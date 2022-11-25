ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomson, GA

Wild fourth quarter lifts Thomson football past South Atlanta, Big Ten tailback commit

By Will Cheney, Augusta Chronicle
Thomson football is headed back to the final four for the first time since 2016.

The Bulldogs (12-1) knocked off South Atlanta 56-38 Friday night, including a fourth quarter that saw a pair of Jontavis Curry kickoff-return touchdowns and 60 combined points.

More: Thomson football: What does the path to a GHSA 2A state championship look like?

Entering Friday's contest, keying on South Atlanta tailback Keyjuan Brown was paramount. The Purdue commit came into this week averaging 12 yards per carry, to the tune of 2,504 yards and 29 rushing touchdowns. It worked. Even in the wild final quarter, Brown failed to find the end zone.

Career night for Jontavis Curry

If Jontavis Curry played for any other program without a stable of capable backs to roll out every night, he'd likely get much more publicity than he already does. He shows Bulldog fans each week why many of us consider him the most talented tailback in the CSRA.

It was a career night for the senior, as he started the Bulldogs' scoring with a touchdown pass to Marcellus Brigham. He added three rushing touchdowns before returning two kickoffs 90-plus yards for pay dirt.

More: How a pair of dual-sport athletes fuel a championship culture for Augusta Christian basketball

More: Here are 42 Augusta-area high school wrestlers you need to watch this season

Looking ahead for Thomson football

With Appling County (12-1) knocking off Callaway 44-21 and the coin toss favoring the top half of the bracket, Thomson will be on the road against the Pirates next week. It'll serve as a rematch of last year's 3A quarterfinals, which Appling County bested Thomson 21-7.

A win Friday will land Thomson its first state championship game berth since 2016, when the Bulldogs fell to Cartersville 58-7. If they make it to the 2A finals, they'll face the winner between Fellowship Christian (10-3) and Fitzgerald (13-0).

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Wild fourth quarter lifts Thomson football past South Atlanta, Big Ten tailback commit

Oree White
3d ago

Congratulations to the entire Thompson Football Family, team, cheerleaders, band, and community. Well done! Go get it!

