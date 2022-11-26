ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Police investigate auto-pedestrian accident in Newport News

By Courtney Ingalls
 3 days ago

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating an auto-pedestrian accident Friday night in Newport News.

According to dispatch, the call for the accident came in around 10:05 p.m. at the intersection of Glendale Road and Warwick Blvd.

No further information has been released at this time.

