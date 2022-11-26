ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toppenish, WA

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Yakima Police Department fire at suspect, injuries unknown

YAKIMA, Wash. — An independent investigations team is looking into an incident involving Yakima Police officers shooting at a suspect.   According to the Yakima Police Department, officers were fueling their vehicles Sunday, Nov. 27, near 2nd Street and Pacific when a pickup truck drove by.   Officers say the suspect fired into a house and then pointed a gun...
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Yakima Police Make Arrest After Sunday Shooting

An arrest has been made in a shooting reported Sunday in Yakima. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic says detectives worked through Sunday night and into Monday morning help identify the person and make an arrest. The person arrested was wanted in connection to a shooting reported at about 5:20 pm...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

KPD burglary investigation leads to car full of stolen guns

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) seized a car for evidence relating to a burglary on November, 18. When KPD Officers obtained a search warrant for the car on November, 23, they found 14 guns in the trunk that had been reported stolen in Franklin County. Officers also found...
KENNEWICK, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Toppenish man accused in stabbing death of another man last week

A 26-year-old Toppenish man is facing possible second-degree murder charges in the stabbing death of another man last week. The suspect made a preliminary appearance Monday in Yakima County Superior Court. He is accused of the Nov. 23 stabbing death of Jose Mendoza-Ramirez, 19, in the 400 block of Division Street in Toppenish, according to a Toppenish police probable cause affidavit.
TOPPENISH, WA
97 Rock

Man Firing Off Rounds Arrested near Benton City

Sunday evening, Benton County Deputies, along with the Tri-City Regional SWAT Team, and other agencies, took a man into custody stemming from alleged shots being fired. Gunfire was heard about five miles north of Benton City. Deputies responded Sunday evening after reports came in about repeated gunfire near Montana PR...
BENTON CITY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Patrol incident in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Police are asking drivers and the public to avoid the area of Spokane Street and S. 10th Avenue due to a patrol incident. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it. FOX41...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima fire causes estimated $100,000 in damages

YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Fire Department (YFD) crews responded to a structure fire around 6 a.m. on November 29, on the 900 block of South 80th Avenue. Firefighters arrived on scene to see heavy fire coming from a downstairs bedroom window. After confirming that everyone was out of the house, firefighters...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima firefighters save person trapped for 5.5 hours

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Fire Department was joined by firefighters at the IAFF Yakima Training Center on November 25 for an entrapment emergency, according to the IAFF YTC post. Someone had gotten stuck after “the void they were in suddenly collapsed,” according to the post. As rocks and...
YAKIMA, WA
610KONA

WSP: RV Making a U-Turn Along 240 Freeway Causes Crash, Massive Traffic Snarl

(Kennewick, WA) -- The Washington State Patrol says a motor home that was westbound on the 240 Freeway just after the Blue Bridge merge makes an illegal u-turn in a WSDOT crossing and cuts off several cars in the process, forcing at least one to crash. This happened Monday afternoon. There were no injuries but traffic was backed up for miles all the way to the North Edison Street exit in Kennewick along the freeway.
KENNEWICK, WA

