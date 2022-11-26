NDSU takes the floor again tonight when they take on the host New Mexico in the Lobo Classic. The Bison come into the game at 1-5 while New Mexico sits at 4-0. NDSU lost their opening game to Northern Colorado, 80-70, last night while New Mexico beat Jacksonville St, 79-61. The Bison have four players averaging in double figures with Grant Nelson leading the way at 16.4 points per game. Andrew Morgan sits at 13.3 per game, Tajavis Miller at 11.2 per game and Boden Skunberg averages 10.2 per game. New Mexico is led by three guys averaging over 16 points per game. Morris Udeze leads the way at 18 points per game with Jamal Mashburn Jr sitting at 17 per game and Jaelen House at 16.5 per game. The game is set for a 6 PM tipoff.

