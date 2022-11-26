ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KVOE

Kansas Jayhawks roll to 87-55 win over Texas Southern

The Kansas Jayhawks rolled to an 87-55 win over Texas Southern Monday night. Coach Bill Self called it a good night. Jalen Wilson scored 22 points to lead 5 Jayhawks in double-figures. Wilson hit a career-high 5 three-point shots. He said it was a good bounce-back win after the loss to Tennessee.
LAWRENCE, KS
KVOE

40 acres scorched following afternoon grass fire near Allen

Area fire crews responded to a minor grass fire just southwest of Allen Tuesday afternoon. Crews from Americus, Fire District 2 and Wabaunsee County were called to the intersection of Road H and 300, roughly six miles southwest of Allen, shortly after noon for a 150 acre grass fire. According to District 2 Chief Tharon Mott, crews found 40 acres on fire upon arrival and had the flames extinguished quickly.
ALLEN, KS
KVOE

Osage City Police investigating trailer theft

Osage City Police are investigating a reported trailer theft. The police department says it took a report of a stolen car trailer from the 800 block of South Eighth on Saturday morning. The trailer is described as a black 2004 Beachcomber car trailer with a wood floor. There is currently...

