STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State basketball overcame a sluggish start to eventually rout Tulsa in a 82-56 win inside Gallagher-Iba Arena on Friday night. The Cowboys did not score their first points until more than five minutes into the game. A change of pace and spark was provided by a trio of key bench players — Caleb Asberry, Chris Harris Jr. and Tyreek Smith — who would go on to score a combined 23 points in the game.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO