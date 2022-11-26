ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Erik Sorensen, OC, Northern Iowa | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview

Northern Iowa center Erik Sorensen is one of the most versatile offensive linemen in the FCS. He recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds scout Jimmy Williams. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]
CEDAR FALLS, IA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Ja’Marr Chase Injury Update: Is the Bengals star WR playing in week 12?

Dr. Jesse Morse shares his thoughts on Ja’Marr Chase and his ability to play in Week 12. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]
CINCINNATI, OH
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Tyran Hunt, OL, Old Dominion

Talk about your experience as a student. What is your major/minor? Did you participate in any other activities or campus organizations other than football?. I graduated from the University of Maryland with a bachelor degree in Communication. I will also be graduating from Old Dominion University with a graduate degree in Lifespan & Digital Communication. Between school and football obligations, I made time to pledge Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Incorporated. I tried my best to stay involved with different community events, making the best out of all my experiences. Transferring schools only extended my network and I’m fortunate enough to say that.
NORFOLK, VA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Maxwell Worship, DB, Vanderbilt University

What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Honestly growing up my parents exposed me to every recreational activity and sport they possibly could as a kid. I played almost every sport you could think of as a kid but I fell in love with football. Mainly because of the camaraderie, competitiveness and violence that came with it all. My dad is a Philadelphia Eagles fan and would also take me to Dolphins games growing up so I fell In love with certain players and the way how they played the game and the passion that was exhibited in their style of play.
NASHVILLE, TN
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: KJ Kelley, DB, East Texas Baptist University

What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. What made me wanna play football is my dad he played in college I use to always look in his scrap book from college and be mesmerized, my pops made so many plays I couldn’t help but want to play football. Plus I just fell in love with the game my dad coached football so I was just always around the game.
MARSHALL, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy