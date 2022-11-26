BOSTON -- Jayson Tatum got a much-needed night off Sunday, resting his left ankle sprain as the Celtics hosted the Wizards at TD Garden. The Celtics offense didn't miss a beat, thanks to Jaylen Brown.Brown got to be the alpha dog on Sunday evening, and he erupted for a team-high 36 points on 13-for-23 shooting in Boston's 130-121 victory. It was the most points that Brown has scored in a game this season, and the seventh time that he's hit the 30-point mark.Before you shrug off a 130-point performance against the Wizards, it should be noted that Washington's defense has...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO