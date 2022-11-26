Read full article on original website
Salina woman hospitalized after crash into power pole
JACKSON COUNTY —A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just after 3a.m. Tuesday in Jackson County, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2010 Honda passenger vehicle driven by Deborah J. Dubuc Schindler, 65, Salina, was westbound on U.S. 24 at Old Lexington Road. The vehicle traveled...
Four people injured in single-vehicle rollover west of Salina early Sunday
Four people were injured in a rollover wreck west of Salina early Sunday morning. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that Anthony Silvestre-Cedillo, 25, of Salina, was eastbound on Kansas Highway 140, just west of S. Burma Road, in a 2018 Infinity, when he lost control of the vehicle on the wet roadway. The vehicle rolled, coming to rest in a field.
Salina man dies in work accident Wednesday
A Salina man died as the result of a work accident Wednesday just south of Salina. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that emergency personnel responded to Crestwood, Inc., 601. E. Water Well Road, at 3:51 p.m. Wednesday for the report of an accident. Nathaniel T.R. Goben, 27,...
Construction pickup parked along I-135 stolen
A construction pickup left on the side of the highway Wednesday was stolen over the holiday weekend. An employee of APAC in Hutchinson told police that he had left a white 2014 Dodge Ram 2500 along Interstate 135 near the W. Schilling Road exit Wednesday evening. When he returned on Monday, the pickup was gone, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
One dead in Kansas trailer house fire
GEARY COUNTY —One person died in a fire early Monday in Junction City. Just before 1a.m., Junction City firefighters responded to a trailer house fire at 948 Grant Avenue lot 381, according to a media release. On arrival the trailer house was fully involved with fire. A single fatality...
Fatal fire in Junction City
One person is dead following an early morning fire in Junction City. It happened just before 1:00 Monday morning. When crews arrived, they found flames coming from a trailer home on Grant Ave. in Junction City.
Median removal to begin on N. Broadway Wednesday
On Wednesday, APAC Shears of Salina will start working on removing 120 feet of the median on N. Broadway from W. Ash Street working south toward State Street. Due to the median work taking place, closure of the inside lanes will be in effect for both northbound and southbound lanes between State Street and Ash Street during the construction.
Salina man arrested after bar window broken
A local man wanted in connection to a broken window at a downtown bar last week was arrested Monday at a north Salina tavern. Despite already being banned, Brandon Davis, 37, of Salina, entered The Voo, 249 N. Santa Fe Avenue, Wednesday night and was promptly told to leave, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. After leaving the bar, Davis allegedly broke a front window at the establishment.
Kansas man dies after work accident
A Kansas man died after a work accident on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
Girl allegedly threatened; Salina man cited
A Salina man was cited for disorderly conduct after he allegedly threatened a girl running an errand Thursday. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that at her mother's request, an 11-year-old girl was delivering an item to her grandmother's house a few blocks away. When she was in...
Central Salina residence burgled while resident inside
A local man got a surprise late Sunday afternoon when someone broke into his central Salina residence and quickly stole some gaming equipment while he was home. The 47-year-old man told police that a white male he did not know knocked on the front door of his residence in the 200 block of S. Front Street at approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Since the man didn't know the person at the door, he didn't open the door, Salina Police Lieutenant James Feldman said this morning.
Salina man arrested after chase in parts of three counties
BEVERLY - Hours after allegedly leading law enforcement personnel on a chase through parts of three counties, a Salina man was arrested Saturday afternoon on multiple charges that included possession of methamphetamine. A Saline County deputy observed a man driving a 2008 Chevrolet Impala eastbound on Interstate 70 at 80...
Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 29
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Davis, Brandon Clark; 37; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Crim damage to prop;w/o consent...
Small quake rattles eastern Saline County Monday afternoon
NEW CAMBRIA - A minor earthquake shook part of eastern Salina County this afternoon. According to the Kansas Geological Survey, a 2.8 magnitude earthquake struck east-southeast of New Cambria at 4:45 p.m. Monday. The quake was centered just west-northwest of the N. Donmyer Road/Poheta Road intersection.
Salina man allegedly threatens neighbor with bat, lands in jail
A Salina man was arrested late Wednesday morning on multiple requested charges that included assault and battery on law enforcement officers. Salina Police Lieutenant James Feldman said this morning that a neighbor in a duplex heard banging on the other side of a common wall and went next door to investigate. There he saw Donovan Green, 23, of Salina, banging on the wall.
No narcotics found during lockdown drill in Minneapolis
From the Minneapolis Police Department, Kansas Facebook page:. Today at Minneapolis High School a lockdown drill was held. During the drill Minneapolis Police Department, Kansas, Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, Salina Police Department, Saline County Sheriff's Office, and Riley County Police K9 officer's assisted with sniffing the parking lot and the school for any illegal narcotics. There were no narcotics located in vehicles or the areas outside the classrooms.
News Channel Nebraska
Kansas Man Arrested After Woman Found Dead In Marysville
MARYSVILLE - A Marshall County man has been arrested after a woman was found dead at her home in Marysville, Kansas. At approximately 2:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning, a 911 call was placed to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office from a man who was requesting medical assistance for his wife. When police arrived at their home at 1070 Granite road in Marysville they found 57-year-old Jennifer Brown dead from apparent gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. After investigating, Jennifer’s husband, Gerald L. Brown, 66, was arrested for first-degree murder. He was booked into the Marshall County Jail. Formal charges are pending.
Two injured in crash that closed Seth Child Road overnight
MANHATTAN - Around 11:30 pm Thursday, November 24th, officers from the Riley County Police Department responded to the report of an injury crash near the intersection of Seth Child Road and Anderson Avenue. Upon arrival officers found a 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse, driven by 25-year-old, Jose Orona, of Manhattan, was involved...
Missing teen found by Riley County Police
OGDEN (KSNT) – Law enforcement has found a teen who ran away from an Ogden home on Friday. The Riley County Police Department reports that the missing teenager has been found safe as if 5:50 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28. 27 News reports on missing children cases whenever local law enforcement requests.
They 'grew' some big corn in Jewell County back in the day!
This exaggerated postcard or photomontage by photographer C.M. Creese of Mankato was taken in the early 1900s. It shows a group of men admiring an ear of “prize corn” on the main street of Burr Oak in Jewell County. #kansashistory.
