ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Forge, NY

Comments / 0

Related
WKTV

'The Empire Plate' celebrating 500 episodes showcasing NY bars, restaurants

Local food enthusiast, Bill Vinci, of Rome, travels across the state featuring family-owned bars and restaurants on his online food show, “The Empire Plate,” and is celebrating his 500th episode this week. Vinci started the venture more than nine years ago on YouTube. “I wanted to kind of...
ROME, NY
Big Frog 104

Love That Chicken From Popeyes! Oneida Restaurant Sets Grand Opening

Another Popeyes is opening in Central New York in less than a week. The new fast food restaurant replaces the old Pizza Hut building on Genesee Street in Oneida, which sat empty and was fenced off for quite some time. Former Oneida City Clerk, Susan Tiffin Pulverenti broke the news last summer. "Popeyes is going into where the old Pizza Hut is located."
ONEIDA, NY
WKTV

Sale of Utica Cutlery building pending shortly after Walco line sold to Steelite

UTICA, N.Y. – There’s a “sale pending” sign outside of Utica Cutlery on Noyes Street – but it’s not yet clear who the new owner may be. Signature Realty can’t reveal the potential buyer, but an agent at the agency said Utica Cutlery will be in the building until at least April. She also said the company is still expected to make pocket knives locally.
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

I Don’t Understand This Central NY Food Obsession

It’s well known by now that I have just moved to Central New York. I am looking forward to exploring all that this area has to offer. This not only means the search for interesting locations but also experiencing things that are held sacred to this area. As an outsider trying to get in, I do have some questions.
UTICA, NY
starvedrock.media

Downtown Utica Shows Up In Hallmark Christmas Movie

If your Thanksgiving weekend included watching Hallmark Christmas movies, chances are you saw a familiar downtown on your television screen. Drone images filmed by Matthew Klein Films in Utica were featured during a Hallmark movie Sunday evening called “A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe.” Klein says he filmed the shots of Mill Street in Utica in January of 2021 for a different purpose but they ended up being licensed in the Hallmark production.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Annual American Indian Holiday Craft Fair at Turning Stone Saturday

VERONA, N.Y. -- The annual American Indian Holiday Craft Fair, hosted by the Oneida Indian Nation will be held on Dec. 3 at the Turning Stone Resort Casino. This year's event will be the largest one yet, featuring almost 50 different vendors. Each vendor will showcase a variety of traditional Native American art, handmade jewelry, beadwork, carvings, artwork, textiles, ceramics and more.
VERONA, NY
WKTV

NYS Health Commissioner visits Utica, shares new information about Covid, RSV

New York State Health Commissioner, Dr. Mary Bassett, in Utica, today, talked about the scary spike recently in RSV cases, but says good news might be on the horizon. "Nationally, there's some hint that the rate of rise is no longer increasing, so we may be seeing a leveling in RSV. A little too soon to tell, " said Dr. Bassett, speaking at the Center, in Utica.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Bright Nights Cancelled for Sunday

Utica, N.Y.-- The Utica Zoo has announced that Bright Nights has been cancelled for Sunday due to anticipated poor weather conditions. The zoo says they will still be operating for their normal 10 AM-4:30 PM hours. The event will resume next Friday, December 2nd at 5 PM.
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Winter comes roaring back later Wednesday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After quieting down for the holiday weekend, winter weather will roar back into our area Wednesday and Thursday as the calendar flips to December. Where and When is the snow? This time it’s the counties east of Lake Ontario–Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties. In particular the Tug Hill Plateau. The timing […]
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Cash for Cans will now come to you for bottle and can pickups

UTICA, N.Y. -- Cash for Cans is now making recycling that much easier, offering free can and bottle pickups locally. They pay 5 cents per can or bottle and do not charge a pickup fee. If you count them before pick up, cash will be paid on arrival. If not counted, they will take them back to the redemption center and mail a check to you.
UTICA, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Weed is legal in NY: Here’s a list of dispensaries, including 2 on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Earlier this week, New York state announced the first round of individuals, business and nonprofits to receive marijuana retail dispensary licenses. Twenty-eight individuals and businesses and eight nonprofits were designated Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses by the state Office of Cannabis Management (OCM), including two businesses on Staten Island, for a total of 36 licenses statewide. Thirteen licenses were granted to New York City-based businesses or nonprofits.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
WKTV

Dry and cool this Tuesday

Tuesday Morning: Lingering sprinkles/flurries. Mostly cloudy. Lower 30s. Tuesday Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Upper 30s. Tuesday Evening: Mostly cloudy. Upper 30s. Wednesday: Widespread rain. Very windy. Lower 50s. A few lake-effect clouds stuck around last night, bringing a gift of a dusting of snow to some areas! Isolated sprinkles/flurries are coming...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
fox5ny.com

Exclusive tour of Ivana Trump's Manhattan townhouse listed for $26.5M

NEW YORK - Rosanna Scotto received an exclusive tour of the late Ivana Trump's Manhattan townhouse that's listed for $26.5 million. The six-story residence, located in the Upper East Side on E. 64th St., was built in 1897 and sprawls over 8,725 square feet, featuring an additional 700 square feet of outdoor space.
MANHATTAN, NY
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Herkimer, NY

Herkimer is a historic town that started off as a small village in the Mohawk Valley region, located in New York under Herkimer County. The roots of this town date back to the 1700s, as its lands were formerly occupied by German Palatines. Besides its rich history, Herkimer is well...
HERKIMER, NY
WKTV

Oneida County gas sales tax cap expires Wednesday

The cap on gas sales tax in Oneida County will expire Wednesday, so drivers may see a slight increase in prices toward the end of the week. The county joined the state in suspending the sales tax on gas in June when prices hit record highs. The Oneida County Board...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy