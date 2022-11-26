Holy Name football’s historic season stopped by Canfield, 38-21, in OHSAA Division III state semifinal

TORONTO -- The main talking point in the Scotiabank Arena visitor’s locker room late Monday night had nothing to do with basketball. It wasn’t about the Cleveland Cavaliers’ uncharacteristically lousy shooting night, iffy road record (now just 7-5 away from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse) or dubious depth -- an issue that’s becoming more glaring with key rotational players missing extended stretches. It wasn’t about a second consecutive stumble north of the border, which could prove costly toward the end of the season, depending on how the remaining 61 games play out in what is supposed to be a playoff push.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO