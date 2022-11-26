Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ksl.com
Saterfield, Portland St. beat in-state rive Oregon St. 83-71
PORTLAND, Ore. — Jorell Saterfield hit four 3-pointers and finished with 15 points to help Portland State beat Oregon State for the second time in eight days, 83-71 in the seventh-place game of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament. Mikal Starks had 13 points, five assists and three steals for Portland State (3-4). Bobby Harvey, Cameron Parker and Hunter Woods scored 11 points apiece and Keshaun Saunders added 10. Portland State, which also beat the Beavers 79-66 on Nov. 20 in Corvallis, Oregon, improved to 2-16 all-time against Oregon State. Woods and Saterfield hit back-to-back 3-pointers to open the scoring and the Vikings never trailed. Jordan Pope made 6 of 10 from the field and 10 of 10 from the free-throw line and finished with 23 for the Beavers.
ksl.com
Canzano: Boosters fume as Oregon Ducks look for answers
There's considerable frustration among some high-profile donors and boosters at the University of Oregon. They had a front-row seat on Saturday for a modern remake of one of Aesop's greatest hits — "The Tortoise and the Hare." Oregon State beat Oregon 38-34. The Ducks spent a pile of money,...
Comments / 0