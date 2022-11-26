Read full article on original website
Yakima Police Department fire at suspect, injuries unknown
YAKIMA, Wash. — An independent investigations team is looking into an incident involving Yakima Police officers shooting at a suspect. According to the Yakima Police Department, officers were fueling their vehicles Sunday, Nov. 27, near 2nd Street and Pacific when a pickup truck drove by. Officers say the suspect fired into a house and then pointed a gun...
Yakima Police Make Arrest After Sunday Shooting
An arrest has been made in a shooting reported Sunday in Yakima. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic says detectives worked through Sunday night and into Monday morning help identify the person and make an arrest. The person arrested was wanted in connection to a shooting reported at about 5:20 pm...
Neighbor’s camera captured deadly Kennewick shooting. Victim wasn’t found for 2 days
Bail is set at $1.5 million.
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: YPD 'cannot verify that shots were actually fired at the officers' in Sunday night officer-involved shooting
YAKIMA, Wash. — UPDATE. 11-28-22. 6:25 a.m. According to a Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit (YVSIU) news release, no one was injured in the officer-involved shooting on November, 27. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to contact Union Gap Police Lieutenant...
nbcrightnow.com
KPD burglary investigation leads to car full of stolen guns
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) seized a car for evidence relating to a burglary on November, 18. When KPD Officers obtained a search warrant for the car on November, 23, they found 14 guns in the trunk that had been reported stolen in Franklin County. Officers also found...
Yakima Herald Republic
Toppenish man accused in stabbing death of another man last week
A 26-year-old Toppenish man is facing possible second-degree murder charges in the stabbing death of another man last week. The suspect made a preliminary appearance Monday in Yakima County Superior Court. He is accused of the Nov. 23 stabbing death of Jose Mendoza-Ramirez, 19, in the 400 block of Division Street in Toppenish, according to a Toppenish police probable cause affidavit.
Man Firing Off Rounds Arrested near Benton City
Sunday evening, Benton County Deputies, along with the Tri-City Regional SWAT Team, and other agencies, took a man into custody stemming from alleged shots being fired. Gunfire was heard about five miles north of Benton City. Deputies responded Sunday evening after reports came in about repeated gunfire near Montana PR...
FOX 11 and 41
Patrol incident in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Police are asking drivers and the public to avoid the area of Spokane Street and S. 10th Avenue due to a patrol incident. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it. FOX41...
Burglary suspects caught on camera inside home near Pasco
PASCO, Wash. — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two people seen entering a home near Pasco on surveillance video. The video was taken around 11 a.m. Saturday inside a home off Glade Rd north of Alder Rd. Two burglary suspects can be seen moving around the interior of the home. The Franklin County...
KEPR
Deputies investigating after reported shots fired; Regional SWAT team assisting
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — [UPDATE 10PM] --- Deputies said the man who had allegedly fired off the shots surrendered and was taken into custody. ------------------------- Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office are currently investigating an active scene with shots being fired near SR/225 and Montana PR outside of Benton City.
Military veteran arrested after hours-long standoff near Benton City
Neighbors heard gunfire and yelling before calling 911.
nbcrightnow.com
After multiple callers and a high speed chase, Selah PD arrests the suspect of a stolen car
SELAH, Wash.- The Selah Police Department found a stolen vehicle Saturday night that was headed westbound on W Fremont Ave. When officers tried to pull the car over with lights and sirens on, the driver sped off trying to escape police. Officers followed RCW 10.116.060, turning his lights and siren...
nbcrightnow.com
Benton County Sheriff's Office recovers another stolen vehicle, suspects left on foot
FINLEY, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Office recovers a stolen vehicle first reported stolen several weeks ago. According to the sheriff's office, deputies have seen the car in the past weeks, but not the driver. Early Sunday morning, the car was seen leaving a gas station in Finley. However, the drivers...
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima fire causes estimated $100,000 in damages
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Fire Department (YFD) crews responded to a structure fire around 6 a.m. on November 29, on the 900 block of South 80th Avenue. Firefighters arrived on scene to see heavy fire coming from a downstairs bedroom window. After confirming that everyone was out of the house, firefighters...
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima firefighters save person trapped for 5.5 hours
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Fire Department was joined by firefighters at the IAFF Yakima Training Center on November 25 for an entrapment emergency, according to the IAFF YTC post. Someone had gotten stuck after “the void they were in suddenly collapsed,” according to the post. As rocks and...
Police say man crashed car in Tri-Cities and then ran, abandoned his injured family
The 19-year-old driver is in jail on suspicion of vehicular assault and other charges.
Crash on 240 in Kennewick causing major traffic delay
KENNEWICK Wash. – A crash on 240 in Kennewick caused a major traffic delay Monday afternoon. The crash happened before 2 p.m. There was a large RV parked along the shoulder of the road and another vehicle with damage was in the ditch on the eastbound side. Both lanes of 240 eastbound had significant delays. Several law enforcement vehicles were...
KIMA TV
YPD advised public to stay away from Spokane St. and S 10th Ave., area now secure
YAKIMA -- The Yakima Police Department is advising the public to stay away from the area of Spokane St. and S 10th Ave. They say, in a Twitter post, there is a "patrol incident" in that area. They also say there will be updates to follow on their social media.
610KONA
WSP: RV Making a U-Turn Along 240 Freeway Causes Crash, Massive Traffic Snarl
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Washington State Patrol says a motor home that was westbound on the 240 Freeway just after the Blue Bridge merge makes an illegal u-turn in a WSDOT crossing and cuts off several cars in the process, forcing at least one to crash. This happened Monday afternoon. There were no injuries but traffic was backed up for miles all the way to the North Edison Street exit in Kennewick along the freeway.
KIMA TV
Burned body found in August now identified, investigation now turns to suspect
WAPATO--A partially burned body found in Wapato mid-August is now identified with the Yakima County Sheriff's Department revealing that 46-year-old Miguel Peredes from Nicaragua was the man found in the car that morning. This comes four months after he was initially found, which is an unusual amount of time for...
