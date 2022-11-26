Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Doesn’t Care About His Position In The Bloodline After WWE Survivor Series WarGames
Sami Zayn has over-delivered at every gimmick he was given in WWE for well over 8 years now, and the results speak for themselves. Whether it be a babyface or a heel, Zayn will do his best to get himself over with the fans. Following what happened at WWE Survivor Series WarGames, Zayn made it clear he doesn’t care about his position in The Bloodline.
itrwrestling.com
“I’m Always Paranoid” – Bianca Belair Discusses Why She Wears Clothes Underneath Her Gear
A lot of professional wrestling fans are aware that current WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair makes her own ring attire, and at WWE’s Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, she was forced to make some last-minute changes to her gear. Being one of the biggest stars in the...
CBS Sports
2022 WWE Survivor Series WarGames results, recap, grades: Sami Zayn turns on Kevin Owens, aids The Bloodline
A stellar, story-rich WarGames match between Team Bloodline and Team Brawling Brutes closed out Survivor Series on a high note. Sami Zayn may not be blood, but he is very much part of The Bloodline. Zayn chose family over friendship at WWE Survivor Series WarGames, playing a pivotal role in his team's victory over Kevin Owens and company at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on Saturday night.
wrestlinginc.com
Mandy Rose Reflects On Her Romance With Otis
Just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, an unusual on-screen romance blossomed in WWE between Mandy Rose and Otis. Although Dolph Ziggler and Sonya Deville posed a threat to their developing relationship, their mutual affection reached a critical moment on the second night of WrestleMania 36, when Rose assisted Otis in his victory over Ziggler. After that bout, Rose and Otis shared a kiss. Following the feel-good moment, Rose continued to feud with her former Fire and Desire partner Deville, while her romance story with Otis slowed down and came to its conclusion. In an interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Rose reflected on her unusual pairing with Otis, describing the storyline as "fun" and "loving."
wrestlinginc.com
Stephanie McMahon Touts New WWE Signee
WWE Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter on Sunday evening and shared about chatting with new WWE signee and "Cheer" star Gabi Butler at Saturday's WWE premium live event, Survivor Series: WarGames. "It was great to chat with WWE's newest signee, @GabiButlerCheer, before #SurvivorSeries #WarGames. I can't wait to see...
ComicBook
WWE: Next Two Challengers for Roman Reigns Reportedly Revealed
The Bloodline reigns supreme. Since the re-formation of the short-lived 2010s trio, Roman Reigns and the Usos have dominated the WWE, regularly closing premium live events draped in gold. The additions of Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa have only aided the Anoa'i faction, as both former NXT titleholders have been integral parts to maintaining The Bloodline's success. The group saw their biggest collective achievement this past weekend at WWE Survivor Series, when all five men stood tall together following their victory in the War Games bout against Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland.
wrestletalk.com
Bob Orton Jr Provides Update On Randy Orton’s Recovery
Randy Orton has been out of action since May 20, 2022. On that episode of SmackDown, Orton and Matt Riddle lost the Raw Tag Team Championship to the Usos in a Championship Unification match. Orton was written off TV following the match, and his injury has kept him off WWE...
itrwrestling.com
UFC Champion Fires Shot At “Sell Out” Ronda Rousey
Though she hasn’t fought since December 2016, Ronda Rousey remains a talked-about figure within the world of mixed martial arts. ‘The Baddest Woman on the Planet’ attained a 12-2 record during her career inside the octagon, all while becoming the first female to not only sign with the UFC, but the first to hold a championship in the Dana White-helmed organisation.
Bleacher Report
Sami Zayn is MVP of The Bloodline as Drama Continues with Roman Reigns
WWE Survivor Series WarGames on Saturday night from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts felt like one of the better pro wrestling events of the year. A huge chunk of that credit goes to Sami Zayn's storyline in the Bloodline drama and the way he has totally revitalized a Roman Reigns unified-title storyline that was stuck in purgatory.
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Addresses The Bloodline's Pecking Order After WWE Survivor Series
Sami Zayn is the toast of the wrestling world, and arguably the most popular Superstar in all of WWE right now, but The Honorary Uce views himself as nothing more than a team player and a cog in the wheel of The Bloodline. Speaking to reporters after helping The Bloodline...
wrestlinginc.com
Major Character Change Teased For Alexa Bliss On WWE Raw
Are we on the brink of an Alexa Bliss – Bray Wyatt reunion?. On the 11/28 episode of "WWE Raw," Bliss seemed less than enthused while appearing in a backstage interview alongside her victorious teammates from the WarGames match, and seemingly forced a smile while commenting on Becky Lynch being revealed as the fifth member of Team Bianca.
ringsidenews.com
Undertaker Spotted With Stephanie McMahon Backstage At WWE Survivor Series
This year’s Survivor Series WarGames was quite special as it featured WarGames matches for both men and women. Triple H has bragged about the massive attendance of this year’s Survivor Series, which was the most viewed and highest grossing Survivor Series of all time. It seems a legendary WWE Hall of Famer was also part of this record-breaking attendance.
wrestletalk.com
Details On Big E New WWE Role
New details have emerged regarding the status of injured WWE star Big E, including a new role he has undertaken in recent weeks. Big E has not appeared on WWE television since the March 11 edition of WWE SmackDown, where a botched overhead belly-to-belly suplex delivered by the Brawling Brutes’ Ridge Holland saw the New Day member break his neck.
wrestlinginc.com
Reported Plans For Roman Reigns' Royal Rumble Opponent
For two and a half years Roman Reigns has ruled over WWE. "The Tribal Chief" made his return at SummerSlam 2020, and has been on a nonstop roll ever since, capturing the WWE Universal and WWE Heavyweight Championships. Reigns has speared through multiple opponents during his title run, defeating names like Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Edge, John Cena, and even his own blood in Jey Uso. As "The Head of the Table's" reign continues, it appears that his next challenger is going to be a stunner.
PWMania
Video: Sami Zayn and Jey Uso Get “Ucey” at Sunday’s WWE Live Event
Sami Zayn and Jey Uso appear to be fast becoming best friends. At Sunday’s WWE live event in Portland, Maine, Zayn and Jey hugged and demonstrated their special handshake as Solo Sikoa watched from the ring apron. Zayn and Jey got on the same page at the Survivor Series...
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch Was 'Terrified' For Big Spot During WarGames Match
In her first match back from a separated shoulder, Becky Lynch put caution to the wind and leaped off the top of the WarGames structure at Saturday's Survivor Series, taking out both Dakota Kai and IYO SKY – who were perched on a table – with a leg drop. The Man would subsequently pin Kai to secure the win for Team Belair.
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Celebrates After WWE Survivor Series Goes Off The Air
Sami Zayn has excelled at everything he was handed in WWE for well over 8 years now and continues to be a highlight of WWE television. His ability to get over no matter what is what sets him apart from many pro wrestlers. Zayn has been a focal point of WWE television thanks to his storyline with The Bloodline and he also celebrated after Survivor Series went off the air.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Discussing The Idea Of Bringing Current AEW Star Back To The Company
WWE has parted ways with a number of people over the last few years and earlier this year the company cut ties with William Regal. Following his WWE departure Regal ended up joining All Elite Wrestling and he’s been working with some of the top stars in the company ever since.
itrwrestling.com
New United States Champion Crowned At Survivor Series
Survivor Series 2022 might be all about WarGames, but WWE also has a brand new United States Champion. On October 10th, Brock Lesnar shocked the world by returning to WWE for the first time since WWE SummerSlam, where he lost to Roman Reigns. Lesnar attacked then-United States Champion Bobby Lashley, delivering multiple F5’s before locking in the Kimura, doing enough damage to Bobby Lashley’s arm that he was unable to apply the Hurt Lock to Seth Rollins during their title bout immediately afterward.
WWE may have its Roman Reigns plans until WrestleMania figured out
Thanks in large part to Sami Zayn, Roman Reigns and the Bloodline left Survivor Series WarGames looking stronger than ever. But even though Reigns looks like he will sail into 2023 with his grip on both the WWE Championship and Universal Championship as tight as ever, he’s almost certainly going to have to defend those titles before WrestleMania 39 next spring, and WWE may have determined who will get the opportunity to challenge for them. Specifically, WrestlingNews.co cited its WWE sources in a report this past weekend that Reigns will have title matches at both Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber against...
