored twice, including the go-ahead goal after South Korea evened the match in the second half, and Ghana staved off elimination at the World Cup with a 3-2 victory on Monday. Mohammed Salisu also scored for the Black Stars, who lost their...
Aboubakar saves Cameroon in 3-3 tie with Serbia at World Cup
AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Substitute Vincent Aboubakar scored one goal and created another as Cameroon rallied from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 with Serbia at the World Cup on Monday. He lobbed goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic in the 64th minute and then set up striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting two...
Rigobert Song’s boldness backfires as Cameroon miss Andre Onana’s star quality
Cameroon’s enigmatic manager Rigobert Song is no stranger to a World Cup finals. His country’s record-caps holder, he played at four World Cups from 1994-2010 and shares a feat with Zinedine Zidane of being the only players to be sent-off in two different World Cups. With that tournament know-how, perhaps Song’s stubbornness came to the fore in a decision which will likely define his country’s time in Qatar. That is, whatever’s left of it.Star goalkeeper Andre Onana’s removal from the Cameroon squad prior to their second match against Serbia on Monday was a stunning piece of news. Not just...
World Cup frenzy puts strain on Qatar’s camels
MESAIEED, Qatar (AP) — Shaheen stretched out on the sand and closed his eyes, but there was little time to rest for the camel. World Cup fans coming in droves to the desert outside Doha were ready for their perfect Instagram moment: riding a camel on the rolling dunes.
World Cup Daily: USA controls its fate after draw vs. England
The United States men's national team controls its fate entering the final round of group play despite failing to capitalize on its chances against England on Friday at Al Bayt Stadium. Here's everything that happened at the World Cup on Friday and what to expect Saturday. Iran got its first...
‘Normal thing to do’: Japanese fans tidy up at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The sight of Japanese fans at a World Cup bagging trash after a match — win or lose — always surprises non-Japanese. Japanese players are famous for doing the same in their team dressing room: hanging up towels, cleaning the floor, and even leaving a thank-you note.
World Cup 2022: Which teams have qualified for the last 16?
Lost track of who's qualified for the knockout stages at Qatar 2022? FFT has got you covered
Jordan Henderson praises Chelsea player for World Cup performance
England are back in World Cup action tomorrow evening as they face Wales in the final group stages match. Gareth Southgate’s team are pretty comfortable right now and only a defeat by 4 goals or more would see them be in danger of not qualifying, after a 0-0 draw with USA on Friday night.
'Is this what Argentina are? England have more talent' – Neville's verdict on Messi et al
Gary Neville gave a damning verdict on Argentina during ITV's match coverage of their match against Mexico on Saturday night
World Cup 2022: England take the knee before Group B clash with USA
The England squad took the knee ahead of their World Cup 2022 Group B fixture against the USA on Friday, 25 November.Gareth Southgate confirmed the decision ahead of the Three Lions' first match kick-off in Qatar, in which players made the same gesture.“It’s what we stand for as a team and have done for a long period of time," the manager said.The gesture follows a decision by Fifa to threaten European nations, including England and Wales, with sporting sanctions if they chose to wear a OneLove anti-discrimination armband.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Wembley arch lit up as rainbow as England face USA in World Cup clashFifa World Cup: Results and reaction from day sixFans boo and throw beers as England draw 0-0 against USA in World Cup 2022
Watch: Henderson on absence of his Liverpool teammate from the World Cup
Jordan Henderson is one of seven Liverpool players at the World Cup but he was asked to share his opinion on the absence of one of his teammates from the competition in Qatar. One journalist said to our captain that it was a shame that Luis Diaz wasn’t at the World Cup, to which he replied: “Yeah of course, in the World Cup you want the best players in the world and Luis Diaz is certainly one of them. He’s lit up the Premier League since he’s came and it was a disappointing moment when he got an injury for us but yeah, of course you want the best players here”.
