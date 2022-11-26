Read full article on original website
Related
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Boston Celtics
A look at who is out for today's game.
Yardbarker
Mavs to sign Kemba Walker; Gordon Hayward sidelined with fractured shoulder
The Mavs are a solid fit for Kemba Walker. Similar to Isaiah Thomas, the key for Walker will be is he able to provide enough offense to offset the defensive hit his team will take for playing him. Walker isn't expected to play heavy minutes, so his knee shouldn't really be an issue there.
Yardbarker
Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Likely To Miss Wednesday's Game Against Boston Celtics
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has yet to join the team in Boston for Wednesday's game against the Celtics. Butler is likely to miss his seventh straight game because of an ankle injury. He could still return at some point during the remainder of the trip. The Heat play the Celtics again Friday and conclude with the Memphis Grizzlies.
‘I’m capable of anything’: Celtics star Jaylen Brown sounds off on 36-point explosion with Jayson Tatum out injured
The Boston Celtics were without superstar swingman Jayson Tatum on Sunday night as they took on the Washington Wizards. This did not turn out to be much of an issue for them, though, with Jaylen Brown stepping up to the plate without his backcourt running mate. Brown exploded for a...
Yardbarker
Without Gordon Hayward, Hornets try to alter Celtics' home success
The Charlotte Hornets will be without guard Gordon Hayward when they visit the Boston Celtics on Monday night. According to multiple reports, Hayward has a fractured left shoulder and is expected to be out for an extended period of time. Hayward, 32, missed eight consecutive games earlier this month with...
numberfire.com
Jaylen Brown (neck) questionable Monday for Celtics
Boston Celtics small forward Jaylen Brown (neck stiffness) is questionable Monday against the Charlotte Hornets. Brown is dealing with a stiff neck after scoring a season-high 36 points on Sunday. Sam Hauser and Grant Williams should see additional minutes if Brown is unavailable for the second leg of the back-to-back. Derrick White would also stand to benefit.
Jaylen Brown carries load with Tatum out vs. Wizards
BOSTON -- Jayson Tatum got a much-needed night off Sunday, resting his left ankle sprain as the Celtics hosted the Wizards at TD Garden. The Celtics offense didn't miss a beat, thanks to Jaylen Brown.Brown got to be the alpha dog on Sunday evening, and he erupted for a team-high 36 points on 13-for-23 shooting in Boston's 130-121 victory. It was the most points that Brown has scored in a game this season, and the seventh time that he's hit the 30-point mark.Before you shrug off a 130-point performance against the Wizards, it should be noted that Washington's defense has...
Report: Mavericks nearing deal to sign Kemba Walker
The Mavericks are in “advanced talks” with veteran guard Kemba Walker, Marc Stein reports in his latest Substack story. Dallas plans to sign Walker and waive Facundo Campazzo, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Stein adds that the Mavs are hoping that Walker can provide another long-distance...
WITN
Hornets dropped by Celtics on the road
BOSTON (AP) - Jayson Tatum scored 35 points and the Boston Celtics jumped to a 27-point, first-quarter lead and beat the Charlotte Hornets 140-105. Marcus Smart had 22 points and a career-high 15 assists. It was the ninth straight win at home and the 13th in 14 games for the...
Precious Achiuwa's ankle injury update may take weeks
Raptors big man Precious Achiuwa has been sidelined since November 9 after sustaining partial ligament tears in his right ankle and will remain on the shelf for the foreseeable future. Head coach Nick Nurse told reporters on Monday that it will be another two or three weeks before the team even has a clearer sense of a timeline for Achiuwa’s return, tweets Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca.
Markelle Fultz, Cole Anthony set to return for Magic
The Magic will get some reinforcements in their backcourt when they host the Hawks on Wednesday, according to Khobi Price of The Orlando Sentinel, who reports that guards Markelle Fultz and Cole Anthony will be available for the game. Fultz has yet to play at all this season due to...
Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Pelicans-Thunder Game
Brandon Ingram is on the injury report for Monday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Karl-Anthony Towns sidelined four to six weeks with strained calf
A right calf strain that Timberwolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns suffered Monday night will force him to miss four to six weeks, tweets ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. He’s expected to make a full recovery and return to the court sometime in January, Wojnarowski adds. Towns underwent an MRI Tuesday morning...
Mark Cuban hopes Kemba Walker give Mavericks 'more offensive flexibility'
Owner Mark Cuban hopes Kemba Walker can be a dynamic offensive presence for the Mavericks, as he told Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News (Twitter link). “We wanted to add some flexibility to our offense. Like last year at this point, we have great shot quality, particularly from the 3, but we have struggled to make enough of them. Kemba will give J-Kidd more offensive flexibility,” Cuban said.
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns diagnosed with calf strain, will undergo MRI
Timberwolves star forward Karl-Anthony Towns will be further evaluated on Tuesday after an initial diagnosis of a right calf strain, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune tweets. Towns suffered a non-contact injury during the third quarter of Minnesota’s contest against Washington on Monday night. He grabbed at the back...
Five Biggest ‘What-Ifs’ Of Danny Ainge Era With Boston Celtics
Danny Ainge spent more than a quarter century with the Boston Celtics organization. Ainge, who was drafted by the Celtics in 1981, spent his first eight NBA seasons wearing green. He was named an NBA All-Star with the organization and won a pair of NBA championships. After his playing days were over and four seasons in coaching were behind him, Ainge stepped off of the television set and took the corner office. He was named the Boston’s president of basketball operations in May 2003.
Bulls PF Patrick Williams speaks on his enhanced stretch of play
The play of 21-year-old Bulls starting power forward Patrick Williams has steadily improved month-over-month this season, and the 6’7″ forward out of FSU registered his excitement about that growth, writes K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago. Johnson notes that Williams averaged 7.1 PPG, while shooting 35.3% on 2.4...
NBC Sports
Jaylen Brown ruled out for Monday vs. Hornets
The Boston Celtics once again will only have one half of the Jays when they host the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night. Jayson Tatum will return after missing Sunday's win over the Washington Wizards, but Jaylen Brown has officially been ruled out due to neck stiffness. It will be his second missed game of the season.
FOX Sports
Mitchell, Mobley lead Cavaliers to 102-94 win over Pistons
DETROIT (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, Evan Mobley added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied late to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Sunday. Cleveland trailed for much of the game, but outscored the Pistons 29-16 in the fourth quarter. Darius Garland added 16 points for Cleveland,...
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic expected to return within 'the next few games'
Hawks wing Bogdan Bogdanovic is expected to return to action and make his season debut within “the next few games,” general manager Landry Fields said this morning on 92.9 The Game in Atlanta. Bogdanovic has spent the last several months recovering after having undergone knee surgery in May....
Hoops Rumors
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
991K+
Views
ABOUT
Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.https://www.hoopsrumors.com/
Comments / 0