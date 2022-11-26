ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Elijah Mitchell Injury Update: A Left MCL Sprain? How serious is it?

Dr. Morse discusses Elijah Mitchell's MCL sprain, and what this means for the 49ers running game moving forward.
Erik Sorensen, OC, Northern Iowa | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview

Northern Iowa center Erik Sorensen is one of the most versatile offensive linemen in the FCS. He recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds scout Jimmy Williams.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Tyran Hunt, OL, Old Dominion

Talk about your experience as a student. What is your major/minor? Did you participate in any other activities or campus organizations other than football?. I graduated from the University of Maryland with a bachelor degree in Communication. I will also be graduating from Old Dominion University with a graduate degree in Lifespan & Digital Communication. Between school and football obligations, I made time to pledge Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Incorporated. I tried my best to stay involved with different community events, making the best out of all my experiences. Transferring schools only extended my network and I’m fortunate enough to say that.
NORFOLK, VA
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Damon Lynch II, DB, Simon Fraser University

What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft. Always working on my game, finding out what I can do to be a better football player. I’m always humble which I believe has taken me far in life to where I am today. I am a DB who is versatile who is always willing to learn, and also very coachable!
NFL Transactions for November 28, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl

Ravens designated RB JK Dobbins to return from I/R. Bills designated OL Ike Boettger to return from practice. Bears WR Darnell Mooney out for the season with an ankle injury. Browns activated QB Deshaun Watson from suspension. Browns signed OT Myron Cunningham to their PS. Browns placed OT Will Holden...

