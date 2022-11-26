Effective: 2022-11-29 16:07:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-30 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slopes North Cascades and Passes; West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes; West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE 1000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet in the high elevations and 6 to 12 inches in the valleys. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Cascade mountains and valleys of Whatcom and Skagit Counties, including the Mount Baker Ski Area, Cascade mountains and valleys of Snohomish and King Counties, including Stevens Pass, and Snoqualmie Pass and Cascade mountains and valleys of Pierce and Lewis Counties, including the Crystal Mountain Ski Area, Paradise on Mount Rainier, Randle, and Packwood. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

KING COUNTY, WA ・ 2 HOURS AGO