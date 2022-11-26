ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

The Associated Press

Durant, Seth Curry help Nets pull away, beat Blazers 111-94

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 31 points, Seth Curry added a season-high 29 off the bench and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Portland Trail Blazers 111-94 on Sunday. Curry was 7 for 10 on 3-pointers and had his highest point total with the Nets and the most by a Brooklyn reserve this season. “I’ve always felt like if I get good shots I’m going to make them at a high clip,” Curry said. “Our offense was flowing pretty well. Guys found me open early on to start the game and I felt pretty good, aggressive.” Kyrie Irving added 22 points for the Nets. Ben Simmons took just three shots but had 12 rebounds and eight assists.
PORTLAND, OR
ClutchPoints

Celtics handed worrisome Jayson Tatum injury news

The Boston Celtics are taking a cautious approach to Jayson Tatum’s sprained left ankle, and rightfully so. The team released its injury report for Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday, with the superstar forward listed as out due to his balky left ankle. Tatum was questionable...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Celtics-Kings takeaways: C's become first NBA team to reach 15 wins

The Boston Celtics have so many weapons offensively, and the Sacramento Kings found out firsthand Friday night at TD Garden. The C's offense exploded late in the third quarter and carried that momentum to a 122-104 victory over the Kings. Boston outscored Sacramento 58-44 in the second half. The C's shot 49.4 percent from the field (41-of-83) and 43.2 percent from 3-point range (16-of-37) overall. Eleven different players scored for the Celtics and seven of them poured in eight-plus points.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Sports

Celtics-Wizards takeaways: Even without Tatum, C's offense is a juggernaut

No Jayson Tatum, no problem for the Boston Celtics in Sunday's showdown with the Washington Wizards. The C's erupted for 72 points in the first half and 113 through three quarters despite their MVP candidate being out with a left ankle sprain. They shot 55 percent from the field (44-for-80) and 47.1 percent from 3-point range (16-for-34) against the NBA's eighth-ranked defense, resulting in a 130-121 win.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Tatum and the Celtics face the Wizards

Washington Wizards (10-9, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (15-4, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum leads Boston into a matchup against Washington. He's fourth in the league scoring 30.5 points per game. The Celtics are 9-4 in Eastern Conference games. Boston is 1-1 in...
BOSTON, MA

