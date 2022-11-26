ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KENS 5

Lakers 105, Spurs 94: What they said after the game

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs picked up another loss on the season after losing to the Los Angeles Lakers, 105-94, at home. Tre Jones had 19 points and two rebounds to lead the team while Devin Vassell added 19 points. Keldon Johnson finished with 15 points and nine rebounds while Jeremy Sochan recorded 13 points.
The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant leads Memphis Grizzlies past Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans in dominant win

It had been 647 days since the top two picks of the 2019 NBA Draft played in an NBA game against one another. Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson weren't matched up against one another, but it didn't take long for their first meeting at the rim. Morant drove to the basket past the Pelicans defense, and Williamson was the last player left. Morant and Williamson soared in the air, but the Grizzlies star altered his layup with his left hand to go around Williamson.
Yardbarker

NBA Fans React To LeBron James And Russell Westbrook's Double Lob: "Wade x Bron Feeling"

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook's double lob play had fans reminiscing about the former's chemistry with Dwyane Wade when he was part of the Miami Heat. The Los Angeles Lakers swept the San Antonio Spurs by winning all three games, and one of the highlights, apart from Westbrook bleeding after being elbowed by Zach Collins, was his understanding of playing with James.
numberfire.com

Brandon Ingram (toe) will not return Friday for Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram will not return Friday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Ingram is dealing with a left great toe sprain. As a result, he will not return to the court for the entirety of the second half versus the Grizzlies. Trey Murphy started the third quarter in Ingram's place.
