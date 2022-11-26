Holy Name football’s historic season stopped by Canfield, 38-21, in OHSAA Division III state semifinal

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
OHSAA state football championships: Meet the 4 Northeast Ohio teams who will be competing this weekend in Canton
CANTON, Ohio — Kids across Ohio have been dreaming of this moment for their entire lives. Now, for a select few of them, it's finally here. The Ohio High School Athletic Association will hold its state football championships this weekend at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. It's become a time-honored tradition in Stark County, and as is always the case, 14 teams across seven divisions will compete to be the best in the Buckeye State.
Brookfield standout earns Trumbull County Player of the Year
Donovan Pawlowski helped Brookfield to a 10-2 record and a first round playoff win this past season.
Archbishop Hoban and Toledo Central Catholic set to battle for OHSAA Division II state football title
The two teams will meet on Thursday with the Division II crown on the line
WFMJ.com
Three area football teams in state finals for first time since 1994
The Mahoning Valley will be well represented at the Ohio High School Football State Championships this weekend in Canton. Canfield, South Range and Warren JFK all play for state titles this weekend at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. In Division III, Canfield (13-1) plays Bloom Carroll (14-1) at 3:00...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
OHSAA announces high school football state championship pairings
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the pairings for the state championship games this week in Canton. Seven high school football state champions will be crowned. All games are set to take place at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. OHSAA football state...
Six local teams looking to advance in state football playoffs
After Championship Friday at Acrisure Stadium, six local teams are moving on in the PIAA State Championship playoffs. Games will be played throughout the state, with a big matchup with local implications happening right here in the Pittsburgh area.
WFMJ.com
Crestview football coaching deadline next month
The Crestview school district is on pace to name their new head football coach in January. Superintendent Dan Hill tells 21 Sports the district will advertise outside the district now that the "in house" posting deadline has passed. Hill says the deadline for outside applicants is December 9th and they...
High School Football winning coaches
After an explosive night of football on Friday night, the WPIAL has named it’s champions. Rob Pratte interviewed all of the winning coaches on this Sunday’s Black and Gold Sunday show
Canfield event, parade date moved after Cardinals make state championship
A popular tree lighting event is being pulled forward after a local team made the state championship.
WFMJ.com
Warren JFK defeats Newark Catholic, advances to state championship
The Warren JFK football team knocked off Newark Catholic, 21-7, in the division seven state semi-finals. The Eagles advance to the state championship where they will play New Bremen at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 3.
WFMJ.com
Trumbull County Player of Year announced Monday
The Trumbull County football player of the year will be announced Monday night. The Trumbull County Coaches Association's annual banquet is tomorrow in Howland. Each coach nominates a senior player and the player of the year is selected by a panel of media, based on statistics, school involvement in extra curricular activities.
Glenville rolls into state championship game with 52-7 win over Jefferson Area
The Tarblooders put up 345 yards of offense in the first half
wcn247.com
TItans take down Waynesburg in PAC cage contest
NEW WILMINGTON, Pa – For the first half of Saturday's Presidents' Athletic Conference matinee it appeared as though Westminster College men's basketball team was the victim of too much Thanksgiving Day turkey – tryptophan. In spite of the sluggish start – a 9-point deficit with 8:11 remaining to...
The Cowboys lasso Steubenville Big Red, ending their run in playoffs
(WTRF)–In Ohio High School football playoffs, Steubenville Big Red is fighting for a spot in the OHSAA State Championship against the undefeated Cincinnati Wyoming Cowboys. The game took place in Columbus at Historic Crew Stadium for D4 semifinals. The Cowboys got on the board first with a field goal kicked by Carter Rummer. In the second […]
Pittsburgh Player Violently Slams Helmet To His Forehead, The Bench Squirms In Horror
It was a great night last night if you’re a Pitt Panthers fan. Although the season didn’t quite go as successfully as Pitt had planned, the Panthers whooped the Miami Hurricanes by a final score of 42-16 to finish the regular season 8-4, and it was never even close.
How will Deshaun Watson change the Browns’ offense? Mary Kay Cabot, Casey Kinnamon on Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com breaks...
Cleveland Cavaliers reaffirm belief in Isaac Okoro despite continued offensive struggles
TORONTO -- The main talking point in the Scotiabank Arena visitor’s locker room late Monday night had nothing to do with basketball. It wasn’t about the Cleveland Cavaliers’ uncharacteristically lousy shooting night, iffy road record (now just 7-5 away from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse) or dubious depth -- an issue that’s becoming more glaring with key rotational players missing extended stretches. It wasn’t about a second consecutive stumble north of the border, which could prove costly toward the end of the season, depending on how the remaining 61 games play out in what is supposed to be a playoff push.
Brecksville will connect Cleveland Metroparks to Ohio 82 with a mile of trails, sidewalks
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- The city will build an asphalt trail through municipally owned Blossom Hill and a sidewalk on Oakes Road. Together, they will connect Cleveland Metroparks south of Oakes to Ohio 82 near Interstate 77. A third key element of the connection is a new sidewalk along Glenwood Trail...
whbc.com
Canton Man Killed on I-71 North of Columbus
MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 55-year-old man with a Canton address was killed in a traffic accident on I-71 Wednesday evening. That accident will be included in the holiday weekend fatality count. State troopers say Abraham Smith Jr drove left into the median on I-71...
How Jacoby Brissett, Nick Chubb and the rest of the Browns offense graded vs. the Buccaneers
CLEVELAND, Ohio- The Browns offense was solid in its 23-17 overtime win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Here’s how the offense graded, according to Pro Football Focus:. (PFF grades every player on every play and uses a scale of 0-100, with higher grades indicating better play. PFF...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
94K+
Followers
88K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0