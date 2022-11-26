Ja Morant leads Memphis Grizzlies past Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans in dominant win

It had been 647 days since the top two picks of the 2019 NBA Draft played in an NBA game against one another.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson weren't matched up against one another, but it didn't take long for their first meeting at the rim. Morant drove to the basket past the Pelicans defense, and Williamson was the last player left. Morant and Williamson soared in the air, but the Grizzlies star altered his layup with his left hand to go around Williamson.

Morant missed that layup, but he didn't do much more missing at FedExForum on Friday night. A day after Thanksgiving, the Grizzlies stuffed the stat sheet in a 132-111 win against the Pelicans.

Dillon Brooks led the Grizzlies (11-8) with 25 points on 8 of 15 shooting. Morant finished with 23 points and 11 assists in 28 minutes.

This was the first time the Grizzlies beat the Pelicans (11-8) in a game Williamson was active. He was previously 4-0 against Memphis.

Here are some takeaways from the game.

Grizzlies overcome short-handed roster

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins called it "that time of the year" when asked about Xavier Tillman Sr., Steven Adams and Santi Aldama all being listed on the injury report battling Non-COVID illnesses. Tillman and Aldama didn't play, but Adams was active and started. John Konchar was also questionable due to left calf soreness, but he also started.

Memphis used a four-man second unit that featured Tyus Jones, David Roddy, Brandon Clarke and Jake LaRavia. The Grizzlies led 106-77 after three quarters, so Kennedy Chandler, Vince Williams and Kenneth Lofton Jr. also got fourth quarter minutes.

The Pelicans were without C.J. McCollum. He had 30 points and nine assists in the first meeting. Brandon Ingram left the game late in the second quarter and did not return. He finished with eight points in 18 minutes.

Offensive groove from deep

Friday was one of those nights where it felt like every Grizzlies player that touched the basketball was having a good night. Memphis came out hot and scored 44 points in the first quarter after making eight 3-pointers. Six Grizzlies players contributed to those eight 3-pointers, so New Orleans couldn't key on stopping one guy.

Dillon Brooks made three 3-pointers in the first quarter and found himself in a groove. Not only was he shooting well, but Brooks attacked the basket and also had one of his best games of the season as a playmaker.

The shooting was contagious throughout the Grizzlies roster. Five players finished with multiple made 3-pointers, and eight Grizzlies made 3s overall. Memphis made 18 of 38 3-pointers.

Forcing the issue

Without McCollum, the Grizzlies knew the Pelicans offense would revolve around Williamson and Ingram. The Grizzlies' defensive scheme made it clear that the goal was to limit Williamson and Ingram's offensive impact. Brooks started the game guarding Williamson, and Konchar defended Ingram. Pelicans guard Herbert Jones is a defensive whiz, but he's shot 25.7% on 3-pointers this season, so the Grizzlies schemed around that. Jackson was the assigned defender on Jones, but the Grizzlies used him as a lurker who often kept two feet in the paint, waiting to help Brooks whenever Williamson drove the ball. When Ingram got the basketball, Jackson would immediately come double team.

Williamson often drove the basketball and kicked it to a wide open Jones. He finished with 14 points and five rebounds on six of 12 shooting. Memphis often caused havoc and at one point, forced Williamson to launch a pass into the stands intended for Jones. The scheme forced Jones to attempt more shots in the first half than his season average. He finished four of 11 shooting and scored 13 points.

Ingram was held to two of six shooting before leaving the game in the second quarter.

The defensive scheme is one where you need a game-changer like Jackson who can protect the rim and recover on defense. It is another reason why having Jackson back helps the defense become a more complete unit.

The Grizzlies will head to New York for a game against the Knicks on Sunday. Memphis won its season opener 115-112 in overtime against the Knicks.