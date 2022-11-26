Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fight breaks out at Louisville barAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Buckeyes ready for road test against No. 18 LouisvilleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Four Louisville area Walgreens have closed, amid reports of robberies and shoplifting nationallyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
New stimulus proposal would give Kentucky families hundreds each monthJake WellsKentucky State
Little girl waits for big sisters to get off school bus ever since she could walkAmy ChristieSellersburg, IN
Related
wdrb.com
Louisville's annual SantaCon returns Dec. 10 promising surprises, random gift-giving
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You better watch out: Santa Claus is coming to town. SantaCon will return for its 11th annual gathering in Louisville on Dec 10. The charitable light-hearted event features people all around the city gathering together in Santa costumes to party and celebrate. According to the SantaCon...
spectrumnews1.com
UofL freshman raising money to create Christmas care packages for the homeless
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As we move further into the season of giving, there are countless stories of people who choose to go the extra mile and help the less fortunate. This includes Jorden Brooks’ plan to help the homeless. Brooks is raising money to create care packages that...
Walk Through Kentucky Woods Glowing With Millions of Lights
It's the most magical time of year, and these woods in Kentucky are glowing!. My son is one now, and this is the first Christmas with him where he really notices the lights, and while looking at them he is in awe. It really has brought back those childhood memories of "Christmas magic" for my husband and me. It is so cool to see Riley look at the lights in amazement and wonder.
wdrb.com
Blasting still on hold at site of new VA hospital in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Blasting remains on hold at the construction site for the new VA hospital in Louisville. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the contractor must demonstrate appropriate safety measures are in place before it can resume. Last month, a blasting incident sent huge rocks and...
wdrb.com
Tickets for some KDF events go on sale Wednesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tickets go on sale Wednesday for some big Kentucky Derby Festival events. Tickets to the Great Steamboat Race, Festival Unveiled, Bourbonville, and the Thunder Over Louisville VIP Rooftop Party will be available. Kentucky Derby Festival Day at the Downs tickets will also be available. Tickets go...
wdrb.com
Local artist known for friendliness, smiles on Bardstown Road dies at 59
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An artist who was a fixture on Bardstown Road for years has died. Mark Anthony Mulligan was often seen in the Highlands sitting on a bench, dancing on the sidewalk or on board a TARC bus. He always had a sense of humor and a signature smile.
wdrb.com
Annual toy drive for children in need, Toys for Toys, kicks off in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People around Louisville have a chance to make a child happy this holiday season. The annual toy drive, Toys for Tots, kicked off on Monday morning in downtown Louisville with Mayor Greg Fischer, Louisville Fire Department and Metro Corrections leaders. People are asked to drop off...
Louisville jewelry store to host event to benefit Kentucky Humane Society
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One Louisville jewelry retail store’s “howl-iday” event is making its return this year and customers can earn big savings while supporting the Kentucky Humane Society. Royal Jewelers, located on Shelbyville Road in Saint Matthews, will host its free, annual “Pearls and Puptails” event...
wdrb.com
Hundreds of bikers take part in 40th Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of bikers revved their engines Sunday for the Toys for Tots motorcycle run. This marks the 40th year that the St. Matthews Police Department has hosted the toy drive. The event collects thousands of toys for kids in need. It started around 2 p.m. on Greenbelt Highway and ended at the Kentucky Expo Center.
wdrb.com
New brunch destination opens in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sweet new brunch destination has opened in Bullitt County, Kentucky. Don-offee-wich features coffee, donuts and cinnamon rolls, along with sandwiches. The Brooks, Kentucky, store also has a craft market inside, along with a play area for kids. Don-offee-wich is in the Brooks Plaza shopping center,...
wdrb.com
Louisville nonprofits seeing greater need this Giving Tuesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales wrap up, a day of giving is set to begin. Giving Tuesday is a critical day for many nonprofits. Across the board, many different types of charity groups will say their need is at an all time high. But for some, donations aren't necessarily keeping up with demand.
wdrb.com
Soldiers from Fort Knox being sent to Kuwait for 6-month rotation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of U.S. Army soldiers at Fort Knox are headed to Kuwait. A deployment ceremony was held last week for soldiers of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command. The troops will travel to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, to relieve another team that is returning soon. It's part...
wdrb.com
Frankfort Lego enthusiast building sets to raise awareness for autism
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky Lego enthusiast is taking on a new challenge while raising awareness for autism. Nicholas Boswell, 21, started playing with Lego sets as a young child. After visiting Lego Land in California with his grandparents, his ultimate dream became working for Lego. The Frankfort resident...
Wave 3
Louisville family grieving loss of daughter
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville father mourning his daughter just months before her 20th birthday. Antonio Perks, Sr., the father of 19-year-old Andrea Perks, wants answers. In a matter of days, he went from planning her birthday to planning her funeral, leaving his family with a huge hole in their hearts.
wdrb.com
New Bubba's 33, Jaggers locations to open in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Texas Roadhouse is planning to open a new Bubba's 33 and Jaggers location in Louisville. The company has filed plans to open a Bubba's 33 restaurant at Southpointe Commons, off Bardstown Road. Texas Roadhouse will also open a Jaggers — another of the company's concepts — in the east end, near Shelbyville Road and the Gene Snyder.
Wave 3
Zoneton Fire District prepares for the 25th year of Santa Fire Truck Tour
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Zoneton Santa Truck is revving up to return to continue a now 25-year tradition of giving back to the community instilled by their former leaders. Chief Rob Orkies and Major Garry Key died months apart almost two years ago and now the Zoneton Fire District wants to keep their memory alive.
wdrb.com
Worker dies after trench collapse in Clarksville, Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are investigating after a construction worker died after an incident in southern Indiana Monday morning. The worker from Dan Cristiani Excavating was trapped when a trench collapsed around 9:20 a.m. He was rescued by fire and EMS and taken to a Louisville hospital where he...
wdrb.com
Collegiate School to demolish Cherokee Triangle apartments for parking
Some say the plan is shortsighted given Louisville’s lack of affordable housing. "This is not a decision the school did flippantly,” said a Collegiate spokeswoman.
wdrb.com
More than 200,000 Kentucky families still don't have access to local waterlines
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Without a second thought, many people turn on their sinks every day to wash their hands, take a shower, clean dishes or plug in the hose to water the garden. But for some Kentucky families, each drop makes a difference because of the work it takes to get that water home in the first place.
thepressboxlts.com
A Glimpse Inside: Louisville Thoroughbred Society Had Bountiful Thanksgiving
Here are a few photos from the bountiful fest that was supplied at this year’s Thanksgiving Day festivities at “The Louisville Thoroughbred Society.”. By all accounts, the food was spectacular and the drink was plentiful. And, most of all, the spread pleased those that made reservations to spend the day at Louisville’s best private club facility in the downtown area.
Comments / 0