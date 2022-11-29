Holiday events in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Whether you’re celebrating Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, or just appreciating the holiday cheer, KNWA/FOX24 will keep you informed about upcoming holiday events.

A continuously updated list of notable events can be found below:

23rd annual Holiday Express Opening Night at Creekmore Park – Fort Smith Nov. 28

Opening night is November 28 at 5:30 p.m. Lighting ceremony with The Grinch at the train depot for pictures



Christmas Parade of the Ozarks – Springdale Nov. 28

“ Candy Canes and Christmas Carol ” themed parade that is on East Emma starting at 6 p.m.

Christmas in the Ozarks parade route. the Parade will take place Nov. 28 (Rodeo of the Ozarks).

Hot Cocoa Crawl – Dec. 2

Tickets are $10 and can be bought here .

Starts on Friday, Dec. 2 from 5-8 p.m. Check-in will be in front of the Famous Hardware building at 113 W. Emma Avenue.

If you are unable to attend the event on Dec. 2, you can still pick up your Christmas on the Creek mug.

Mug pick-up information is below: Dentistry of the Ozarks

418 W Maple Ave in Springdale

Dec. 5-8, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The remaining mugs will be delivered. Refunds are not available.

Gravette Holiday Parade – Dec. 3

Saturday, Dec. 3 the parade will start at 4:30 p.m.

The theme for this year’s parade is ‘A Holly Jolly Christmas’

Parade participant entry form here

Gravette Public Library will host an Open House beginning at 4:00 p.m. with hot cider and cookies.

Following the Christmas parade, the Gravette Historical Museum will host its annual holiday open house on the museum grounds. The museum will be serving hot chocolate and cookies Performance by the Gravette High School band & choir Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for free pictures in the Gravette Community Building directly across from the museum. The fire department and police department will battle it out in the police versus fire chili cook-off held on the south side of the museum grounds. Guests can vote for their favorite chili with a monetary donation. The department with the most money raised wins the competition and all donations will be donated to the department’s charity of choice.



The Gravette Public Library hosts its open house for Gravette’s annual Holiday Parade (City of Gravette).

Gravette Police Department and Fire Department compete in the annual chili cook-off at the Holiday Parade.

The Gravette High School band and choir performing at the annual holiday parade (City of Gravette).

Elkins Holiday Expo – Dec. 3

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Elkins Community Center

Vendors with holiday shopping options and crafts.

A toy/clothing/food drive that supports the Christmas Treasures program through the Elkins Public Schools.

Ornament and Play-Doh circuit making for kids

Hot chocolate and cookies

Christmas Open House – Dec. 3

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Elkins Public Library

Food, Santa-themed storytime at 1 p.m., pictures at 11 a.m., ornament craft fundraiser.

The Gypsy Rose Winter Market – Dec. 3

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2684 Hollybrooke Drive in Fayetteville.

Holiday shopping

Food, silent auction, shopping and gift wrapping available

NWArt Refuge pop-up gallery – Dec. 3

Dec. 3 at 2131 N. Center Street, Fayetteville.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bentonville Christmas Parade – Dec. 10

Pancakes with the Grinch – Dec. 10

River Park Events Building in Fort Smith

9-10:30 a.m.

Free Pancakes, take pictures with The Grinch, make reindeer food, and create an ornament keepsake.

For more information, call (479) 784-2368

Washington County Historical Society – Dec. 11

From 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Headquarters House Museum

A Christmas Elf will collect gift donations for children ages 3 to 18

Activities include: Father Christmas giving candy canes Making “historically inspired” ornaments Gingerbread cookies and wassail Singing along with a choir of Living Historians and Heritage School students dressed in mid-19th century costume



Chorus sings Christmas carols during the Washington County Historical Society’s 2021 holiday event (Washington County Historical Society).

Christmas on Center

Downtown Eureka Springs

First four Thursdays in December.

Live music, selfie station, fire pit, Christmas decorations

Get Grinched

6-11:30 p.m.

Come to Christmas on Center dressed as The Grinch

Collect raffle tickets from participating venues and shops for a chance to win a grand prize package with a hotel stay and dinner.

Start at Center Street Christmas Village at 6 p.m. on the first four Thursdays in December. Move throughout town, shopping, eating and drinking while collecting tickets.

The best Grinch costume on the last Thursday will receive a gift basket from downtown shops.

The 2nd place Grinch will be drawn from all the tickets collected by the vendors. The 2nd place prize will be a one-night stay at the Grand Central Hotel.

The Grinch who collects the most tickets will receive the first place prize, a one-night stay at the Crescent Hotel and a gift certificate to Skybar Gourmet Pizza.

Downtown Bentonville’s Lighting of the Square

More than 35 miles of Christmas lights cover the Downtown area

Ice Rink at Lawrence Plaza $7 for 45 minutes The rink will be up from Nov. 19 to Feb. 12



Santa at the Walmart Museum

Santa will be outside the 5&10 by Santa’s sleigh the following day:

Dec. 7, 5-8 p.m.

Dec. 15, 5-8 p.m.

Dec. 21, 5-8 p.m.

Downtown Fayetteville’s Lights of the Ozarks

Lights of the Ozarks continues to illuminate the Fayetteville square each evening from 5:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. through January 1, 2023.

Along with the display of lights, there is a selection of seasonal activities, holiday music, winter treats, hot cocoa and vendors on the Downtown Square each night during Lights of the Ozarks.

Walton Arts Center presents ‘Million Dollar Quartet Christmas ‘

“Million Dollar Quartet Christmas” brings the homecoming of four music legends Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley with performances of classic holiday hits and favorite chart-toppers with a rock ‘n’ roll twist.

Tickets normally range from $32 to $62.

The Black Friday sale lasts until Nov. 28. During that time, tickets will be $25 plus applicable fees.

Tickets are available online at waltonartscenter.org by visiting the box office on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or by calling 479-443-5600 on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Walton Arts Center presents Winter Nights

Winter Nights is a drop-in holiday experience open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from Dec. 1-23.

The Joy Pratt Markham Gallery and Bradberry Rose Garden will be transformed into a winter wonderland with lights, giant snowflakes and frosty firs.

Specilaty-themed menu items include holiday cocktails for adults, mocktails for kids, hot cocoa, coffee, s’mores, charcuterie boards, cookies and popcorn. To-go drinks will also be served as part of the Outdoor Refreshment Area.

There will also be a photo booth and selfie spots.

Visitors can also write letters and holiday greetings to veterans overseas and local retirement home residents.

Walk-up outdoor seating on benches, heated amphitheater seating, and indoor tables and couches are free and open to the public on a first-come-first-served basis.

