Read full article on original website
Related
WKTV
'The Empire Plate' celebrating 500 episodes showcasing NY bars, restaurants
Local food enthusiast, Bill Vinci, of Rome, travels across the state featuring family-owned bars and restaurants on his online food show, “The Empire Plate,” and is celebrating his 500th episode this week. Vinci started the venture more than nine years ago on YouTube. “I wanted to kind of...
Love That Chicken From Popeyes! Oneida Restaurant Sets Grand Opening
Another Popeyes is opening in Central New York in less than a week. The new fast food restaurant replaces the old Pizza Hut building on Genesee Street in Oneida, which sat empty and was fenced off for quite some time. Former Oneida City Clerk, Susan Tiffin Pulverenti broke the news last summer. "Popeyes is going into where the old Pizza Hut is located."
WKTV
Sale of Utica Cutlery building pending shortly after Walco line sold to Steelite
UTICA, N.Y. – There’s a “sale pending” sign outside of Utica Cutlery on Noyes Street – but it’s not yet clear who the new owner may be. Signature Realty can’t reveal the potential buyer, but an agent at the agency said Utica Cutlery will be in the building until at least April. She also said the company is still expected to make pocket knives locally.
I Don’t Understand This Central NY Food Obsession
It’s well known by now that I have just moved to Central New York. I am looking forward to exploring all that this area has to offer. This not only means the search for interesting locations but also experiencing things that are held sacred to this area. As an outsider trying to get in, I do have some questions.
WKTV
Little Falls reveals plans to transform downtown using $10 million DRI funding
LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. – Little Falls was awarded $10 million in state funding last year through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, and Mayor Mark Blask joined Gov. Kathy Hochul Monday to unveil the eight projects that will be funded using the money. The city plans to transform the downtown area...
starvedrock.media
Downtown Utica Shows Up In Hallmark Christmas Movie
If your Thanksgiving weekend included watching Hallmark Christmas movies, chances are you saw a familiar downtown on your television screen. Drone images filmed by Matthew Klein Films in Utica were featured during a Hallmark movie Sunday evening called “A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe.” Klein says he filmed the shots of Mill Street in Utica in January of 2021 for a different purpose but they ended up being licensed in the Hallmark production.
Is It Illegal To Flash Your Lights To Warn For Deer in New York?
On my way into work this morning, I got a little bit shaken because I saw a police officer was following me. And, I was at that point where I was nervous I had done something wrong. I saw about seven deer next to the Whitesboro Middle/High School on my...
WKTV
Annual American Indian Holiday Craft Fair at Turning Stone Saturday
VERONA, N.Y. -- The annual American Indian Holiday Craft Fair, hosted by the Oneida Indian Nation will be held on Dec. 3 at the Turning Stone Resort Casino. This year's event will be the largest one yet, featuring almost 50 different vendors. Each vendor will showcase a variety of traditional Native American art, handmade jewelry, beadwork, carvings, artwork, textiles, ceramics and more.
WKTV
NYS Health Commissioner visits Utica, shares new information about Covid, RSV
New York State Health Commissioner, Dr. Mary Bassett, in Utica, today, talked about the scary spike recently in RSV cases, but says good news might be on the horizon. "Nationally, there's some hint that the rate of rise is no longer increasing, so we may be seeing a leveling in RSV. A little too soon to tell, " said Dr. Bassett, speaking at the Center, in Utica.
WKTV
Bright Nights Cancelled for Sunday
Utica, N.Y.-- The Utica Zoo has announced that Bright Nights has been cancelled for Sunday due to anticipated poor weather conditions. The zoo says they will still be operating for their normal 10 AM-4:30 PM hours. The event will resume next Friday, December 2nd at 5 PM.
Winter comes roaring back later Wednesday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After quieting down for the holiday weekend, winter weather will roar back into our area Wednesday and Thursday as the calendar flips to December. Where and When is the snow? This time it’s the counties east of Lake Ontario–Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties. In particular the Tug Hill Plateau. The timing […]
WKTV
Cash for Cans will now come to you for bottle and can pickups
UTICA, N.Y. -- Cash for Cans is now making recycling that much easier, offering free can and bottle pickups locally. They pay 5 cents per can or bottle and do not charge a pickup fee. If you count them before pick up, cash will be paid on arrival. If not counted, they will take them back to the redemption center and mail a check to you.
Weed is legal in NY: Here’s a list of dispensaries, including 2 on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Earlier this week, New York state announced the first round of individuals, business and nonprofits to receive marijuana retail dispensary licenses. Twenty-eight individuals and businesses and eight nonprofits were designated Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses by the state Office of Cannabis Management (OCM), including two businesses on Staten Island, for a total of 36 licenses statewide. Thirteen licenses were granted to New York City-based businesses or nonprofits.
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of people
You could get some financial support. It doesn't matter which part of the United States you live in, you must have an idea that the rate of inflation is higher than in the past few years.
WKTV
Dry and cool this Tuesday
Tuesday Morning: Lingering sprinkles/flurries. Mostly cloudy. Lower 30s. Tuesday Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Upper 30s. Tuesday Evening: Mostly cloudy. Upper 30s. Wednesday: Widespread rain. Very windy. Lower 50s. A few lake-effect clouds stuck around last night, bringing a gift of a dusting of snow to some areas! Isolated sprinkles/flurries are coming...
fox5ny.com
Exclusive tour of Ivana Trump's Manhattan townhouse listed for $26.5M
NEW YORK - Rosanna Scotto received an exclusive tour of the late Ivana Trump's Manhattan townhouse that's listed for $26.5 million. The six-story residence, located in the Upper East Side on E. 64th St., was built in 1897 and sprawls over 8,725 square feet, featuring an additional 700 square feet of outdoor space.
Warming Up Your Car Not Only Illegal in New York, Experts Say It Does More Harm Than Good
Did you know warming up your car on a cold Central New York morning is not only illegal, but experts say it can actually do more harm than good, suggesting only warming it for 30 seconds? 30 seconds?! In Central New York, on a morning when it's 20 below. I don't think so!
STORM WATCH: Heavy wind and rain expected Sunday afternoon in NYC
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Allan Nosoff says a strengthening cold front will produce a thump of heavy, windswept rain Sunday afternoon. Showers are expected as soon as mid-morning before the front arrives.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Herkimer, NY
Herkimer is a historic town that started off as a small village in the Mohawk Valley region, located in New York under Herkimer County. The roots of this town date back to the 1700s, as its lands were formerly occupied by German Palatines. Besides its rich history, Herkimer is well...
WKTV
Oneida County gas sales tax cap expires Wednesday
The cap on gas sales tax in Oneida County will expire Wednesday, so drivers may see a slight increase in prices toward the end of the week. The county joined the state in suspending the sales tax on gas in June when prices hit record highs. The Oneida County Board...
Comments / 0