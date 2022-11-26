ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Bleacher Report

Report: T-Wolves' Karl-Anthony Towns Expected to Miss 4-6 Weeks with Calf Injury

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns is expected to miss four-to-six weeks with a calf strain, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The forward was injured during Monday's game against the Washington Wizards, with Josh Robbins of The Athletic reporting Towns was unable to put any weight on his right leg. The team quickly ruled him out for the rest of the game.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bleacher Report

Nets' Kevin Durant Downplays NBA MVP Buzz: 'I've Been There, Done That'

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was showered with MVP chants throughout his 45-point performance in Monday's 109-102 win over the Orlando Magic at Barclays Center. After the game, the 2014 NBA MVP was asked if he was hoping to win the award for a second time, but he said he's not focused on individual achievements this season.
BROOKLYN, NY
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Basketball 2022: Ranking Sleepers for NBA Week 7

Just like in the actual NBA, superstars have the biggest say in fantasy basketball success. However, as is also the case with real hoops, fantasy managers can't win big without reliable role players. While those are sometimes tricky to find, the following three players—ranked by their potential Week 7 production—loom...
Bleacher Report

Windhorst: NBA Governors Don't Want to Expand All-Star Roster to Avoid Paying Players

If the NBA's team governors reportedly have their way, there won't be any extra All-Star selections down the line. ESPN's Brian Windhorst advocated for adding extra All-Star selections during a discussion with Kirk Goldsberry on his podcast, but he noted the governors "have pushed against it." The reasoning from the...
Bleacher Report

Knicks Fans Love Julius Randle's Dominance as NY Cruises Past Pistons

The New York Knicks needed a win in a major way, and Julius Randle delivered. Randle led New York to a commanding 140-110 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday at Little Caesars Arena. The Knicks improved to 10-11 on the season and snapped a two-game losing streak and stretch that saw them lose four of their previous five.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

Browns' Myles Garrett Discuss Shoulder Injury, Rules Out Surgery 'Right Now'

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett aggravated his shoulder injury in Sunday's 23-17 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "I don't know. I hope not," Garrett said after the game regarding possible surgery. "Right now, I'm not getting surgery. I'm doing what I can as far as being in the training room, working with different doctors on my team to make sure that I'm able to play through this."
CLEVELAND, OH
Bleacher Report

NFLN: Zach Wilson's Jets Tenure 'Definitely Not Over' Despite Benching for Mike White

The New York Jets are reportedly hopeful Zach Wilson will take back over as their starting quarterback at some point this season. The second-year quarterback was benched in favor of Mike White for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears. Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported Wilson's tenure is "definitely not over."

