ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

Community invited to support First Responders Week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester Area Crime Stoppers and The Distillery Restaurants are teaming up to host First Responders Week Nov. 27-Dec. 4. The event will feature eight days of special discounts, giveaways and promotions, including a daily gift card drawing for first responders. Local businesses have so far donated gifts and...
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Living Christmas tree taking root in Brockport

A Norway Spruce will be taking root as a glowing addition to the annual winter celebration in Brockport this year on December 4. Choosing to plant this living tree was inspired by the 2020 New York Times story of the little Saw-whet owl who hid in the immense branches of its 75-foot evergreen home as it was cut down, transported, and erected at Rockefeller Center; only to be discarded after the lights were dimmed.
BROCKPORT, NY
websterontheweb.com

Webster community mailbag

Just in time for gift-giving, the Friends of the Webster Public Library will be holding their Winter Book Sale. The Friends sold the event in their press release better than I could:. Don’t let the hustle and bustle of the holiday season wear you down! The Friends of the Webster...
WEBSTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Holly Trolley Rides at theNY Museum of Transportation

Continuing its holiday tradition, the New York Museum of Transportation in Rush will welcome Santa and Mrs. Claus on Sundays December 11 and 18. They’re eager to meet the kids, pose for pictures, and join them on the museum’s trolley ride. Holiday decorations, complimentary cookies and hot chocolate, and the fondly-remembered Midtown Plaza Monorail will add to the fun in this unique celebration of the holidays.
RUSH, NY
Daily Messenger

Winter safety tips for the elderly

We’re coming up to the most wonderful time of the year, with holiday gatherings, ski and sledding adventures, caroling and countless other activities the winter season brings. Nobody wants their winter fun spoiled, so here are some basic tips to ensure you and your elderly loved ones have a...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
Daily Messenger

Ontario County ATHENA recipients announced

CANANDAIGUA — One of the award recipients is senior vice president, chief human resources officer at Canandaigua National Bank & Trust. The other is vice president and Canandaigua branch manager at Lyons National Bank. Together, Michelle Pedzich and Tara Rago embody the eight tenets of the ATHENA Leadership model:...
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Hilton High School welcomes over400 students for 43rd Annual Model UN

For 43 years, Hilton High School has welcomed students from surrounding school districts to participate in a Model United Nations Conference. This year, over 400 students from 25 schools attended the two-day conference held on November 4 and 5. The student-directed event provides debate opportunities for both new and experienced high school delegates.
HILTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Local health needs survey closes at the end of November

(WETM) – People living in the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes have a few more days to fill out a survey to determine the greatest health needs in local communities. Common Ground Health, based out of Rochester, announced that it was partnering with local health departments in July 2022 to launch the “My Health Story […]
MONROE COUNTY, NY
rochesterfirst.com

How First Responders save lives and secure the County Jail on Thanksgiving

Spending Thanksgiving in the County Jail or responding to emergencies may not sound ideal to most, but for First Responders working the Holiday there’s still important work to be done. How First Responders save lives and secure the County …. Spending Thanksgiving in the County Jail or responding to...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Lollypop Farm hosts Black Friday adoption event

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) – Lollypop Farm held its Black Friday event at its main campus on Victor Road on November 25. The shelter took half off its adoption fees while continuing its celebration of Adopt-a-Senior Month. Pets ages 6 and older were free. Adoptions counselors were available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and offered […]
FAIRPORT, NY
WHEC TV-10

Businesses come together for family of 12-year-old shooting victim

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The murder of 12-year-old Juan Lopez crushed the community. The owner of People’s Choice Kitchen teamed up with 18 other businesses to gather donations for that boy’s family. Some of those businesses said it doesn’t feel real that a child was murdered. They want...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy