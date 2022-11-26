ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

LRPD investigating jewelry theft at Park Plaza Mall

By Chris Counts
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2auWsU_0jNxVVBU00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating a smash-and-grab style theft at Park Plaza Mall Friday night.

Investigators say the theft happened at Zale’s Jewelry at 8:34 p.m. inside the mall as three men in ski masks made entry into the business.

Police say no one was injured during the incident and it is not yet known the amount that was taken.

This is a developing story, please check back for more.

