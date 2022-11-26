ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 0

 

99.5 WKDQ

Walk Through Kentucky Woods Glowing With Millions of Lights

It's the most magical time of year, and these woods in Kentucky are glowing!. My son is one now, and this is the first Christmas with him where he really notices the lights, and while looking at them he is in awe. It really has brought back those childhood memories of "Christmas magic" for my husband and me. It is so cool to see Riley look at the lights in amazement and wonder.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Blasting still on hold at site of new VA hospital in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Blasting remains on hold at the construction site for the new VA hospital in Louisville. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the contractor must demonstrate appropriate safety measures are in place before it can resume. Last month, a blasting incident sent huge rocks and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Tickets for some KDF events go on sale Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tickets go on sale Wednesday for some big Kentucky Derby Festival events. Tickets to the Great Steamboat Race, Festival Unveiled, Bourbonville, and the Thunder Over Louisville VIP Rooftop Party will be available. Kentucky Derby Festival Day at the Downs tickets will also be available. Tickets go...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Hundreds of bikers take part in 40th Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of bikers revved their engines Sunday for the Toys for Tots motorcycle run. This marks the 40th year that the St. Matthews Police Department has hosted the toy drive. The event collects thousands of toys for kids in need. It started around 2 p.m. on Greenbelt Highway and ended at the Kentucky Expo Center.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

New brunch destination opens in Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sweet new brunch destination has opened in Bullitt County, Kentucky. Don-offee-wich features coffee, donuts and cinnamon rolls, along with sandwiches. The Brooks, Kentucky, store also has a craft market inside, along with a play area for kids. Don-offee-wich is in the Brooks Plaza shopping center,...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville nonprofits seeing greater need this Giving Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales wrap up, a day of giving is set to begin. Giving Tuesday is a critical day for many nonprofits. Across the board, many different types of charity groups will say their need is at an all time high. But for some, donations aren't necessarily keeping up with demand.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Soldiers from Fort Knox being sent to Kuwait for 6-month rotation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of U.S. Army soldiers at Fort Knox are headed to Kuwait. A deployment ceremony was held last week for soldiers of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command. The troops will travel to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, to relieve another team that is returning soon. It's part...
FORT KNOX, KY
wdrb.com

Frankfort Lego enthusiast building sets to raise awareness for autism

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky Lego enthusiast is taking on a new challenge while raising awareness for autism. Nicholas Boswell, 21, started playing with Lego sets as a young child. After visiting Lego Land in California with his grandparents, his ultimate dream became working for Lego. The Frankfort resident...
FRANKFORT, KY
Wave 3

Louisville family grieving loss of daughter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville father mourning his daughter just months before her 20th birthday. Antonio Perks, Sr., the father of 19-year-old Andrea Perks, wants answers. In a matter of days, he went from planning her birthday to planning her funeral, leaving his family with a huge hole in their hearts.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

New Bubba's 33, Jaggers locations to open in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Texas Roadhouse is planning to open a new Bubba's 33 and Jaggers location in Louisville. The company has filed plans to open a Bubba's 33 restaurant at Southpointe Commons, off Bardstown Road. Texas Roadhouse will also open a Jaggers — another of the company's concepts — in the east end, near Shelbyville Road and the Gene Snyder.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Worker dies after trench collapse in Clarksville, Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are investigating after a construction worker died after an incident in southern Indiana Monday morning. The worker from Dan Cristiani Excavating was trapped when a trench collapsed around 9:20 a.m. He was rescued by fire and EMS and taken to a Louisville hospital where he...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
thepressboxlts.com

A Glimpse Inside: Louisville Thoroughbred Society Had Bountiful Thanksgiving

Here are a few photos from the bountiful fest that was supplied at this year’s Thanksgiving Day festivities at “The Louisville Thoroughbred Society.”. By all accounts, the food was spectacular and the drink was plentiful. And, most of all, the spread pleased those that made reservations to spend the day at Louisville’s best private club facility in the downtown area.
LOUISVILLE, KY

