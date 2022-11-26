Read full article on original website
Durant, Seth Curry help Nets pull away, beat Blazers 111-94
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 31 points, Seth Curry added a season-high 29 off the bench and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Portland Trail Blazers 111-94 on Sunday. Curry was 7 for 10 on 3-pointers and had his highest point total with the Nets and the most by a Brooklyn reserve this season. “I’ve always felt like if I get good shots I’m going to make them at a high clip,” Curry said. “Our offense was flowing pretty well. Guys found me open early on to start the game and I felt pretty good, aggressive.” Kyrie Irving added 22 points for the Nets. Ben Simmons took just three shots but had 12 rebounds and eight assists.
Celtics handed worrisome Jayson Tatum injury news
The Boston Celtics are taking a cautious approach to Jayson Tatum’s sprained left ankle, and rightfully so. The team released its injury report for Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday, with the superstar forward listed as out due to his balky left ankle. Tatum was questionable...
NBC Sports
Celtics-Kings takeaways: C's become first NBA team to reach 15 wins
The Boston Celtics have so many weapons offensively, and the Sacramento Kings found out firsthand Friday night at TD Garden. The C's offense exploded late in the third quarter and carried that momentum to a 122-104 victory over the Kings. Boston outscored Sacramento 58-44 in the second half. The C's shot 49.4 percent from the field (41-of-83) and 43.2 percent from 3-point range (16-of-37) overall. Eleven different players scored for the Celtics and seven of them poured in eight-plus points.
NBA roundup: LeBron scores 39 for sizzling Lakers
LeBron James scored a season-high 39 points — 16 of them in a decisive stretch — as the visiting Los
Sources: Mavericks to sign Kemba Walker to boost backcourt
The Mavericks intend to sign veteran guard Kemba Walker to address their glaring need for another creator in Luka Doncic's supporting cast, sources confirmed to ESPN.
Jayson Tatum’s 30 points help surging Celtics take down Kings
Foul-plagued Jayson Tatum scored 30 points and led a third-quarter surge Friday night that propelled the Boston Celtics to a
‘I’m capable of anything’: Celtics star Jaylen Brown sounds off on 36-point explosion with Jayson Tatum out injured
The Boston Celtics were without superstar swingman Jayson Tatum on Sunday night as they took on the Washington Wizards. This did not turn out to be much of an issue for them, though, with Jaylen Brown stepping up to the plate without his backcourt running mate. Brown exploded for a...
NBC Sports
Celtics-Wizards takeaways: Even without Tatum, C's offense is a juggernaut
No Jayson Tatum, no problem for the Boston Celtics in Sunday's showdown with the Washington Wizards. The C's erupted for 72 points in the first half and 113 through three quarters despite their MVP candidate being out with a left ankle sprain. They shot 55 percent from the field (44-for-80) and 47.1 percent from 3-point range (16-for-34) against the NBA's eighth-ranked defense, resulting in a 130-121 win.
FOX Sports
Tatum and the Celtics face the Wizards
Washington Wizards (10-9, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (15-4, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum leads Boston into a matchup against Washington. He's fourth in the league scoring 30.5 points per game. The Celtics are 9-4 in Eastern Conference games. Boston is 1-1 in...
Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Breaks Down All-Around Team Win Over Kings
The Boston Celtics were impressive all around the court Friday against the Sacramento Kings. Boston entered the tilt winners of 10 of its last 11 games and continued the good times Friday with a 122-104 win over the young Sacramento squad. The Kings entered the showdown averaging over 119 points, ...
Kyle Kuzma's Injury Status For Wizards-Celtics Game
Kyle Kuzma is questionable for Sunday's game between the Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics.
PHOTOS - Wizards at Celtics: Boston beats Washington 130-121 without Jayson Tatum
The Boston Celtics might not have had their Most Valuable Player candidate on the court with Jayson Tatum taking the night off to nurse a sprained ankle, but it seemed to matter little for the Washington Wizards, even as they made enough of a run in the game’s fourth quarter to force the starters back into the game.
Celtics Injury Report Against The Kings
The Boston Celtics are hosting the Sacramento Kings in Massachusetts.
