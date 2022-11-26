Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Puget Sound Lowlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 16:07:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-30 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: East Puget Sound Lowlands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE 1000 FEET WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Snow above 1000 feet. Additional localized snow accumulations of up to 4 inches. * WHERE...East Puget Sound Lowlands from Snohomish County to Pierce County, including Arlington, Gold Bar, Duvall, Snoqualmie, Buckley, and Eatonville. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest snowfall amounts expected in the higher elevations and from around I-90 northward.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for South Washington Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 13:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-30 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant snow, sleet, or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: South Washington Cascades WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...South Washington Cascades. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for West Slopes North Cascades and Passes by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 16:07:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-30 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slopes North Cascades and Passes; West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes; West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE 1000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet in the high elevations and 6 to 12 inches in the valleys. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Cascade mountains and valleys of Whatcom and Skagit Counties, including the Mount Baker Ski Area, Cascade mountains and valleys of Snohomish and King Counties, including Stevens Pass, and Snoqualmie Pass and Cascade mountains and valleys of Pierce and Lewis Counties, including the Crystal Mountain Ski Area, Paradise on Mount Rainier, Randle, and Packwood. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
