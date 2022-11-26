WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. - Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm met with the media on Monday after the Boilermakers win over Indiana to keep the Old Oaken Bucket in West Lafayette. The victory gave Purdue its first ever Big Ten West title and booked the team a trip to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday at 8:00 p.m. ET.

