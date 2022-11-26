Read full article on original website
City of Weirton, Renaissance Weirton Corporation combine for food, toy drive
The city of Weirton has partnered with Renaissance Weirton Corporation to collect food and toys to be given to the Salvation Army to help those in need during the holiday season. The city will have drop off boxes for food and toy donations at the following locations:. - Municipal Building.
The Friendship Room Hosts Fundraiser
Steubenville, OH — The Center of Hope Friendship Room of Steubenville presented their Season of Hope event for the first time since the pandemic this weekend. This event serves as a fundraiser for the organization, which included dinner and raffle baskets. It was free and open to the public.
Local CBD shop raising funds for The Salvation Army
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A CBD shop in the Ohio Valley is raising money for a local charity in a unique way. The Holistic Cloud in Bellaire and Steubenville is hosting a fundraiser to raise money for The Salvation Army this upcoming holiday season. "The 100th Salvation food drive/fundraiser...
Wheeling Central holding annual food drive to benefit Catholic Charities
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The largest single-day food drive in West Virginia benefitting Catholic Charities will begin Tuesday in Wheeling. Students, staff and others at Wheeling Central Catholic High School will hand deliver brown paper bags to doorsteps across the city. If you receive a bag at your door,...
Who says culinary arts aren't cool?
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Culinary students at West Virginia Northern Community College put their carving skills to the test on Tuesday morning, turning 300-pound ice blocks into works of art. The process, as they say in garmnajay classes, was pretty cool. It begins with a stencil on the ice....
City of Steubenville Hosts Advent Wreath & Nativity Blessing
St. Paul's Episcopal Church conducted an outdoor wreath and nativity blessing, right next to the church building. The event was a part of continued Christmas events across the city. Therese Fedoryka, the director of Steubenville events, was happy to continue this tradition after seven years. "We love the tradition of...
Miracle League, Brooke Schools eye collaboration
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — The Brooke County Board of Education heard Monday from the local Miracle League about potential ways the league and the county could partner together on future development. "This partnership with the Board of Education and Brooke County is an unprecedented partnership in the Miracle League...
Is your car ready for the winter?
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The winter weather may bring out the best in some people, but it always brings out the worst in our cars. Studies show nearly 23 percent of all breakdowns occur in the winter months. “One thing you want to check is your battery,” said Ryan...
Project BEST hosts county community outreach luncheon in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Project BEST hosted a county community outreach luncheon at Scaffidi's Restaurant & Tavern on Tuesday in order to bring various entities around Jefferson County together. The organization looks to facilitate industry development and promote the Ohio Valley’s public and private construction. Project BEST Executive...
Update: Three treated for injuries after Monday house fire in Ohio County
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — A destructive house fire in Triadelphia sent a homeowner and pair of firefighters to the hospital. It ignited just before 7 o'clock on Monday night along Gashell Run Road, where first responders from multiple agencies faced an uphill battle from the start. "When they first...
UPDATE: Triadelphia home considered total loss after fire
TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. — A structure at 746 Gashell Run Road in Triadelphia is considered a total loss following a Monday night fire. Ohio County EMA Director Lou Vargo said one of the homeowners was transported to Wheeling Hospital with burns. He also said two firefighters were treated for injuries.
Commissioners in Brooke County approved seventh water and sewer project for ARPA funds
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — Commissioners in Brooke County have approved their seventh water and sewer project for American Rescue Plan Act funds. The Brooke Hancock Jefferson Metropolitan Planning Commission and Region 11 Planning and Development Council requested immediate funding of $986,500 for the Hammond PSD water system improvements. The...
Harrison County searching for new health administrator
HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — Harrison County Health Administrator Garen Rhome is resigning to take a job with the Ohio Department of Health. He will be the regional health officer for Southeast Ohio and assume those duties in December. He has been with the department for more than six years...
Investigation ongoing at Belmont County home where 30 dead animals were found
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — An investigation continues into a Belmont County home where 30 dead animals were discovered. Authorities reported 22 rabbits, five kittens and three adult cats were found dead inside a home on Main Street in Barton. Belmont County Hoof and Paw received a request last Tuesday...
Barton animal abuse case indicative of growing problem for humane officials
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The investigation into the home in Belmont County where at least 30 dead animals were found is the peak in what could become a more common trend in animal cruelty cases. In 2015, the previous occupants of this home on Main Street in Barton left...
