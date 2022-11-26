Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
Report: Karl-Anthony Towns to Have MRI; 'Optimism' T-Wolves Star Avoided Major Injury
Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns will undergo an MRI after suffering a calf injury midway through the third quarter of Monday's 142-127 loss to the Washington Wizards, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Towns had eight points, four assists and two rebounds in 22 minutes. While head coach Chris Finch...
Bleacher Report
Report: T-Wolves' Karl-Anthony Towns Expected to Miss 4-6 Weeks with Calf Injury
Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns is expected to miss four-to-six weeks with a calf strain, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The forward was injured during Monday's game against the Washington Wizards, with Josh Robbins of The Athletic reporting Towns was unable to put any weight on his right leg. The team quickly ruled him out for the rest of the game.
Bleacher Report
Report: NBA Ref Tony Brothers Was Forced to Miss 1 Game for Spencer Dinwiddie Remarks
The NBA reportedly sat referee Tony Brothers for one game earlier this month for calling Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie a "b---h ass motherf--ker" during a Nov. 4 game against the Toronto Raptors. NBA insider Marc Stein reported the league did not announce the decision because it was not a...
Bleacher Report
Nets' Kevin Durant Downplays NBA MVP Buzz: 'I've Been There, Done That'
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was showered with MVP chants throughout his 45-point performance in Monday's 109-102 win over the Orlando Magic at Barclays Center. After the game, the 2014 NBA MVP was asked if he was hoping to win the award for a second time, but he said he's not focused on individual achievements this season.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Basketball 2022: Ranking Sleepers for NBA Week 7
Just like in the actual NBA, superstars have the biggest say in fantasy basketball success. However, as is also the case with real hoops, fantasy managers can't win big without reliable role players. While those are sometimes tricky to find, the following three players—ranked by their potential Week 7 production—loom...
Bleacher Report
Report: Bears' Darnell Mooney Likely Needs Season-Ending Surgery for Ankle Injury
The Chicago Bears suffered a 31-10 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday that pushed their losing streak to five games, but the team also suffered an injury to a key offensive player. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney "likely needs season-ending surgery to...
Bleacher Report
49ers' Elijah Mitchell Out 6-8 Weeks After Injury Diagnosed as Sprained MCL
The San Francisco 49ers will be without running back Elijah Mitchell once again, as he reportedly suffered a similar injury that caused him to miss eight weeks earlier this season. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Mitchell will miss the next six to eight weeks due to an MCL sprain that...
Bleacher Report
Raptors' Fred VanVleet Says He Wouldn't Trade Scottie Barnes for Kevin Durant
Even though Kevin Durant could swing championship odds if the Brooklyn Nets traded him, at least one member of the Toronto Raptors wouldn't want his team to make a play for the 12-time All-Star if it meant giving up Scottie Barnes. Appearing on the How Hungry Are You? show with...
Bleacher Report
Windhorst: NBA Governors Don't Want to Expand All-Star Roster to Avoid Paying Players
If the NBA's team governors reportedly have their way, there won't be any extra All-Star selections down the line. ESPN's Brian Windhorst advocated for adding extra All-Star selections during a discussion with Kirk Goldsberry on his podcast, but he noted the governors "have pushed against it." The reasoning from the...
LeBron James' Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Lakers Game
LeBron James is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers.LeBron James is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers.
Bleacher Report
Fans Call for LeBron James Trade After Lakers Blow 17-Point Lead to Pacers
Los Angeles Lakers fans are wondering whether it's time to shake up the roster's foundation after the team blew a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter en route to a 116-115 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Monday night. The Lakers had shown signs of life in recent weeks, winning...
Bleacher Report
Suns' James Jones Promoted to President of Basketball Operations; Was Serving as GM
The Phoenix Suns promoted general manager James Jones to the role of president of basketball operations. Sam Garvin, who's serving as the team's interim governor with Robert Sarver suspended, issued a statement on the move Monday:. "In the nearly 15 years I have known James, he has excelled in every...
Bleacher Report
Knicks Fans Love Julius Randle's Dominance as NY Cruises Past Pistons
The New York Knicks needed a win in a major way, and Julius Randle delivered. Randle led New York to a commanding 140-110 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday at Little Caesars Arena. The Knicks improved to 10-11 on the season and snapped a two-game losing streak and stretch that saw them lose four of their previous five.
Steve Kerr: NBA Needs to be 'Consistent' With Travel Calls
Steph Curry got called for a late travel in the Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks game
Bleacher Report
Aaron Rodgers Says He Expects to Play for Packers vs. Bears Despite Rib Injury
Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers told reporters he's expecting to play in next weekend's game after exiting Sunday's 40-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles with a rib injury. Rodgers left the game in the third quarter. NFL Network's James Palmer reported Rodgers underwent X-rays at Lincoln Financial Field, and...
Bleacher Report
Jonathan Kuminga's Strong Game vs. Timberwolves Draws Rave Reviews from Warriors Fans
Golden State Warriors second-year forward Jonathan Kuminga did not put up eye-popping numbers in Sunday afternoon's 137-114 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, but the 20-year-old flashed the skills that have many projecting him as a future superstar. Kuminga notched seven points, six rebounds, two blocks and an assist in 20...
Bleacher Report
Kyle Kuzma Says Lakers Would've Repeated as NBA Champs in 2021 If Not for Injuries
The Los Angeles Lakers won the 2020 NBA Finals in six games over the Miami Heat, but during the 2021 playoffs, they were eliminated in the first round by the Phoenix Suns in six games. L.A.'s elimination from the 2021 postseason was a disappointment, but former Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma...
Bleacher Report
Lakers' LeBron James Discusses State of Youth Basketball: 'I Think It’s Too Much'
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James believes the demands on youth basketball players have become far too high. James told NBA insider Marc Stein "it’s too much" and that the constant stream of tournaments doesn't allow the players to have enough time to physically recover:. "They go from playing...
Bleacher Report
Browns' Myles Garrett Discuss Shoulder Injury, Rules Out Surgery 'Right Now'
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett aggravated his shoulder injury in Sunday's 23-17 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "I don't know. I hope not," Garrett said after the game regarding possible surgery. "Right now, I'm not getting surgery. I'm doing what I can as far as being in the training room, working with different doctors on my team to make sure that I'm able to play through this."
Bleacher Report
NFLN: Zach Wilson's Jets Tenure 'Definitely Not Over' Despite Benching for Mike White
The New York Jets are reportedly hopeful Zach Wilson will take back over as their starting quarterback at some point this season. The second-year quarterback was benched in favor of Mike White for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears. Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported Wilson's tenure is "definitely not over."
