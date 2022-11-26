Tennessee finished the regular season as the Football Bowl Subdivision leader in total offense and scoring while Washington and Air Force led the other major offensive categories. The Volunteers' 56-0 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday left them with season averages of 538.1 yards and 47.3 points per game. Washington has thrown for 376.7 yards per game and Air Force has rushed for 330.9 yards per game. DeWayne McBride leads the nation with more than 1,700 rushing yards and an average of better than 155 yards per game.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 7 HOURS AGO