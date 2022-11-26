Area fire crews responded to a minor grass fire just southwest of Allen Tuesday afternoon. Crews from Americus, Fire District 2 and Wabaunsee County were called to the intersection of Road H and 300, roughly six miles southwest of Allen, shortly after noon for a 150 acre grass fire. According to District 2 Chief Tharon Mott, crews found 40 acres on fire upon arrival and had the flames extinguished quickly.

