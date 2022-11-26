Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Video: Lakers’ Russell Westbrook loses it and goes after Spurs’ Zach Collins after catching stray elbow to face
One night after defeating the San Antonio Spurs 105-94, the Los Angeles Lakers got engaged in a shootout with their opponents from Texas. Both teams faced off again on Saturday, and there was a skirmish late in the third quarter when Zach Collins committed a flagrant foul on Russell Westbrook.
Lakers' James returning from five-game absence against Spurs
LeBron James will return to the Los Angeles Lakers' lineup against the San Antonio Spurs after missing five games due to a strained left adductor
KENS 5
Lakers 105, Spurs 94: What they said after the game
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs picked up another loss on the season after losing to the Los Angeles Lakers, 105-94, at home. Tre Jones had 19 points and two rebounds to lead the team while Devin Vassell added 19 points. Keldon Johnson finished with 15 points and nine rebounds while Jeremy Sochan recorded 13 points.
NBA roundup: LeBron scores 39 for sizzling Lakers
LeBron James scored a season-high 39 points — 16 of them in a decisive stretch — as the visiting Los
Ja Morant leads Memphis Grizzlies past Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans in dominant win
It had been 647 days since the top two picks of the 2019 NBA Draft played in an NBA game against one another. Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson weren't matched up against one another, but it didn't take long for their first meeting at the rim. Morant drove to the basket past the Pelicans defense, and Williamson was the last player left. Morant and Williamson soared in the air, but the Grizzlies star altered his layup with his left hand to go around Williamson.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To LeBron James And Russell Westbrook's Double Lob: "Wade x Bron Feeling"
LeBron James and Russell Westbrook's double lob play had fans reminiscing about the former's chemistry with Dwyane Wade when he was part of the Miami Heat. The Los Angeles Lakers swept the San Antonio Spurs by winning all three games, and one of the highlights, apart from Westbrook bleeding after being elbowed by Zach Collins, was his understanding of playing with James.
Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley lead Cleveland Cavaliers to road win over Detroit Pistons
DETROIT — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, Evan Mobley added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied late to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Sunday. “He’s really being aggressive,” Mitchell said about Mobley. “He was the reason we stayed in the game for the first three quarters.”
numberfire.com
Brandon Ingram (toe) will not return Friday for Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram will not return Friday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Ingram is dealing with a left great toe sprain. As a result, he will not return to the court for the entirety of the second half versus the Grizzlies. Trey Murphy started the third quarter in Ingram's place.
Comments / 0