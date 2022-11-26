NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Friday:
2 By 2
Red Balls: 2-21, White Balls: 5-08
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Lucky For Life
01-06-23-36-42, Lucky Ball: 1
Mega Millions
29-31-46-54-67, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 2
Estimated jackpot: $305,000,000
MyDaY
Month: 6, Day: 6, Year: 70
Pick 3
2-4-0
Pick 5
07-17-23-28-29
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 48,000,000
