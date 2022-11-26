ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lamar Jackson has extremely vulgar message for critic

The Baltimore Ravens lost a tough game to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, and Lamar Jackson was in no mood to hear about it from critics on Twitter. The Jaguars scored a touchdown with 14 seconds remaining to cut Baltimore’s lead to 27-26. Rather than playing for overtime, Doug Pederson made the gutsy decision to go for a 2-point attempt and the win. Trevor Lawrence hit Zay Jones with a pass to convert and give Jacksonville a 27-26 lead. Justin Tucker had a shot at a 67-yard field goal on the Ravens’ ensuing drive, but the kick came up short.
NFL World Reacts To Sunday's Deshaun Watson Decision

The NFL has officially ruled on Deshaun Watson's reinstatement on Sunday. Watson, the former Houston Texans quarterback, will be officially reinstated on Monday. "Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has complied with the terms of his 11-game suspension, according to the NFL, and officially will be eligible on Monday to play his first game of the season next weekend against his former team, the Texans," Adam Schefter tweeted.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Christian McCaffrey Injury Update: 49ers’ new toy already suffered a Knee Injury

Dr. Jesse Morse explains what is bothering Christian McCaffrey. What is it and how will this affect him moving forward?.
Ja’Marr Chase Injury Update: Is the Bengals star WR playing in week 12?

Dr. Jesse Morse shares his thoughts on Ja'Marr Chase and his ability to play in Week 12.
NFL Week 12 live updates: Steelers taking on Colts on MNF

Week 12 of the NFL season comes to a close with Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) playing host to Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) on Monday Night Football. Here are the top plays!. What an interception!. After the Steelers took an early 3-0 lead, they ball...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Malik Barrow, DT, Davenport University

College: Davenport University/Ohio State University. What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. Exceptional proportional length and natural leverage. Can plow through interior blockers, using elite explosiveness and power as a devastating destructive weapon for offensive plays. High-end tools, Finess+ ruthless efficiency. True a...

