Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Oregon football player punches an Oregon State fan in the face after the game
Oregon football player DJ Johnson was caught on video punching an Oregon State fan in the head when walking off the field. Here is a video from Chad Blue on Twitter. This is a horrible look for the Oregon star pass rusher who is an NFL Draft Prospect in the 2023 Draft.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Erik Sorensen, OC, Northern Iowa | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview
Northern Iowa center Erik Sorensen is one of the most versatile offensive linemen in the FCS. He recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds scout Jimmy Williams. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Ja’Marr Chase Injury Update: Is the Bengals star WR playing in week 12?
Dr. Jesse Morse shares his thoughts on Ja’Marr Chase and his ability to play in Week 12. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: George Douglas IV, LB, Southern Illinois University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. I come from a football family I feel that if anything it was destined for myself to put on a helmet one day. What are you looking to achieve as a football player going forward?. I’m looking forward to...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Tyran Hunt, OL, Old Dominion
Talk about your experience as a student. What is your major/minor? Did you participate in any other activities or campus organizations other than football?. I graduated from the University of Maryland with a bachelor degree in Communication. I will also be graduating from Old Dominion University with a graduate degree in Lifespan & Digital Communication. Between school and football obligations, I made time to pledge Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Incorporated. I tried my best to stay involved with different community events, making the best out of all my experiences. Transferring schools only extended my network and I’m fortunate enough to say that.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Maxwell Worship, DB, Vanderbilt University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Honestly growing up my parents exposed me to every recreational activity and sport they possibly could as a kid. I played almost every sport you could think of as a kid but I fell in love with football. Mainly because of the camaraderie, competitiveness and violence that came with it all. My dad is a Philadelphia Eagles fan and would also take me to Dolphins games growing up so I fell In love with certain players and the way how they played the game and the passion that was exhibited in their style of play.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: TJ Griffin, ATH, West Liberty University
Position: Athlete (WR, RB, KR, PR) What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I am a versatile player that can play multiple positions and be on special teams with the strengths of being agile, and having great football IQ, and strength. At what...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: KJ Kelley, DB, East Texas Baptist University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. What made me wanna play football is my dad he played in college I use to always look in his scrap book from college and be mesmerized, my pops made so many plays I couldn’t help but want to play football. Plus I just fell in love with the game my dad coached football so I was just always around the game.
Samford meets DePaul team crippled by injuries
When Tony Stubblefield and his staff put together DePaul’s nonconference schedule, the goal was to have eight games to prepare
Comments / 0